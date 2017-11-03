Staunton: Entrance to Wharf Parking Lot to be closed Nov. 7
Published Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 10:14 am
Staunton: Entrance to Wharf Parking Lot to be closed Nov. 7
The entrance to the Wharf Parking Lot in Downtown Staunton will be closed and all traffic will be rerouted through the lot’s exit lane on . Tuesday, Nov. 7
The entrance lane will be closed most of the day to perform repairs to the adjacent curb and sidewalk.
The City will waive parking fees at the Wharf Parking Lot while repair work is occurring. Parking fees will be reinstated once the entrance has been reopened.
