Staunton District Traffic Alerts: May 29-June 2

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District is comprised of 11 counties: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Work scheduled is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 5.3 to 5, westbound – Right shoulder closure for drainage system repairs, Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 8 to 11, westbound – Left lane closures in place 24/7 on bridge over Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) and Johnsons Creek for bridge work. Work takes place Monday to Friday through June 2, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 9 to 10, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for repairs to bridges over Johnson Creek. May 30 to June 9, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 10 to 12, eastbound – Left lane closures in place 24/7 on bridge over CSX railroad for bridge work. Work takes place Monday to Friday through June 16, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mile marker 18.2 to 21.5, eastbound – Right lane and shoulder closed for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through June 2.

Mile marker 36 to 41, eastbound – Flagger controlled lane closures for milling, paving and line marking operations through May 29, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for bridge work at Potts Creek near intersection with Route 616 (Summit Drive). Monday – Friday through June 16, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Patching with a mobile operation at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic. Right shoulder closures as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion summer 2017.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement. Mobile lane closures as needed for brush cutting and patching. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Single lane traffic controlled by flagger and pilot vehicle for guardrail installation, paving and line marking. Work zone between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Highland County line. Be alert for congestion from construction vehicles. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Estimated completion October 28.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for pavement patching. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Traffic restricted to single lane with temporary signal during Cascades Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion October 30.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for pavement patching. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Left lane closed on Maury River bridges and approaches for paving, guardrail installation and removal of median crossovers. Speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

(NEW) Mile marker 54 to 55, westbound – Lane closure for inspection of bridges over Maury River. June 1 to June 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 188 to 195, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility installation. Weekdays through June 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching, pavement work, pipe replacement and tree removal. Mobile mowing operations in various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through October 31 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching, pavement work, pipe replacement and tree removal. Mobile mowing operations in various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Alternating lane closures from Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) to Route 632 (The Pines Road) for paving operations. May 30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 250 – Mobile work zone for paving operations from Augusta County line west 1.5 miles. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for paving and pothole repairs at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road) – Mobile paving from Route 618 to Route 619. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Mobile paving Route 617 to Route 619. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mike marker 87.5 to 87, westbound – Left lane and shoulder of ramp to I-81 southbound closed for pavement marking June 1, 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mike marker 93.5 to 94.5, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures and closed shoulders through June 3 for bridge painting at exit 94 (Route 340).

(UPDATE) Mike marker 95.5 to 97.5, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures and closed shoulders through June 3 for bridge painting at exit 96 (Route 624).

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mike markers 213 to 214, northbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures May 31 to June 2 for soil testing at Exit 213. On- and off-ramps remain open. 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday night.

(UPDATE) Mike markers 220 to 223.5 (northbound and southbound, Staunton area) – Overnight right lane closures through June 1 for soil testing. Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mike marker 220 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight, alternating lane closures for deck patching on various bridges from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 9.

(NEW) Mike marker 205.5 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile left lane and shoulder closures for mowing. May 31 to June 1, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and June 2 to June 3, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Mobile right shoulder closures for mowing, weed eating and litter pickup. May 30 to June 6, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) on- and off-ramps to I 81 – Overnight left and right shoulder closures for bridge painting. Through June 3.

(NEW) Route 250 (Jefferson Highway, Fishersville) – Lane and shoulder closures as needed for pavement marking of crosswalk at Route 348 (Woodrow Wilson Avenue) intersection. June 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic shift to temporary bridge over Whiskey Creek. Work zone speed limit is 35 miles an hour. Work zone just east of Route 722 (Vinegar Hill Road). Estimated completion June 2017.

(NEW) Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Overnight lane closures as needed for signal installation at Route 11 (Commerce Road) intersection. 9 p.m. June 1 to 6 a.m. June 2.

(NEW) Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Center lane closed for pavement marking operations from Route 654 (White Hill Road) to Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road). May 31 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 340 (Main Street, Waynesboro) – Road closed between East Avenue and Race Avenue for South River bridge replacement. All businesses and residences have traffic access. Through traffic uses Broad Street (Route 250). Estimated completion November 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road), near Augusta Springs – Road closed between Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) and Route 682 (Troxel Gap Road) for bridge replacement at Jeff Run. Closure is from May 24 to June 16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations from Route 694 (Chestnut Ridge Road) to Route 701 (Howardsville Road) May 29-June 2, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 251 to 252.5, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for milling and pavement patching. Monday through Thursday , 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., May 30 to July 14.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (South Valley Pike) – New traffic signal at intersection with Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road). Be alert for traffic pattern change.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Right shoulder closures 24 hours a day and occasional flagger-controlled lane closures Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work at North River between Route 727 (Airport Road) and Route 694 (Contentment Lane). Estimated project completion July 2017.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Traffic signal maintenance at intersection of Massanetta Springs Road/Route 687. June 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 668 (Timber Ridge Road) – Closed beginning June 12 between Route 672 (Mill Creek Church Road) and Route 828 (Stoney Lick Road) for bridge replacement. Preliminary work begins June 5. Road closed June 12 to July 7. Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road) – Traffic signal maintenance at intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). June 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) – New traffic signal at intersection with Route 11 (South Valley Pike). Be alert for traffic pattern change.

