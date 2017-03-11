Staunton District Traffic Alerts: March 13-17

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District is comprised of 11 counties: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Work scheduled is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 6 to 5, westbound – Right shoulder closure for drainage system repairs, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning March 6. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

(NEW) Mile marker 7 to 37, eastbound and westbound – Mobile, alternating lane closures for bridge deck sweeping operations. March 13 to 16, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 8 to 11, eastbound and westbound – Left lane closure on bridge over Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) for bridge work. Lane closure in place from 6:30 a.m. Monday to 6:30 p.m. Friday through March 17.

(NEW) Mile marker 16 to 18, eastbound left lane and shoulder closed for roadway sweeping. March 17, 8 a.m. to 5p.m.

Mile marker 18 to 20, eastbound – Right lane and shoulder closed for tree removal operations Monday to Friday through March 24, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Patching with a mobile operation at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) Callaghan area – Flagger controlled lane closures on Route 600 at I-64 overpass for bridge work. 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday through March 17.

(NEW) Route 718 (Rucker Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures to West Virginia state line for Rural Rustic Road project. Lengthy delays possible March 13 to April 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic. Right shoulder closures as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion summer 2017.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement at various locations. Mobile lane closures as needed for brush cutting and patching at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.



SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads –Mobile lane closures as needed for brush cutting and pothole repairs at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 43 to 52, eastbound and westbound – Mobile, alternating lane closures for bridge sweeping. March 13 and 14, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Single-lane traffic through work zone. Westbound drivers use a median crossover to access the eastbound side of the interstate. After crossing the bridge, westbound drivers follow a second crossover to return to the I-64 westbound mainline. Eastbound traffic limited to the right lane. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

Mile marker 56, westbound (near I-81/I-64 interchange in Lexington area) – Left lane closure for bridge work over Route 763 (Lincoln Road) and Mill Creek through late March 2017.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 178 to 176, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility installation. Weekdays from March 13 to March 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 191 to 189, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility installation. Weekdays through June 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Maury River Road, Goshen Pass area) – Daytime flagger controlled lane closures Monday through Saturday for slope work. Work zone is 3.2 miles east of Route 601(Millard Burke Memorial Highway) and 2.6 miles west of Route 621(Farm House Road). February 27 to March 17.

(NEW) Route 251 (Collierstown Road) – Flagger controlled single lane closure for pipe replacement March 15, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. about 0.3-mile west of Route 674 (Sack Road).

Various roads –Mobile lane closures as needed for pipe replacement, brush cutting, pothole repairs, tree removal and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 646 (Big Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement about 0.5-mile south of Route 850 (West Midland Trail), March 14, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 716 (Mount Atlas Road) – Road closed March 20 through April 13 for bridge replacement over Mouse Run. Work zone is located 0.35-mile from Route 727 (Stuart Road) and 0.65-mile from Route 39 (Maury River Road). Detour will be in place.

(NEW) Route 716 (Timber Ridge Road) – Lane and shoulder closures for pipe replacement March 14 and 15, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. about 0.5-mile from Route 785 (Sam Houston Way).

(NEW) Route 728 (Poor House Road) – Lane and shoulder closures for pipe replacement March 15 and 16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. about 0.2-mile north of Route 645 (Valley Pike).

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for pipe replacement, brush cutting, pothole repairs, tree removal, ditching and grading at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads –Mobile lane closures as needed for sweeping and brush cutting at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) near McDowell – Weekday flagger controlled traffic for bridge work over tributary of Bull Pasture River. Drivers will use temporary bridge. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., February 21 to March 24.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for sweeping and brush cutting at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Mobile, alternating lane closures for bridge sweeping. 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. March 13 to March 15.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 209 to 237, northbound and southbound – Mobile, alternating lane closures for bridge sweeping from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. March 13 to March 15.

(NEW) Mile marker 212 to 211, southbound – Nighttime, right lane and shoulder closures for materials cleanup. 8 p.m. March 16 to 7 a.m. March 17.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 781 (Bald Rock Road) to Verona Elementary School. March 6 to March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 620 (Spotswood Road) to Route 666 (Lofton Road). March 6 to March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work from Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) to Route 613 (Spring Hill Road). March 6 to March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 – Flagger controlled traffic for shoulder repairs at Rockingham County Line. March 13 to 17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) to Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road). March 6 to March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic shift to temporary bridge over Whiskey Creek. Work zone speed limit is 35 miles an hour. Work zone just east of Route 722 (Vinegar Hill Road). Estimated completion June 2017.

