Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Nov. 13-17

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge work over Route 661. Through December 1, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 12 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge inspections over Route 154 and CSX Railway. November 16, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 14 to 37, eastbound and westbound – Nighttime mobile lane closures for pothole patching. November 14, 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 154 (Durant Road) – Alternating lane closures for inspections of I-64 overpass bridges between Frontage Road 203 (Totten Drive) and Route 60. November 15, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Various roads – Mowing and shoulder repairs at various locations with mobile work zones. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Pipe replacement and slope repairs with flagger traffic control. Mowing and patching with mobile work zones. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mowing and pavement patching at various locations with mobile work zones. Flagger-controlled traffic for ditching at various locations. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 54 to 55, eastbound – Watch for vehicles entering and leaving median during geophysical testing through November 20, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 204, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching. 11:30 p.m. November 14 to 7 a.m.November 15.

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 204, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for median brush cutting and mowing. November 14-22, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through November 2017 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs, ditching and pipe replacement. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching, brush cutting and dust control. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching from 8 p.m. November 15 to 7 a.m.November 16.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 205.6 to 222, northbound and southbound– Right and left shoulder closures for brush cutting and mowing in medians. November 12-15, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 206 to 237, northbound and southbound– Overnight mobile, alternating lane closures for pothole patching from 8 p.m. November 15 to 7 a.m. November 16.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 212 to 214, northbound and southbound –Shoulder closures in effect 24/7 for exit 213 interchange improvements. Estimated project completion March 2018.

(NEW) Mile marker 219 to 224, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. November 19 to midnight November 20.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Verona area) – Southbound lane shifts and northbound center turn-lane closure for utility work between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 1920 (Sutton Road). November 12-17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway, Afton) – Right shoulder closures for bridge work at I-64, Monday to Thursday from 6 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.through November 22.

(UPDATE) Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Alternating lane closures as needed from Route 771 (Moss Lane) to Route 276 (Keezletown Road) for equipment installations. Through November 16, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads (Fishersville/Mint Spring areas) – Shoulder closures for brush cutting operations. November 13-21, 8 a.m.-.4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads (Verona area) – Shoulder closures for mowing operations. November 13-21, 8 a.m.-.4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Road closed to through traffic 24/7 Monday to Friday between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Route 660 (Lake Road) for roadway and utility work. Route 912 and Route 660 will serve as detour routes through spring 2018. Residents and school buses will have access to Route 610 with flagger traffic control.

(NEW) Various roads (Fishersville/Mint Spring area) – Shoulder closures for brush cutting operations. November 13-21, 8 a.m.-.4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads (Verona area) – Shoulder closures for brush cutting operations. November 13-21, 8 a.m.-.4:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Possible shoulder closures for mowing and brush-cutting. November 13-19, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 247 to 248 including westbound Route 33 on-ramp (Harrisonburg area), northbound – Overnight lane closures and occasional ramp closures for bridge work over County Club Lane. Through November 17, 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Message boards and detour signs in place when needed.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 257 to 264, northbound – Mobile right shoulder closure for shoulder repairs. November 13-16, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger-controlled lane closures from Harrisonburg city limits to Route 721 (Fellowship Road) for paving, line-painting and guardrail installation, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. through December 2.

Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Occasional lane closures with flagger traffic control for pipe installation and sidewalk construction between Holly Avenue and Park Avenue, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. through November 18.

Route 257 (Friedens Church Road/Dinkel Avenue) – Occasional flagger-controlled lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail installation from I-81 to Bridgewater town limits. Through December 2, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 614 (Mechanicsville Road) – “Stop and Proceed” traffic pattern from Route 881 to Route 791 for bridge replacement at Honey Run. Through November 17. Work zone active daily from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Route 718 (Minnie Ball Road) – Flagger-controlled lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail installation from east of Harrisonburg city limits to Route 717 (Indian Trail Road). Through December 2, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

(NEW) Route 867 (North River Road, Mount Crawford area) – Road closed between Route 11 (South Main Street) and Route 693 (Fairview Road) for repairs to bridge over Pleasant Run. Detour route posted. Estimated completion November 30.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 211 – Intermittent mobile, alternating lane closures for utility work from Route 611 (Kimball Road) to two miles east of intersection. November 13-30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) – “Stop and Proceed” traffic pattern 24/7 through November 29 during bridge repairs just north of Route 211 intersection. Vehicle widths restricted to 11 feet.

(UPDATE) Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through December 1 from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 621 (Keystone Road) – Flagger-controlled painting operations in area of Nauman Lane. Through November 17, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. weekdays.

(NEW) Route 622 (Judy Lane Extended) – Flagger-controlled paving operations from Route 638 (Honeyville Road) to Route 624 (Pine Grove Road). Through November 17, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays.

(UPDATE) Route 638 (Honeyville Road) – Flagger-controlled paving operations in area of Route 621 (Keystone Road). Through November 17, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger-controlled traffic for paving operations from Route 841 (Grover Road) to Route 682 (Lambert Drive). Through November 17, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 301, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for crossover repairs. November 14-15, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 308 to 309, northbound and southbound – Overnight, alternating lane closures for bridge work at Opequon Creek. Through November 17, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 309 to 313, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work. November 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 313 to 314, including ramps – Possible mobile shoulder closures during survey work November 12-18, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight left lane closure for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sundaythrough Thursday nights, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

(UPDATE) Route 17/50 (Millwood Pike) – Possible mobile shoulder closures during survey work from Apple Bossom Drive to Tulane Drive, including Tulane Drive intersection. November 12-18, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 37, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work at various locations between Route 50 south ramp and Route 622. November 14-15, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Westbound lane closure for bridge work at Hogue Creek between Routes 614 and 615. Monday-Friday through November 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), eastbound – Nighttime right shoulder closures from Route 635 (Moose Road) to Route 660 (Honey Lane) for equipment repairs. November 13 – 17, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) –Nighttime, right shoulder closures in Route 623 (Gaylord Lane) area for equipment repairs. November 13 – 17, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 1, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for crossover repairs just east of I-81 interchange. November 16, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour.

(NEW) Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger-controlled lane closures for railroad bridge inspection just east of the town of Strasburg. November 17, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Route 55 (West Strasburg Road) – Closed just west of intersection with Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue) through mid-November 2017. Traffic will use Quadrant Road as detour route. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. West of Quadrant Road intersection, expect delays for paving on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue) – Lane closures on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for paving in area of South Fork Shenandoah River bridge and intersection with Route 55/Strasburg Road. Significant delays are possible. Motorists should consider using John Marshall Highway (Route 55 East) between Interstate 66 and Front Royal. Paving and related work expected to continue through mid-November 2017.

(NEW) Route 522 (Winchester Road) – Shoulder closures for bridge inspection over Crooked Run between Front Royal and I-66. November 13, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/MilldaleRoad) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 638 (Blue Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 688 (Mountain Lake Road) and Route 603 (Howellsville Road). Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. through November 17.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.