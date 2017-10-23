Staunton: Downtown closures for Halloween festivities

The City of Staunton encourages those who plan to travel in the downtown area to be mindful of upcoming closures and plan travel routes accordingly.

Friday, October 27

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed for Pufferbellies’ Costume Parade & Halloween Hullabaloo from 5 to 7:45 p.m.:

West Beverley St., between Lewis and New streets

Central Ave., between Frederick and Johnson streets

Augusta St., between Frederick and Johnson streets

Johnson Street between Lewis and Augusta streets (no left or right turn from Lewis St. to Johnson St.)

Parking Lot Closure

The east side of the Wharf Parking Lot will be closed from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. for event activities.

Parking Restrictions

No parking will be permitted from 5 to 7:45 p.m. on West Beverley Street, from Lewis Street to New Street.

For more information on the Costume Parade and Halloween Hullabaloo, visit the Pufferbellies Toys & Books Facebook page.

Saturday, October 28

West Beverley Street, between Lewis and New streets, will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon for the annual Downtown Trick or Treat event.

For more information about the event, visit the Staunton Downtown Development website.

Questions?

Call 540.332.3812 for more information.