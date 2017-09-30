Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Oct. 2-6

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Mobile, alternating lane and shoulder closures for mowing, weed eating and litter pickup. Through October 8, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 4 to 5, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage system repairs through September 30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Mile markers 21 and 28, eastbound – Lane and shoulder closures for guardrail maintenance. October 2 to 6, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 24 to 22, westbound – Right lane and right shoulder closed for tree removal October 2 to 20, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mowing and shoulder repairs at various locations with mobile work zones. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Local traffic only as crews repair paved channel along frontage

Various roads – Pipe replacement and slope repairs with flagger traffic control. Mowing and patching with a mobile work zones. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Mountain Valley Road) – Alternating lane closures for bridge repairs over Lick Run at Millboro Springs. October 2 to 13, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for paving operations through October 28. Work zone between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Highland County line. Be alert for congestion from construction vehicles.



SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Pavement patching and mowing at various locations with mobile work zones. Flagger controlled ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 205 to 177, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping. October 4-6, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Daytime closures October 3 to 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Natural Bridge for geological testing just south of Route 130 (Wert Faulkner Highway). Drivers can access state park and hotel from Route 130 or by using Interstate 81 exit 180, and then following Route 11 south for about 3.5 miles. School buses and emergency vehicles will continue to use Route 11 during this time. All other through traffic will detour onto I-81 between exits 175 and 180.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway, Lexington area) – Brief daytime lane closures October 6 for traffic-signal work at entrance to Lowe’s and intersection with Route 251 (Link Road).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control as needed for shoulder repairs, patching, ditching, paving, brush cutting and pipe replacement.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through October 31 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

(NEW) Various roads – Flagger traffic control as needed for brush cutting and dust control. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Box culvert replacement over tributary of Bullpasture River between Route 624 (Jack Mountain Road) and Route 619 (Botkin Hollow Road). “Stop and Proceed” traffic pattern 24/7 with flagger traffic control as needed during daylight hours through October 25.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for patching a various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping. October 2 through October 4, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 95, westbound – Overnight left lane closures for guardrail maintenance. October 2 to 6, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mile marker 97, eastbound – Shoulder closures for guardrail maintenance near exit 96 (Waynesboro/Lyndhurst), October 2 to 6, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 210 to 236.5, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping. October 2 to 4, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 220.4, northbound – Right shoulder closed for guardrail maintenance. October 2 to 6, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 229, southbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures as needed for bridge inspection over Middle River, north of Staunton. October 8, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 231.5 to 227, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for guardrail installations. Seven nights a week through October 1, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Daytime lane closures October 2 for traffic-signal work at Route 358 (Woodrow Wilson Avenue) and Route 285 (Tinkling Springs Road) intersections, and October 3 for work at Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) intersection.

(NEW) Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Alternating lane closures as needed from Route 773 (Cave View Lane) to Route 276 (Keezletown Road) for equipment installations. October 2 to 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 285 (Tinkling Springs Road) – Daytime lane closures October 4 for traffic-signal work at the I-64 westbound on-ramp at exit 91.

Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Shoulder closures 24/7 from Route 935 (Expo Road) to Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) for road widening operations. Through October 27.

Route 636 (Lifecore Drive, Fishersville) – Shoulder closures between Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) and Village Creek Drive to extend shared use path. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 27.

(UPDATE) Route 682 (Troxel Gap Road) – Road closed October 10 to 12, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for pipe replacement and slope repairs from Route 602 (Walker Creek Road) to Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road). Follow posted detour.

(UPDATE) Route 693 (Sinking Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control from Route 726 (Dutch Hollow Road) to Route 662 (Stover School Road) for Rural Rustic improvements through October 6, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads (Swoope Area) – Shoulder closures at various locations for mowing operations through October 6, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads (Fishersville and Mint Spring areas) – Shoulder closures at various locations for mowing operations through October 6, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 243 to 247, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs. October 3 to 5, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mile marker 247 to 248 including westbound Route 33 on-ramp (Harrisonburg) – On-ramp to I-81 northbound closed from 8 p.m. September 29 through noon October 1 for bridge work. Detour signs and variable message boards will be in place. Also, overnight lane closures on I-81 for bridge work between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. through November 10. Message boards and detour signs in place as needed.

