Staunton District Traffic Alerts: June 26-30

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District is comprised of 11 counties: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Work scheduled is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 5.3 to 5, westbound – Shoulder closures for drainage system repairs, Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 10 to 12, eastbound – Alternating left lane closures in place 24/7 on bridge over CSX railroad for bridge work. Work takes place Monday to Friday, June 26 through June 30, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 19 to 21, eastbound – Right lane closure for removal of dead trees. Through July 28, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile Marker 23 to 21, westbound – Right lane closed 24/7 through mid-September for interchange improvements at exit 21. Westbound off-ramp has left shoulder closed through July 15.

(NEW) Mile marker 38.5 to 0, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for pothole patching. June 26, noon to 11:30 p.m.

Mile marker 41 to 0, eastbound and westbound – Mobile right shoulder closure for mowing and litter pickup. Mobile left shoulder and left lane closure for mowing. Through June 24, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Patching with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 781 (Rucker Gap Road) – Flagger controlled traffic July 5 through August 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, between Route 661 (Johnsons Creek Road) and the West Virginia state line for a Rural Rustic Road construction project. Expect lengthy delays.

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic. Right shoulder closures as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion summer 2017.

Various roads – Pipe replacement with flagger traffic control. Brush cutting and patching with a mobile work zone. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Single lane traffic controlled by flagger and pilot vehicle for guardrail installation, paving and line marking. Work zone between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Highland County line. Be alert for congestion from construction vehicles. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Estimated completion October 28.

Various roads – Patching with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Traffic detours onto temporary bridge during Cascades Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion October 30.

Various roads – Patching with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Single-lane traffic during Maury River bridges rehabilitation project. Speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Nighttime, mobile lane closures for pothole patching. 8 p.m.June 27 to 7 a.m. June 28.

(NEW) Mile marker 180 to 184, northbound – Alternating lane closures overnight during paving operations beginning June 25. Sunday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday night work is possible if needed due to weather delays. Estimated completion August 4.

Mile marker 195 to 190, southbound – Shoulder closures with mobile work zone as needed for utility work through June 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Ditching, patching, pipe replacement and tree removal with flagger controlled traffic. Mowing with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through October 31 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

Various roads – Ditching, patching, pipe replacement and tree removal with flagger controlled traffic. Mowing with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile work zone for pothole repairs and paving work at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road) – Mobile paving from Route 618 to Route 619. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Mobile paving Route 617 to Route 619. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 206 to 237, northbound and southbound – Mobile lane closures for pothole patching from 8 p.m. June 28 to 7 a.m. June 29.

Mike marker 210 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for deck patching on various bridges from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic using newly constructed bridge over Whiskey Creek. Occasional daytime lane or shoulder closures as needed during removal of temporary bridge. Work zone speed limit is 35 miles an hour. Estimated completion late summer 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 608 – Shoulder closed 24/7 between Route 935 (Expo Road) and Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) for pipe work and road widening operations through June 30.

(NEW) Route 620 (Newport Road) – Road closed July 5 to July 7 for maintenance of bridge over Moffatts Creek. Road will be closed between Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) and Route 726 (Dutch Hollow Road/Beard Road). Follow posted detour.

Route 792 (Indian Mound Road) – Flagger-controlled lane closure between Route 789 (Pleasant Grove Road) and Route 790 (Amber Road) for bridge work at Lewis Creek. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 29.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile Marker 248 to 242 including Exit 247, southbound – Off- and on-ramps at exit 247A (Route 33 East/Elkton) and 247B (Route 33 West/Harrisonburg) closed overnight for pavement work Sunday, June 25, and Monday, June 26, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detours in place for motorists needing to use this interchange from I-81 or Route 33. Overnight lane closures on I-81 southbound from Monday through Wednesday nights, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion June 28.

Mile marker 251 to 252.5, northbound – Overnight milling and patching. Monday to Thursday through July 14, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulders closed 24/7 and occasional flagger-controlled lane closures Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work at North River between Route 727 (Airport Road) and Route 694 (Contentment Lane). Estimated project completion July 2017.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail, Elkton) – Alternating lane closures for bridge work over Norfolk-Southern railroad and 5th Street. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., through June 29

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Route 259 – Flagger traffic control for paving operations from Route 830 (Mauzy Lane) to Route 42 and from Route 912 (Lory Mathias Lane) to Bennies Beach Road/Mountain Top Lane. Through August 4, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 668 (Timber Ridge Road) – Closed through July 7 for bridge replacement. Work zone between Route 672 (Mill Creek Church Road) and Route 828 (Stoney Lick Road). Follow posted detour.

Route 727 (Airport Road) – Periodic flagger traffic control between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for road improvements from 698 (Wise Hollow Road) to Route 696 (Kiser Road). Estimated project completion November 6.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 – Flagger controlled traffic Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for construction at Cub Run bridge. Work zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Estimated completion September 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through September 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 286 to 294, including exit 291 ramps, northbound – Nighttime lane closures for paving operations. Mondaythrough Thursday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., through July 28.

Mile marker 297.5, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over B&O railroad, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 30.

Mile marker 299, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Cedar Creek near Warren County line, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the bridge, with flagger controlled lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Route 667 (Lupton Road) – Closed through August 31 for bridge replacement between Route 668 (French Woods Road) and dead end. Temporary crossing will provide access to property owners and emergency vehicles.

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion Spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mowing, patching, grading, ditching, pipe cleaning and dust control at various locations. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 299 to 325, northbound and southbound – Mowing operations through June 25 with overnight lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 300 – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Water Plant Road. Through June 30, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 306 to 310 and Exit 307 (Stephens City/Route 277), northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations through June 28 with overnight ramp closures June 26. Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Mile marker 323.5 to 322.5, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for equipment installation. June 26 through June 30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Left lane closed overnight for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

(UPDATE) Route 37 – Alternating lane closures just south of Route 50 interchange for inspection of bridges over railroad. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 30.

Route 50 (Gore area) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work east of Harmony Hollow Lane. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 7.

Various roads – Mobile work zones for line painting during daylight hours through June 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

Route 1354 (Evans Farm Lane) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 663 (Fair Lane) to cul-de-sac. Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 28.

Route 1355 (Shirley Court) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 663 (Fair Lane) to cul-de-sac. Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 28.

Various roads – Mobile work zones for line painting during daylight hours through June 30.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Grading, ditching, shoulder work, pipe cleaning and mowing at various locations.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from Fauquier County line to Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 7.

Route 255 – Alternating lane closures for paving marking from Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) to Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July7.

Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Estimated completion June 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Estimated completion June 30.

Various roads – Mowing. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 6.6 to 0, including I-81 ramps, westbound – Lane closures as needed for paving operations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Estimated completion July 7.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Cedar Creek near Shenandoah County line. Through June 30, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for turn lane construction at Route 626 (Totten Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through July 7.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 614 (Rogers Mill Road) and Shenandoah County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion June 30.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Route 626 (Totten Lane) – Flagger traffic control for turn lane construction at Route 55 (Strasburg Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through July 7.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mowing, pipe replacement and dust control. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.