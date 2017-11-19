Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Nov. 20-24

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge work over Route 661. Through December 1, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mowing and shoulder repairs at various locations with mobile work zones. Work suspended for holiday Wednesday noon through Friday, then return to Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Pipe replacement and slope repairs with flagger traffic control. Mowing and patching with mobile work zones. Work suspended for holiday Wednesday noon through Friday, then return to Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mowing and pavement patching at various locations with mobile work zones. Flagger-controlled traffic for ditching at various locations Work suspended for holiday Wednesdaynoon through Friday, then return to Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 54 to 55, eastbound – Watch for vehicles entering and leaving median during geophysical testing through November 20, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 174 to 204, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for median and shoulder brush cutting and mowing. Through November 22, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for inspections of I-81 overpass bridges in Timber Ridge area. November 20, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Alternating lane closures for bridge work on I-81 overpass bridges between Route F-879 (Bares Woods Lane) and Route 819 (Robin Lane). November 27 to December 22, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Work suspended for holiday Wednesday noon through Friday, then return to Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through December 8 for bridge replacement at Brattons Run just east of Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs, ditching and pipe replacement. Work suspended for holiday Wednesday noon through Friday, then return to Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching, brush cutting and dust control. Holiday hours Wednesday noon through Friday, then return to Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 212 to 214, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures in effect 24/7 for exit 213 interchange improvements. Estimated project completion March 2018.

Mile marker 219 to 223.4, northbound and southbound – Nighttime alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) overpass bridge. Sunday, November 19, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

(NEW) Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight, alternating lane closures for bridge work over Middle River, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. through December 8.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Verona area) – Southbound lane shifts and northbound center turn-lane closure for utility work between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 1920 (Sutton Road). Through November 21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Flagger- controlled lane closures for pipe installation from Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) to Route 736 (Jennings Gap Road). November 20-22, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway, Afton) – Right shoulder closures for bridge work at I-64, Monday to Thursday from 6 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. through November 22.

(UPDATE) Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Alternating lane closures as needed from Route 771 (Moss Lane) to Route 276 (Keezletown Road) for equipment installations. November 20-21, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads (Swoope area) – Shoulder closures for brush cutting operations. Through December 1. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads (Fishersville/Mint Spring areas) – Shoulder closures for brush cutting operations. Through December 1, 8 a.m.-.4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads (Verona area) – Shoulder closures for mowing and brush cutting operations Through December 1, 8 a.m.-.4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Road closed to through traffic 24/7 Monday to Friday between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Route 660 (Lake Road) for roadway and utility work. Route 912 and Route 660 will serve as detour routes through spring 2018. Residents and school buses will have access to Route 610 with flagger traffic control.

(UPDATE) Various roads (Fishersville/Mint Spring area) – Shoulder closures for brush cutting operations. Through December 1, 8 a.m.-.4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads (Verona area) – Shoulder closures for brush cutting operations. Through December 1, 8 a.m.-.4:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Possible shoulder closures for mowing and brush-cutting. Through November 19, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 – Intermittent mobile, alternating lane closures for utility work from Route 257 (Dinkle Avenue) to Route 704 (Oakwood Drive). November 20-21, 9 a.m. – noon.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger-controlled lane closures from Harrisonburg northern city limit to I-81 ramps (near Route 259) for guardrail installation, through December 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger-controlled lane closures from Harrisonburg city limits to Route 721 (Fellowship Road) for paving, line-painting and guardrail installation, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.through December 2.

(UPDATE) Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Occasional lane closures with flagger traffic control for pipe installation and sidewalk construction between Holly Avenue and Park Avenue, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. through November 30.

Route 257 (Friedens Church Road/Dinkel Avenue) – Occasional flagger-controlled lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail installation from I-81 to Bridgewater town limits. Through December 2, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 614 (Mechanicsville Road) – “Stop and Proceed” traffic pattern from Route 881 to Route 791 for bridge replacement at Honey Run. Through December 29. Work zone active daily from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Route 718 (Minnie Ball Road) – Flagger-controlled lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail installation from east of Harrisonburg city limits to Route 717 (Indian Trail Road). Through December 2, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Route 867 (North River Road, Mount Crawford area) – Road closed between Route 11 (South Main Street) and Route 693 (Fairview Road) for repairs to bridge over Pleasant Run. Detour route posted. Estimated completion November 30.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Intermittent mobile, alternating lane closures for utility work from Route 611 (Kimball Road) to two miles east of intersection. Through November 30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340 (Page/Rockingham County line) – Right shoulder closures for guardrail installation November 20-22, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and line painting November 20-21, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) – “Stop and Proceed” traffic pattern 24/7 during bridge repairs just north of Route 211 intersection. Vehicle widths restricted to 11 feet. Through April 30, 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11(Old Valley Pike, Mt Jackson) – Alternating lane closures from Route 720 (Wissler Road) to Route 743 (Shenandoah Street) for bridge work over North Fork Shenandoah River. November 27- December 22, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger-controlled traffic for line painting from Route 841 (Grover Road) to Route 682 (Lambert Drive). November 27-30, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures as needed. Holiday hours Wednesday noon through Friday, then return to Monday – Friday, daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 301, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for crossover repairs. November 21, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 309 to 311, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work. November 20-21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 313 to 314, including ramps – Possible mobile shoulder closures during survey work November 19-22, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 17/50 (Millwood Pike) – Possible mobile shoulder closures during survey work from Apple Blossom Drive to Tulane Drive, including Tulane Drive intersection. November 19-22, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 37, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work at various locations between Route 50 south ramp and Route 622. November 21, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. November 22, 8 a.m. to noon.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures as needed. Holiday hours Wednesday noon through Friday, then return to Monday – Friday, daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), eastbound – Nighttime right shoulder closures from Route 635 (Moose Road) to Route 660 (Honey Lane) for equipment repairs. November 20 – 22, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) –Nighttime, right shoulder closures in Route 623 (Gaylord Lane) area for equipment repairs. November 20 – 22, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures as needed. Holiday hours Wednesday noon through Friday, then return to Monday – Friday, daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 1, eastbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures on ramp from I-81 southbound to I-66 eastbound for bridge inspection. 7:30 p.m. November 21 to 5 a.m. November 22.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 1 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for crossover repairs just east of I-81 interchange. November 28-30, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour.

(UPDATE) Route 55 (West Strasburg Road) – Traffic pattern change for opening of Quadrant Roadway Intersection just north of Front Royal. Eastbound drivers will use Quadrant Road to turn left onto northbound Route 340/522. Expect delays for paving and line painting on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion mid-December 2017.

(UPDATE) Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue) – Traffic pattern changes at Quadrant Roadway Intersection (QRI) with Route 55 (West Strasburg Road) near Front Royal. Be alert for new signs and traffic signals. Lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to paving, line painting and median construction in area of West Strasburg Road. Significant delays are possible. Motorists should consider using John Marshall Highway (Route 55 East) between Interstate 66 and Front Royal. Estimated project completion mid-December 2017.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures as needed. Holiday hours Wednesday noon through Friday, then return to Monday – Friday, daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.