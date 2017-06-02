 jump to example.com

Staunton hires new library director

Published Friday, Jun. 2, 2017, 7:42 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Sarah Skrobis has been named the director of library services for the Staunton Public Library and will succeed Ruth Arnold, the current director who will retire at the end of June after 26 years of service.

Sarah SkrobisSkrobis has more than 10 years of career experience in various roles in library services, first working in youth services in Pennsylvania, and then managing a library branch in North Carolina, before working locally for the Augusta County Library in Fishersville.

For the past six years, Skrobis has served as the adult services and acquisitions librarian at the Augusta County Library. There, she manages the annual materials budget; coordinates adult programs and classes; carries out collection development duties for the library and four remote locations; and serves on the library’s technology, managerial, executive and hiring committees in an advisory capacity. She also recently organized annual staff training for Augusta, Staunton and Waynesboro library employees.

Skrobis received an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Anthropology and Women’s Studies, and later gained a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to serve the City of Staunton and its people,” Skrobis said. “When I think of Staunton, I think of a vibrant city whose residents really take pride in the community that they have helped cultivate. I’m excited to see how we can harness that same enthusiasm at the library as we move forward, while also honoring its tradition of being a community center and place of learning that welcomes everyone.”

Before becoming a librarian, Skrobis served two terms of national service through AmeriCorps and Habitat for Humanity. Skrobis said working side-by-side with low-income families constructing more than two dozen homes in three states helped her to realize the importance of serving her community and extending growth opportunities to people from all walks of life.

“I believe that public libraries have a similar opportunity to lend a hand and allow people a chance to improve their quality of life, so I will be bringing that same dedication to service to the Staunton Public Library when I start in June,” she said.

When she’s not working, Skrobis helps to manage a small, commercial vegetable farm. She also takes every opportunity to read, knit, hike and travel. In between her time at the Augusta County Library and stepping into her new role in Staunton, Skrobis is planning a trip to Guatemala to take Spanish immersion classes. Librarianship also runs in the family: Skrobis’ youngest sister recently became a youth services librarian in Alaska.

Skrobis plans to join the team at the Staunton Public Library on June 28.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Flavored milk may be making a school lunch comeback
Waynesboro Police Department holds annual awards ceremony
Kiev: The city of churches and cathedrals
Civale wins in High-A debut for Lynchburg
Virginia Century Farm Program marks two decades
Hardywood teams up with Virginia farmers to produce seasonal beers
Virginia Tech expert: Why we should care about global climate change policy
Chesapeake Climate Action Network on Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement
Harrisonburg Turks open Valley League schedule on Friday
Kaine statement on Trump, Paris Agreement
Sen. Warner on Trump exit from Paris Climate Agreement
Game Notes: UVA baseball at the Fort Worth Regional
13 from current ACC schools on College Hall of Fame Ballot
Gage leads Squirrels in doubleheader split
Ways to make your casino bankroll stretch further
Study: New teen drivers three times as likely to be involved in deadly crash
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 