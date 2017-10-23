Staunton: Downtown closures for Halloween festivities
The City of Staunton encourages those who plan to travel in the downtown area to be mindful of upcoming closures and plan travel routes accordingly.
Friday, October 27
Street Closures
The following streets will be closed for Pufferbellies’ Costume Parade & Halloween Hullabaloo from 5 to 7:45 p.m.:
- West Beverley St., between Lewis and New streets
- Central Ave., between Frederick and Johnson streets
- Augusta St., between Frederick and Johnson streets
- Johnson Street between Lewis and Augusta streets (no left or right turn from Lewis St. to Johnson St.)
Parking Lot Closure
The east side of the Wharf Parking Lot will be closed from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. for event activities.
Parking Restrictions
No parking will be permitted from 5 to 7:45 p.m. on West Beverley Street, from Lewis Street to New Street.
For more information on the Costume Parade and Halloween Hullabaloo, visit the Pufferbellies Toys & Books Facebook page.
Saturday, October 28
West Beverley Street, between Lewis and New streets, will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon for the annual Downtown Trick or Treat event.
For more information about the event, visit the Staunton Downtown Development website.
Questions?
Call 540.332.3812 for more information.
