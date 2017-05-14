Staunton District Traffic Alerts: May 15-19

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District is comprised of 11 counties: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Work scheduled is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 4 to 7.5, eastbound – Lane and shoulder closures for paving operations, Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.Estimated project completion May 26.

Mile marker 5.3 to 5, westbound – Right shoulder closure for drainage system repairs, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

Mile marker 8 to 11, westbound – Left lane closures in place 24/7 on bridge over Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) for bridge work. Work takes place Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mile marker 10 to 12, eastbound – Left lane closures in place 24/7 on bridge over CSX railroad for bridge work. Work takes place Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mile marker 18.2 to 21.5, eastbound – Right lane and shoulder closed for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through June 2.

(NEW) Mile marker 36 to 41, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for milling, paving and line marking operations. May 15-29, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Patching with a mobile operation at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic. Right shoulder closures as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion summer 2017.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement. Mobile lane closures as needed for brush cutting and patching. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 220 (Mountain Valley Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 39 and to Highland County line. May 15-19, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for pavement patching. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Traffic restricted to single lane with temporary signal during Cascades Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion October 30.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for pavement patching. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Traffic restricted to right lane on eastbound and westbound bridges over Maury River beginning Tuesday, May 16. Contractors repaving left lanes, removing median crossovers and installing guardrails. Speed limit 55 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 179 to 183, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility installation. Weekdays through May 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 183, northbound and southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge work. May 15-26, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 195 to 193, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility installation. Weekdays through June 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 205 to 174, northbound and southbound – Overnight, mobile lane closures for pothole patching from 8 p.m.May 15 to 6:30 a.m. May 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for paving/patching, pipe replacement, slope maintenance and brush cutting. Mobile mowing operations in various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through October 31 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zone from Route 633 (Rockbridge Alum Springs Road) to Route 629 (White Rock Road).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching, paving/patching, pipe replacement, slope maintenance and brush cutting. Mobile mowing operations in various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 – Mobile work zone for paving operations from Augusta County line west 1.5 miles. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for paving and pothole repairs at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving in various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 616 (Lower Fork Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving and pothole repairs in various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mike marker 87 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Nighttime mobile lane and shoulder closures for mowing and litter pickup from 8 p.m. May 21 to 7 a.m. May 22.

(NEW) Mike marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Mobile alternating lane and shoulder closures for mowing and litter pickup. May 16 to 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Mike marker 87.2 to 87.8, westbound – Overnight, alternating lane closures for bridge work over I-81 from 8 p.m. May 17to 7 a.m. May 18.

(NEW) Mike marker 87.6 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight, mobile alternating lane closures for vegetation management. 8 p.m. May 15 to 7 a.m. May 16.

(UPDATE) Mike marker 93.5 to 94.5, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures and closed shoulders through May 20 for bridge painting at Route 340 overpasses.

(UPDATE) Exit 99 (Afton/Waynesboro) – On- and off-ramps closed daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 15 to 17 due to paving operations on adjacent Route 250. Detour using exit 96 or exit 107.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mike marker 206 to 237, northbound and southbound – Nighttime mobile lane closures for pothole patching. 8 p.m. May 16 to 6:30 a.m. May 17.

(NEW) Mike markers 220 to 223.5 (northbound and southbound, Staunton area) – Overnight right lane closures May 15 – 25 for soil testing. Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Friday from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mike marker 220 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight, alternating lane closures for deck patching on various bridges from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 26.

(NEW) Mike marker 225, southbound – Right shoulder closed for shoulder repairs. May 17, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mike marker 228 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight, alternating closures for inspection of bridge over Middle River. 8 p.m. May 17 to 7 a.m. May 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Three Notch Mountain Highway) – Lane closures with flagger and pilot truck traffic control for paving from Waynesboro city limit to Route 610 near Afton. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 17. On- and off-ramps at I-64 exit 99 (Afton/Waynesboro) will be closed May 15 to 17 during work hours. Detour will be in place.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic shift to temporary bridge over Whiskey Creek. Work zone speed limit is 35 miles an hour. Work zone just east of Route 722 (Vinegar Hill Road). Estimated completion June 2017.

