Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Sept. 11-15

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 5 to 4, westbound – Watch for crews working along right shoulder repairs on drainage system repairs through September 16, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 22 to 24, eastbound – Right lane and right shoulder closed for tree removal through September 29, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Various roads – Mowing and shoulder repairs at various locations with mobile work zones. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 600 (Snake Run Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement and slope repairs north of Route 613, September 11 and 12, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 661 (Ogle Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement and slope repairs south of Route 781. September 11 and 12, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 687 (Jackson River Road) – Lane and shoulder closures September 11-15 for bridge painting over Jackson River tributary between Route 686 (Spring Church Road) and Route 663 (Landis Drive).

(NEW) Various roads – Pipe replacement and slope repairs with flagger traffic control. Mowing and patching with a mobile work zones. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Single lane traffic controlled by flagger and pilot vehicle for guardrail installation, paving and line marking. Work zone between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Highland County line. Be alert for congestion from construction vehicles. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Estimated completion October 28.



SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road) – Weekday road closures through September 22 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for replacement of several drainage pipes and rural rustic improvements. No detour.

(NEW) Various roads – Pavement patching and mowing at various locations with mobile work zones. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 206, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for mowing, litter pickup and weed eating September 15 to 19, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control as needed for shoulder repairs, patching, ditching, paving, tree trimming/tree removal, brush cutting and pipe replacement. Mowing with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 641 (S. Sugar Creek Road) – Road closed September 18 to 28 for bridge replacement over Sugar Creek. Detour using Route 672 (Enfield Road) to Route 251 (Collierstown Road) and then to Route 676 (Toad Run).

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through October 31 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control as needed for shoulder repairs, patching, ditching, paving, tree trimming/tree removal, brush cutting and pipe replacement. Mowing with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 620 (Spring Run Road) – Flagger traffic control for ditching. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Box culvert replacement over tributary of Bullpasture River between Route 624 (Jack Mountain Road) and Route 619 (Botkin Hollow Road). Daytime flagger traffic control September 6 to 19. “Stop and Proceed” traffic pattern 24/7 from September 20 to October 25.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for patching a various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 205.6 to 237, northbound and southbound – Mobile daytime right shoulder closures for mowing, litter pickup and weed eating through September 14. Overnight left lane and shoulder closures for mowing. Through September 12.

Mike marker 220 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures overnight for bridge work in various locations from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 15.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 250 – Lane and shoulder closures as needed for mowing operations from Route 42 (Scenic Highway) to Highland County line. September 11 to 15, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control from September 11 to 15, 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., between Route 935 (Expo Road) and Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road). Shoulder closures 24/7 for road widening operations through October 27.

(NEW) Route 636 (Lifecore Drive, Fishersville) – Overnight flagger controlled paving operations between Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) and Village Creek Drive. September 11 to 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Shoulder closures to extend shared use path, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 27.

(UPDATE) Route 664 (Reeds Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe installation from Route 814 (Love Road) to Beach Grove Road. September 11 to 15, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads, Swoope area – Shoulder closures at various locations for ditching operations. September 11-15, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 240 to 251, southbound – Mobile work zone with left shoulder closures for shoulder repairs. September 12 to 14, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 247 to 248 including Route 33 on-ramp (Harrisonburg area), northbound – Overnight lane closures and occasional ramp closures for bridge work between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. through November 10. Message boards and detour signs in place.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for paving and pavement marking operations from Riven Rock Road to Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road) through October 6, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail, Elkton) – Alternating lane closures through September 21 for bridge work over Norfolk Southern railroad and 5th Street. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Eastbound traffic-lane shift for drainage work and sidewalk construction between Holly Avenue and Park Avenue. September 11 to 15 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 257 – Overnight lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Valley Pike) to I-81 ramp. Through October 6, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 259 – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking from Route 830 (Mauzy Lane) to Route 42 and from Route 912 (Lory Mathias Lane) to Bennies Beach Road. Through October 6, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures for bridge work at North Fork Shenandoah River. Through September 29, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 340 (Grottoes) – Southbound right turn lane onto Route 256 closed for sidewalk construction. September 11 to 15, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 340 – Alternating lane closures for bridge work over Naked Creek at Page County line. Through September 15, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Route 807 (Koontz Corner Road) – Intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with flagging operations through September 30for Rural Rustic project from Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road) to 1.4 miles south. Road closed to through traffic for short durations; fire, rescue, and landowners will have access.

Route 979 (Stephen Conrad Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic project from Route 829 (Mount Hermon Road) to Route 602 (East Point Road), through September 29, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 – Occasional flagging operations at Cub Run bridge between Route 613 (Strole Farm Road) and Route 650 (Grove Hill River Road). September 28-29, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 340 – Alternating lane closures for bridge work over Naked Creek at Page/Rockingham County line. Through September 15, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through November 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over North Fork Shenandoah River through September 15, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 – Flagger traffic control as needed for bridge inspection over Cedar Creek. September 15, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the bridge, with flagger traffic control possible 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

Various roads – Patching and mowing during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 300 to 302, southbound – Mobile work zone with left shoulder closure for shoulder repairs. September 12, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mile marker 306 to 310, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of rumble strips. Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 22.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 – Flagger-controlled paving operations between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Winchester city limit. Mondayto Friday, through September 29, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Left lane closed overnight for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 8 to 7 – Flagger controlled closures as needed for bridge inspection over Shenandoah River. September 14, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Route 638 (Blue Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 688 (Mountain Lake Road) and Route 603 (Howellsville Road). Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 27.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.