Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Oct. 16-20

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 7 to 36, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge and barrier-wall sweeping. October 17 – 20, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 21 to 18, westbound – Right lane closed for tree removal through October 27, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 23 to 27, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Jefferson Avenue overpass bridge. October 19, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mowing and shoulder repairs at various locations with mobile work zones. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Local traffic only as crews repair paved channel along frontage road west of I-64 exit 7. Active work zone 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Pipe replacement and slope repairs with flagger traffic control. Mowing and patching with a mobile work zones. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road)– Flagger controlled traffic with shoulder closures for sign installation between Jordon Top Lane to Route 220 (Sam Sneed Highway) October 16 – 18, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and from Route 640 (Mill Creek Road) to Rockbridge County line October 18 – 20, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control for bridge painting over Cowpasture River in area of Mountain Grove. October 16 – 20, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

UPDATE) Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway) – Shoulder closures with flagger traffic control for painting bridge over Cowpasture River south of Millboro Springs. October 16 – 20, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway/Hot Springs Road) – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for paving operations through October 28. Work zone between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Highland County line. Be alert for congestion from slow-moving construction vehicles.



SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Pavement patching and mowing at various locations with mobile work zones. Flagger controlled ditching at various locations. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 57, eastbound – Ramp to northbound I-81 closed Wednesday, October 18, from 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. for pavement repairs. Eastbound I-64 drivers detour on southbound I-81 to exit 188A (Route 60 East), then take on-ramp to northbound I-81.



INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 191.3 to 190.7, southbound – Overnight right lane closure for pavement repairs. Wednesday, October 18, 11:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. October 19.

(NEW) Mile marker 191.3 to 191.8, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for pavement repairs. Eastbound I-64 ramp to northbound I-81 also closed. Wednesday, October 18, 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 197.7 to 198.2, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for pavement repairs. October 19, 3 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. October 19.



PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control as needed for shoulder repairs, patching, ditching, paving, brush cutting and pipe replacement. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through November 2017 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control as needed for shoulder repairs, patching, ditching, paving, brush cutting and pipe replacement. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Box culvert replacement over tributary of Bullpasture River between Route 624 (Jack Mountain Road) and Route 619 (Botkin Hollow Road). “Stop and Proceed” traffic pattern 24/7 with flagger traffic control as needed during daylight hours through October 25.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control as needed for ditching, brush cutting and dust control. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 212 to 214 including Exit 213, northbound – Overnight closures of I-81 right lane and northbound on-ramp from Route 11 (Greenville area), October 16 – 19 from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements. Detour for Route 11 traffic to access northbound I-81.

Mile marker 220.6 including exit 220 off-ramp, northbound – Shoulder closures and northbound off-ramp lane closure for utility work. Through October 18, 5 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 227 to 222 southbound – Nighttime mobile lane closures for pothole patching. 8 p.m. October 16 to 7 a.m.October 17.

Mile marker 231.5 to 227, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for guardrail installation. Seven nights a week through October 23, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Greenville area) – Overnight closures of on-ramp to northbound I-81, October 16 – 19, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m., for interchange improvements. Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway, Verona area) – Intermittent lane shifts/closures as needed for utility work. October 17 – 20, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Flagger controlled traffic for pipe replacement from Churchville city limits to Route 687 (Railroad Avenue). October 17 – 18, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway, Afton) – Right shoulder closures for bridge work at I-64, from 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday, through November 16.

(UPDATE) Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Alternating lane closures as needed from Route 771 (Moss Lane) to Route 276 (Keezletown Road) for equipment installations. Through October 19, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures for brush cutting from Route 11 (Commerce Road) to I-81. October 16 – 20, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Shoulder closures 24/7 from Route 935 (Expo Road) to Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) for road widening operations. Through October 27.

(NEW) Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Road closed to through traffic 24/7 Monday – Friday between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Route 660 (Lake Road) for roadway and utility work beginning October 18. Route 912 and Route 660 will serve as detour routes through spring 2018. Residents and school buses will have access to Route 610 with flagger traffic control.

Route 636 (Lifecore Drive, Fishersville) – Shoulder closures between Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) and Village Creek Drive to extend shared use path. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. through October 27.