Route 727 (Airport Road) – Periodic flagger traffic control between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for road improvements from 698 (Wise Hollow Road) to Route 696 (Kiser Road). Estimated project completion November 6.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 211 (Town of Luray) – Alternating lane closures for bridge inspection over railroad. June 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 340 – Flagger-controlled lane and shoulder closures for pipe work between town of Shenandoah and Warren County line. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., through June 12.

Route 340 – Bridge work at Cub Run. Intermittent flagging Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Work zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Estimated completion September 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through September 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 286 to 294, including exit 291 ramps, northbound – Nighttime lane closures for paving operations. Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., through July 28.

Mile marker 297.5, northbound and southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs. Through June 2, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 299, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs near Warren County line. Through June 2, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

(NEW) Route 42 (Reservoir Road, Woodstock) – Lane closures as need for traffic signal maintenance at intersection of Hisey Avenue. May 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Reservoir Road) – Alternating lane closures for traffic signal maintenance at intersection of Ox Road (Woodstock) May 30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 604 (Fairview Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 604 (Alonzaville Road) to Route 623 (Back Road). Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 9.

(NEW) Route 605 (Hoover Road, Woodstock) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Henry Ford Drive to End of State Maintenance. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 9.

(NEW) Route 609 (South Hollingsworth Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 670 (East Reservoir Road) to Route 669 (Hottel Road). Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 9.

(NEW) Route 614 (South Middle Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 728 (Flat Rock Road) to Route 788 (Knupp Road). Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

(NEW) Route 623 (Back Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 605 (Saint Luke Road) to Route 676 (Sherman Road). Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 9.

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the bridge, with flagger controlled lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

(NEW) Route 667 (Lupton Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Woodstock city limits to 0.35 miles east of Woodstock city limits. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 9.

(NEW) Route 667 (Lupton Road) – Closed June 5 to August 31 for bridge replacement between Route 668 (French Woods Road) and Dead End. Temporary crossing will provide access to property owners and emergency vehicles.

(NEW) Route 669 (Hottel Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment in area of Route 609 (South Hollingsworth Road). Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 9.

(NEW) Route 670 (E Reservoir Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 609 (South Hollingsworth Road) to Woodstock city limits. Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 9.

(NEW) Route 671 (Lakeview Drive) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Town of Woodstock to End of State Maintenance. Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 9.

(NEW) Route 672 (Hopewell Road) -– Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) to end of hard surface. Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 9.

(NEW) Route 673 (Aileen Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) to Shenandoah County line. Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 9.

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion Spring 2018.

(NEW) Route 679 (Wisman Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 623 (Back Road) to end of hard surface. Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 9.

(NEW) Route 681 (Alonzaville Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 676 (Sherman Road) to Route 604 (Fairview Road). Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 9.

(NEW) Route 697 (Pontzer Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 623 (Back Road) to Henry Ford Drive. Monday- Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 .pm. through June 9.

(NEW) Route 698 (Dish Drive) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 767 (Quicksburg Road) to Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard). Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

(NEW) Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 263 (South Middle Road) to Route 721 (Kelly Road). Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

(NEW) Route 728 (Flat Rock Rd) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 614 (S Middle Road) to Route 42 (Senedo Road). Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

(NEW) Route 730 (Turkey Knob Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 767 (Quicksburg Road) to Route 698 (Dish Drive/Turkey Knob Road). Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

(NEW) Route 731 (Rockville Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 730 (Pinewoods Road) to Route 730 (Turkey Knob Road). Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

(NEW) Route 732 (Cardinal Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) to Route 620 (Cedar Lane/Smith Creek Road). Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

(NEW) Route 733 (Limestone Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment from Route 728 (Flat Rock Road) to Route 42 (Senedo Road). Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

Various roads – Mowing and patching at various locations. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 309 to 311, northbound and southbound – Motorists should be alert for trucks entering and exiting work zone during interchange reconstruction project. Speed limit 60 mph through work zone. Estimated project completion May 2017.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight closure of southbound lane and right turn lane for pavement testing, 8 p.m. June 1 to 7 a.m. June 2.

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Left lane closed overnight for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

(UPDATE) Route 37 at I-81 Exit 310 (Kernstown Interchange Project), northbound and southbound – Overnight, alternating lane closures for paving May 30 to June 2, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Work zone extends from I-81 interchange (exit 310, Kernstown) to Route 37 bridge over Route 11. Speed limit is 35 miles per hour.

Route 50 (East Harmony Hollow Lane, Gore area – Alternating lane closures for pavement work. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 16.

(NEW) Various Roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Daytime work for bridges over primary or secondary roads. Nighttime work for bridges over I-81. Estimated completion June 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 522 (Frederick Pike), northbound – Overnight closure of right two lanes and right shoulder at intersection with Fox Drive (Route 767) for soil testing. 8 p.m. June 1 to 7 a.m. June 2.

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

(NEW) Various Roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Daytime work for bridges over primary or secondary roads. Nighttime work for bridges over I-81. Estimated completion June 16.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Fauquier County line to Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 16.

Route 255 – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) to Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mowing and patching at various locations. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 6.6 to 0, including I-81 ramps, westbound – Lane closures as needed for paving operations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Estimated completion July 7.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs near Shenandoah County line. Through June 2, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 614 (Rogers Mill Road) and Shenandoah County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion June 30.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road): Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to .03 miles (A. S. Rhodes Elementary School) west of 340/522. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

(NEW) Route 631 (Gooney Manor Loop) – Road closures for slope repairs at intersections with Route 613 (Bentonville Road) and Thaddeus Lane. Variable message boards will direct traffic. May 30 to June 13 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Mowing and patching at various locations. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.