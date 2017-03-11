 jump to example.com

Staunton honored as a Tree City USA

Published Saturday, Mar. 11, 2017, 5:06 pm

staunton virginiaStaunton has earned the city national recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation as a 2016 Tree City USA. It’s the 21st year the city has received this recognition.

Staunton has achieved the Tree City USA distinction by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

The city will host an Arbor Day celebration from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday, April 14, at Montgomery Hall Park.

 

About the Tree City USA Program

The Tree City USA program was started in 1976 and is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. This year, the program marks its 40th year.