(UPDATE) Route 682 (Troxel Gap Road) – Road closed October 16 – 20, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for pipe replacement and slope repairs from Route 602 (Walker Creek Road) to Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road). Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Various roads (Fishersville/Mint Springs Areas) – Shoulder closures for mowing operations. October 16 – 20, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads (Swoope Area) – Shoulder closures for mowing operations. October 16 – 20, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 245 to 251, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs. October 17 – 19, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Mile marker 247 to 248 including westbound Route 33 on-ramp (Harrisonburg area), northbound – Overnight lane closures and occasional ramp closures for bridge work between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. through November 10. Message boards and detour signs in place.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound left lane closures as needed October 16 – 27 between Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) and Route 704 (Oakwood Drive) for turn lane construction.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Southbound 24/7 right lane closure through October 20 between Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) and Route 704 (Oakwood Drive) for turn lane construction.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for guardrail installation from Riven Rock Road to Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road). Through October 18, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Eastbound right lane closures for drainage work and sidewalk construction between Holly Avenue and Park Avenue. October 16 – 27 from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Traffic shifts to center turn lane where available. Flagging operations as needed.

(NEW) Route 257 (Dinkel Avenue) – Overnight lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail installation from Route 11 (North Main Street/Valley Pike) to Bridgewater town limits. October 16 – 31, 7 p.m.- 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 257, east and west (Friedens Church Road) – Overnight lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail installation from I-81 to Route 11 (Main Street/Valley Pike). October 16 – 31, 7 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Various roads – Daytime lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through October 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 614 (Mechanicsville Road) – “Stop and Proceed” traffic pattern from Route 881 to Route 791 for bridge replacement at Honey Run. Through November 17. Work zone active daily from 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Various roads – Daytime lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through October 15.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 (Elkton area) – Flagger-controlled paving operations from Rockingham county line to Route 693 (Trenton Avenue). Monday through Friday, October 18 – November 3, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Daytime lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through October 16 – 27.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through November 1 from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 620 (Cubbage Hollow Road) – Flagger-controlled paving operations from Route 621 (Keystone Road) to dead end. Monday to Friday through October 20, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 621 (Keystone Road) – Flagger-controlled paving operations in the area of Route 638 (Honeyville Road). Monday – Friday through October 20, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 621 (Basin Hollow Road) – Flagger-controlled paving operations from Route 621(Keystone Road) to Route 620 (Cubbage Hollow Road). Monday to Friday through October 20, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 638 (Honeyville Road) – Flagger-controlled paving operations in area of Route 621 (Keystone Road). Monday to Friday through October 20, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Daytime lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through October 16 – 27.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile Marker 268 to 269, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for bridge work over North Fork Shenandoah River. Through October 20, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Mile Marker 286 to 288, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge work over Pughs Run. Through October 20, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

(NEW) Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for paving operations from Route 841 (Grover Road) to Route 682 (Lambert Drive). October 23 – 28, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

(NEW) Route 803 (Oak Tree Road) – Road closed from Route 678 (Fort Valley Road) to Route 770 (Boliver Road) for bridge replacement October 23 – November 3. Follow posted detours. Active work zone 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 306 to 310, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of rumble strips. Monday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. through October 31.

(NEW) Mile marker 313 to 314, including ramps – Work vehicles and personnel off the roadway during survey work October 16 – 20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mile marker 319, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching from 10 p.m. October 15 to 5 a.m. October 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Flagger-controlled paving operations between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Winchester city limit. Monday – Friday through October 20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight left lane closure for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

(NEW) Route 17/50 (Millwood Pike) – Possible mobile shoulder closures during survey work from Apple Bossom Drive to Tulane Drive, including Tulane Driver intersection. October 16 – 20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike, Cross Junction area) – Alternating lane closures as needed for bridge maintenance over Issac Creek. Through October 27, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) –Nighttime, right shoulder closures from Route 635 (Moose Road) to Route 660 (Honey Lane) for equipment repairs. October 16 – 20, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) –Nighttime, right shoulder closures in Route 623 (Gaylord Lane) area for equipment repairs. October 16 – 20, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.



INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue / Winchester Road). Lane closures as needed Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Route 638 (Blue Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 688 (Mountain Lake Road) and Route 603 (Howellsville Road). Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. through October 27.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.