Route 340 (Main Street, Waynesboro) – Road closed between East Avenue and Race Avenue for South River bridge replacement. All businesses and residences have traffic access. Through traffic detour is Broad Street (Route 250). Estimated completion summer 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road), near Augusta Springs – Road closed May 24 to June 16 for bridge replacement over Jeff Run. Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Shoulder closure for sign installation and sediment control measures. Work zone from Expo Road to Augusta Farms Road. May 16-19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 612 at Route 792 (Laurel Hill Road/Indian Mound Road, Verona) – Flagger controlled traffic for milling and paving operations May 15-26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be alert for shoulder closures and construction vehicles moving in and out of the work zone.

Route 617 (Round Hill School Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 783 (Pine Bluff Road) to Route 865 (Rockfish Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

Route 619 (Hildebrand Church Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 254 (Hermitage Road) to Route 865 (Rockfish Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

Route 620 (Spottswood Road) – Flagger traffic control from Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) for pavement work. Through May 19 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 786 (Eakle Road) to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

(UPDATE) Route 655 (Walnut Hills Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations from Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway). May 15-19, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) to Route 252 (Middlebrook Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

Route 671 (Almo Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 620 (Spottswood Road) to Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 674 (Pilson Road) to Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

(UPDATE) Route 697 (White Oak Gap Road) ) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations from Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to Route 613 (Old Greenville Road). May 15-19, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 723 (Whiskey Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 720 (Dry Branch Road) to Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

Route 724 (Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 720 (Jerusalem Chapel Road) to Route 723 (Whiskey Creek Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

Route 725 – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 720 (Jerusalem Chapel Road) to Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

Route 742 (Bailey Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to Route 927 (Pine Top Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

Route 756 (Whetstone Draft Road / Fairburn Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 758 (George Waltons Road) to Route 731 (Natural Chimneys Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

Route 781 (Bald Rock Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to Dead End. Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

Route 782 (North Point School Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 796 (Oak Grove Church Road) to Route 619 (Hildebrand Church Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

Route 876 (Glebe School Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 602 (Summerdean Road) to Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

Route 917 (Old B&O Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Augusta/Rockbridge County line to Route 620 (Spottswood Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

Route 919 (Old Providence Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Augusta/Rockbridge County line to Route 675 (Broadhead School Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

(UPDATE) Route 970 (Hall School Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations from Route 632 (Shalom Road) to Route 635 (Mount Vernon Road). May 15-19, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 238 to 239 – Shoulder closures for bridge inspection at Route 990 (Imboden Road) overpass. May 15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 241 to 242 – Shoulder closures for bridge inspection at Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) overpass. May 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 252 to 253 – Shoulder closures for bridge inspection at Route 724 (Trinity Church Road) overpass. May 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Right shoulder closures 24 hours a day and occasional flagger-controlled lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work at North River between Route 727 (Airport Road) and Route 694 (Contentment Lane). Estimated completion July 2017.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mowing operations from Harrisonburg city limits to Greene County line. May 15 to 19, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 641 (White Rose Road) – Road closed for bridge repairs between Route 643 (Waterloo Mill Lane) and Route 644 (Mount Olivet Church Road) through May 19. Follow posted detours.

Route 727 (Airport Road) – Possible flagger-controlled lane closures for road improvements from 698 (Wise Hollow Road) to Route 696 (Kiser Road). Estimated project completion November 2017.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Route 820 (Crab Run Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 865 (Bergton Road) to West Virginia state line. Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 19.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 – Flagger-controlled lane and shoulder closures for pipe reinforcement. May 15 to June 12, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 340 – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for pipe work from Luray to Warren County line, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through May 31.

Route 340 – Bridge work at Cub Run. Intermittent flagging Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Work zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Estimated completion September 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through September 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 282 to 282.5 – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Route 605 (Hoover Road). May 15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 286 to 294, including exit 291 ramps, northbound – Nighttime lane closures for paving operations. Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., through June 8.