(NEW) Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger controlled work zone for shoulder repairs from Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) to Route 42. March 13 to 17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 340 (Main Street, Waynesboro) – Road closed between East Avenue and Race Avenue for South River bridge replacement. All businesses and residences have traffic access. Through traffic detour is Broad Street (Route 250). Estimated completion late 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 612 at Route 792 (Laurel Hill Road/Indian Mound Road, Verona) – East entrance to Riverside Drive closed for reconstruction from March 13 through March 27. Use alternate Locust Street entrance to access Riverside Drive. Flagging and intermittent lane closures Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Be alert for shoulder closures and construction vehicles moving in and out of the work zone. Estimated completion May 2017.

(NEW) Route 636 (Goose Creek Road) – Mobile, intermittent lane closure for utility work from Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) to Medical Park Drive. March 13 to 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Mobile, alternating lane closure as needed for utility work from Riverheads High School to Route 613 (Old Greenville Road). March 6 to 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Right shoulder closures 24 hours a day and occasional flagger-controlled lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work at North River between Route 727 (Airport Road) and Route 694 (Contentment Lane). Estimated completion July 2017.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder closures for traffic signal work at Route 981 (Rockingham Pike), March 13 to16 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 643 (Waterloo Mill Lane, McGaheysville area) – Road closed for bridge replacement March 20 through March 31. Work zone is 0.3-mile north west of Route 641 (White Rose Road) and 0.9-mile south of Route 644 (Mount Olivet Church Road). Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Route 726 (Mount Clinton Pike) – Road closed March 14 to 16 for slope repairs between Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) and Route 701 (Cooks Creek Road). Work is weather permitting. Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Route 824 (Bennetts Run Road) – Road closed March 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work 2.75 miles from the dead end. There is no detour.

(UPDATE) Route 981 (Rockingham Pike) – Shoulder closures for traffic signal work at Route 33 (Spotswood Trail), March 13 to 16 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 – Bridge work at Cub Run. Intermittent flagging Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Work zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Estimated completion September 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures scheduled.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures scheduled.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. During week of March 13, northbound and southbound left lanes closed 24/7 during construction of crossover lanes in the median. Traffic will be restricted to the right lane in each direction. Once crossover construction is complete, both directions of Route 11 will begin using the southbound bridge. Northbound traffic will follow the median crossovers on both ends of the work zone. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

(NEW) Various roads – Soft spot repair and brush cutting.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the new bridge, with flagger controlled lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

(NEW) Various roads – Pipe replacement and grading.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 309 to 311, northbound and southbound – Motorists should be alert for trucks entering and exiting work zone during interchange reconstruction project. Speed limit 60 mph through work zone. Estimated project completion May 2017.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 at Welltown Road – Nighttime, left lane closed for road construction project from northbound bridge underpass to Route 11 south ramp. March 13 to 15, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated completion December 2017.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of southbound bridge from Route 37. March 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated completion of project December15, 2017.

Route 37 at I-81 Exit 310 (Kernstown Interchange Project), northbound and southbound – New ramps at Route 37/I-81 and Route 37/Route 11 are open. Right and left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 35 mph. Estimated project completion May 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated completion of project December15, 2017.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. During week of March 13, northbound and southbound left lanes closed 24/7 during construction of crossover lanes in the median. Traffic will be restricted to the right lane in each direction. Once crossover construction is complete, both directions of Route 11 will begin using the southbound bridge. Northbound traffic will follow the median crossovers on both ends of the work zone. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road): Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to .03 miles (A. S. Rhodes Elementary School) west of 340/522. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of new travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

(NEW) Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Alternating lane closures for bridge inspection from I-66 to Country Club Road. March 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Brief nighttime lane closures during delivery of bridge beams through March 2017. Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 (Milldale Road/Red Gate Road) north and turn right on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

(NEW) Various roads – Grading and pipe cleaning.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511 and at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Dial 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located atwww.VirginiaDOT.org.