(NEW) Mile marker 248 to 254, northbound and southbound – Short duration “Slow Roll” closures Sunday, October 1, between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. for utility work across the interstate lanes at mile marker 251.7.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Daytime lane closures October 5 for traffic-signal work at Route 602 (East Point Road).

Route 33 (Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Westbound on-ramp to I-81 northbound closed from 8 p.m. September 29 through noon October 1 for bridge work. Detour signs and variable message boards will be in place.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail, Elkton) – Alternating lane closures 6 a.m. Mondays through 4 p.m. on Thursdays through October 12for bridge work over Norfolk Southern railroad and 5th Street.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for paving and pavement marking operations from Riven Rock Road to Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road) through October 6, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Eastbound right lane closures for drainage work and sidewalk construction between Holly Avenue and Park Avenue. October 2 to 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic shifts to center turn lane where available. Flagging operations as needed.

Route 257 – Overnight lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Valley Pike) to I-81 ramp. Through October 6, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Route 259 – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking from Route 830 (Mauzy Lane) to Route 42 and from Route 912 (Lory Mathias Lane) to Bennies Beach Road. Through October 6, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Daytime lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations October 2 through 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking from Route 11 (North Valley Pike) to Route 620 (Mountain Valley Road). Through October 6, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Mechanicsville Road) – “Stop and Proceed” traffic pattern from Route 881 to Route 791for bridge replacement at Honey Run. October 2 to November 17. Work zone active daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking east of Harrisonburg City Limits to Route 717 (Indian Trail Road). Through October 13, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 721 (Longs Pump Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking from Route 753 (Kratzer Road) to Route 11 (North Valley Pike). Through October 13, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

(NEW) Various roads – Daytime lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations October 2 through 15.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through November 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 620 (Cubbage Hollow Road) – Flagger-controlled paving operations from Route 621 (Keystone Road) to dead end. Monday to Friday through October 6, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 621 (Keystone Road) – Flagger-controlled paving operations in the area of Route 638 (Honeyville Road). Monday to Friday through October 6, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 621 (Basin Hollow Road) – Flagger-controlled paving operations from Route 621(Keystone Road) to Route 620 (Cubbage Hollow Road). Monday to Friday through October 6, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile Marker 268 to 269, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for bridge work over North Fork Shenandoah River. October 2 to 20, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile Marker 279.5 to 279, southbound – Left lane closed for guardrail maintenance. October 2 to 6, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mile Marker 286 to 288, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge work over Pughs Run. Through October 20, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile Marker 298.7, southbound – Right shoulder closed for guardrail maintenance. October 2 to 6, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the bridge, with flagger traffic control possible 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

Various roads – Patching and mowing on various roads.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 306 to 310, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of rumble strips. Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 13.

(NEW) Exit 307 (Stephens City), southbound – On- and off-ramp shoulder closures for guardrail maintenance. October 2 to 6, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 317 to 318 including exit 317 ramps, northbound – Guardrail maintenance October 2 to 5 with overnight (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) right lane closures and daytime (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.) shoulder closures.

(NEW) 317A exit ramp (Martinsburg Exit N), Mile marker 318.5 to 319 – Daylight guardrail maintenance . October 2 to 6, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 318 to 319, northbound – Right shoulder closed for guardrail maintenance. October 2 to 6, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 319– Overnight single-lane closures for pavement work, 10 p.m. October 1 to 5 a.m. October 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 – Flagger-controlled paving operations between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Winchester city limit. Monday to Friday through October 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight left lane closure for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

Various roads – Patching, mowing, ditching on various roads.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Patching on various roads.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile markers 7 to 8, westbound – Right shoulder closures for guardrail maintenance. October 2 to 6, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.



INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Route 638 (Blue Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 688 (Mountain Lake Road) and Route 603 (Howellsville Road). Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 27.

Various roads – Mowing, patching, ditching and shoulder work on various roads.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.