(NEW) Mile marker 296.5 to 297 – Shoulder closures for bridge inspection at Route 48/55 overpass. May 16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 297.5, northbound and southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs near Warren County line. Through June 2, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 611 (Supinlick Ridge Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment between Route 725 (Rolly Road) and Route 726 (Hepner Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

(NEW) Route 612 (Mill Creek Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment between Route 726 (Hepner Road) and Route 263 (Orkney Grade). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

(NEW) Route 613 (North Mountain Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for surface treatment between Rockingham County line and Route 42 (Senedo Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

(NEW) Route 625 (Harman Road) – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for bridge inspection at I-81 overpasses. May 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the bridge, with flagger controlled lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion Spring 2018.

(NEW) Route 698 (Turkey Knob Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment between Route 767 (Quicksburg Road) and Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

(NEW) Route 701 (Dellinger Gap Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from end of hard surface to Route 717 (Liberty Furnace Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

(NEW) Route 703 (Conicville Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment between Route 709 (Buck Hill Road) and Route 614 (S. Middle Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

(NEW) Route 703 (Jerome Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment between Route 717 (Alum Springs Road) and Route 42 (Senedo Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

(NEW) Route 710 (Brady Lane) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment between End of Pavement and Route 263 (Orkney Grade). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

(NEW) Route 716 (Graveltown Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment between Route 727 (Solomons Church Road) and Route 263 (Orkney Grade Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

(NEW) Route 716 (Lutz Hollow Road/Graveltown Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment between Route 720 (Crooked Run Road) and Route 614 (Windfield Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

(NEW) Route 722 (Mount Hermon Drive) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment between Route 263 (Orkney Grade) and Route 721 (Kelly Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

(NEW) Route 725 (Morning Star Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment between Route 263 (Orkney Grade) to end of pavement. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

(NEW) Route 727 (Solomon’s Church Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment between Route 728 (Senedo Road) and Route 716 (Graveltown Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

(NEW) Route 729 (Garber Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment between Route 614 (S. Middle Road) and Route 716 (Graveltown Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

(NEW) Route 764 (Walker Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment between Route 614 (S. Middle Road) and Route 698 (Turkey Knob Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

(NEW) Route 1315 (Mill Creek Lane) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment between Route 698 (Orchard Drive) and end of hard surface. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Exit 300, northbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs on ramp to eastbound I-66. Through June 2, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 309 to 311, northbound and southbound – Motorists should be alert for trucks entering and exiting work zone during interchange reconstruction project. Speed limit 60 mph through work zone. Estimated project completion May 2017.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Left lane closed overnight for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

(NEW) Route 37 including on- and off-ramps – Mobile alternating lane closures for vegetation management. May 18-19, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 37 at I-81 Exit 310 (Kernstown Interchange Project), northbound and southbound – New acceleration and deceleration ramps between Interstate 81 southbound and Route 37 are now open. New traffic signal activated at the intersection of Route 37 and the southbound ramps.

Route 50, Gore area – Alternating lane closures for pavement work. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 19.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 7 – Mobile alternating lane closures for vegetation management. May 16, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Mobile alternating lane closures for vegetation management. May 16-17, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Fauquier County/Clarke County line to Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 31.

(UPDATE) Route 255 – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) to Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

(NEW) Route 340 (Buckmarsh Street) – Mobile alternating lane closures for vegetation management. May 17, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 6.6 to 0 (including I-81 ramps), westbound – Lane closures as needed for paving operations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Estimated completion June 16.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs near Shenandoah County line. Through June 2, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 614 (Rogers Mill Road) and Shenandoah County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road): Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to .03 miles (A. S. Rhodes Elementary School) west of 340/522. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

(NEW) Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Mobile alternating lane closures for vegetation management. May 15-16, 7 a.m. to 5:30

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

(NEW) Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Flagger traffic control for bridge inspection at I-66 overpasses. May 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.