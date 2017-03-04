Staunton District Traffic Alerts: March 6-10

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District is comprised of 11 counties: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Work scheduled is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for pothole patching on March 10 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 6 to 5, westbound – Right shoulder closure for drainage system repairs, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning March 6. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 8 to 11, eastbound and westbound – Left lane closure on bridge over Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) for bridge work. Lane closure in place from 6:30 a.m. Monday to 6:30 p.m. Friday through March 17.

Mile marker 18 to 20, eastbound – Right lane and shoulder closed for tree removal operations Monday to Friday through March 24, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Patching with a mobile operation at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) Callaghan area – Flagger controlled lane closures on Route 600 at I-64 overpass for bridge work. 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday through March 17.

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic. Right shoulder closures as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion summer 2017.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement at various locations. Mobile lane closures as needed for brush cutting and patching at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.



SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads –Mobile lane closures as needed for brush cutting and pothole repairs at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 42 to 53, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for pothole patching on Friday, March 10, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Single-lane traffic through work zone. Westbound drivers use a median crossover to access the eastbound side of the interstate. After crossing the bridge, westbound drivers follow a second crossover to return to the I-64 westbound mainline. Eastbound traffic limited to the right lane. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching from 8 p.m.Friday, March 10, to 2 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

(NEW) Mile marker 178 to 175, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility installation. Weekdays through March 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 191 to 189, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility installation. Weekdays through June 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 39 (Maury River Road, Goshen Pass area) – Daytime flagger controlled lane closures Monday through Saturday for slope work. Work zone is 3.2 miles east of Route 601(Millard Burke Memorial Highway) and 2.6 miles west of Route 621(Farm House Road). February 27 to March 17.

(NEW) Route 251 (Collierstown Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe installation at intersection with Route 677 (Kygers Hill Road). March 6-9 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads –Mobile lane closures as needed for pipe replacement, brush cutting, pothole repairs, tree removal and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 710 (Red Hill Road) – Lane and shoulder closures for pipe installation between Route 706 and Route 608. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for pipe replacement, brush cutting, pothole repairs, tree removal, ditching and grading at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads –Mobile lane closures as needed for sweeping and brush cutting at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) near McDowell – Weekday flagger controlled traffic for bridge work over tributary of Bull Pasture River. “Stop and Proceed” traffic begins March 6 through March 24. Drivers will use temporary bridge. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., February 21 to March 24.

Various roads –Mobile lane closures as needed for sweeping and brush cutting at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for pothole patching from 8 p.m. March 10 to 2 a.m. March 11.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 206 to 237, northbound and southbound – Mobile lane closures for pothole patching from 8 p.m. March 10to 2 a.m. March 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 781 (Bald Rock Road) to Verona Elementary School. March 6 to March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 620 (Spotswood Road) to Route 666 (Lofton Road). March 6 to March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work from Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) to Route 613 (Spring Hill Road). March 6 to March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) to Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road). March 6 to March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic shift to temporary bridge over Whiskey Creek. Work zone speed limit is 35 miles an hour. Work zone just east of Route 722 (Vinegar Hill Road). Estimated completion June 2017.

Route 340 (Main Street, Waynesboro) – Road closed between East Avenue and Race Avenue for South River bridge replacement. All businesses and residences have traffic access. Through traffic detour is Broad Street (Route 250). Estimated completion late 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 at Route 792 (Laurel Hill Road/Indian Mound Road, Verona) – Periodic lane and shoulder closures with flagger traffic control for intersection work. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be alert for construction vehicle traffic. Estimated completion May 2017.

(UPDATE) Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Mobile, alternating lane closure as needed for utility work from Riverheads High School to Route 613 (Old Greenville Road). March 6 to March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 768 (Dice’s Spring Road) – Road closed between Route 276 and Route 994 for utility pole replacement. March 6from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1117 (Quarry Road), Craigsville – Closed Monday, March 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pipe installation east of Railroad Avenue. Temporary detour with signs.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Right shoulder closures 24 hours a day and occasional flagger-controlled lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work at North River between Route 727 (Airport Road) and Route 694 (Contentment Lane). Estimated completion July 2017.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder closures for traffic signal work at Route 981 (Rockingham Pike), March 6-9from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 824 (Bennetts Run Road) – Road closed March 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work 2.75 miles from the dead end.

(UPDATE) Route 981 (Rockingham Pike) – Shoulder closures for traffic signal work at Route 33 (Spotswood Trail), March 6-9from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 – Bridge work at Cub Run. Intermittent flagging Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Work zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Estimated completion September 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures scheduled.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures scheduled.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Periodic lane closures between Route 850 (Quarry Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 612 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County for construction of crossover road. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cedar Creek bridge replacement scheduled to begin in April 2017. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 601 (Battlefield Road) – Flagger-controlled lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges. March 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the new bridge, with flagger controlled lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile Marker 305 to 306, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for bridge inspection at Route 672 overpass. March 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 309 to 311, northbound and southbound – Motorists should be alert for trucks entering and exiting work zone during interchange reconstruction project. Speed limit 60 mph through work zone. Estimated project completion May 2017.

(NEW) Mile Marker 315 to 316, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for bridge inspection at Route 7 overpass. March 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile Marker 321 to 322, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Route 735. March 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of southbound bridge from Route 37. March 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Lane closures for paving between Route 838 (McCanns Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated completion of project December15, 2017.

Route 37 at I-81 Exit 310 (Kernstown Interchange Project), northbound and southbound – New ramps at Route 37/I-81 and Route 37/Route 11 are open. Right and left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 35 mph. Estimated project completion May 2017.

(NEW) Route 50 – Single lane and shoulder closures for inspection of Route 37 overpass bridges from 8 p.m. March 7 to 6 a.m. March 8.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated completion of project December15, 2017.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile Marker 5 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for inspection of Route 609 overpass bridges. March 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Periodic lane closures between Route 612 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 850 (Quarry Road) in Shenandoah County for construction of crossover road. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cedar Creek bridge replacement scheduled to begin in April 2017. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road): Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to .03 miles (A. S. Rhodes Elementary School) west of 340/522. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of new travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

(NEW) Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges near Front Royal. March 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Brief nighttime lane closures during delivery of bridge beams through March 2017. Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 (Milldale Road/Red Gate Road) north and turn right on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511 and at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Dial 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.