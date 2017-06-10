Staunton District Traffic Alerts: June 12-16

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District is comprised of 11 counties: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Work scheduled is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 5.3 to 5, westbound – Right shoulder closure for drainage system repairs, Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 9 to 10, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for repairs to bridges over Johnson Creek through June 16, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 10 to 12, eastbound – Left lane closures in place 24/7 on bridge over CSX railroad for bridge work. Work takes place Monday to Friday through June 23, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mile marker 15.5 to 24, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations through June 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for bridge work at Potts Creek near intersection with Route 616 (Summit Drive). Monday – Friday through June 16, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 623 (White Rock Gap Road) – Road closed between Route 616 and dead end for bridge replacement June 20 to June 21. Walkway over the stream and resident parking area will be provided near the work zone. No detour route.

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic. Right shoulder closures as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion summer 2017.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Single lane traffic controlled by flagger and pilot vehicle for guardrail installation, paving and line marking. Work zone between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Highland County line. Be alert for congestion from construction vehicles. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Estimated completion October 28.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Traffic restricted to single lane with temporary signal during Cascades Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion October 30.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Left lane closed on Maury River bridges and approaches for paving, guardrail installation and removal of median crossovers. Speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

(NEW) Mile marker 56 to 41, westbound – Right shoulder closed for mowing operations June 15-17, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Mobile work zone with left or right shoulder closures as needed for mowing. Shoulder mowing, June 9 to 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Median mowing overnight, 8 p.m. June 10 to 15, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 195 to 190, southbound – Right shoulder closure with mobile work zone for utility work through June 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 251 (Collierstown Road) – Lane and shoulder closures from Route 674 (Union Run) to Route 674 (Sack Road) for pipe installation, June 13 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Rain date June 20.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 646 (Big Hill Road) – Road and shoulder closures south of Route 850 (West Midland Trail) for pipe installation, June 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain date June 21.

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through October 31 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 87 to 100 including on- and off-ramps, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management. June 11 10 p.m. to June 12, 7 a.m.

Mike marker 93.5 to 94.5, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures and closed shoulders through June 10 for bridge painting at exit 94 (Route 340).

Mike marker 95.5 to 97.5, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures and closed shoulders through June 10 for bridge painting at exit 96 (Route 624).

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mike marker 220 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for deck patching on various bridges from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) on- and off-ramps to I 81 – Overnight left and right lane and shoulder closures for bridge painting through June 10.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic shift onto newly constructed bridge over Whiskey Creek scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. Work zone speed limit is 35 miles an hour. Occasional lane or shoulder closures as needed during removal of temporary bridge. Estimated completion late summer 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road), near Augusta Springs – Road closed between Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) and Route 682 (Troxel Gap Road) for bridge replacement at Jeff Run. Closure through June 22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow posted detours.

(UPDATE) Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Mobile work zone with flagger traffic control for paving operations from Route 652 (Wilda Road) to Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle Road) June 12-16; 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 608 – Right shoulder closure for pipe installation and road widening operations from Route 935 (Expo Road) to Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road). Through June 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Daytime and overnight mowing with mobile work zone: Northbound shoulder closures through June 13, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Southbound left lane closures through June 14, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 251 to 252.5, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for milling and pavement patching. Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 14.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Right shoulder closures 24 hours a day and occasional flagger-controlled lane closures Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work at North River between Route 727 (Airport Road) and Route 694 (Contentment Lane). Estimated project completion July 2017.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 668 (Timber Ridge Road) – Closed June 12 to July 7 between Route 672 (Mill Creek Church Road) and Route 828 (Stoney Lick Road) for bridge replacement. Follow posted detour.

Route 727 (Airport Road) – Periodic flagger traffic control between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for road improvements from 698 (Wise Hollow Road) to Route 696 (Kiser Road). Estimated project completion November 6.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

(NEW) Route 748 (Thomas Spring Road) – Road closed June 14, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for repairs to bridge over Spring Creek, 0.08 mile from Route 870 and 0.15 mile from Route 613. Watch for additional flagger traffic control as needed. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 340 – 24-hour/day flagger controlled traffic June 12-16 for construction of approaches to new Cub Run bridge. Work zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Estimated completion September 2017.

Route 340 – Flagger-controlled lane and shoulder closures for pipe work between town of Shenandoah and Warren County line. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., through June 12.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through September 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Daytime and overnight shoulder closures as needed for mowing with mobile work zone through June 19.

(NEW) Mile marker 285 to 287, northbound – Right lane closed for milling and patching June 11 to 15, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 286 to 294, including exit 291 ramps, northbound – Nighttime lane closures for paving operations. Mondaythrough Thursday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., through July 28.

Mile marker 297.5, northbound and southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge work over B&O railroad, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 30,

Mile marker 299, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Cedar Creek near Warren County line. Through June 30, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Massanutten Street, Strasburg) – Mobile lane and shoulder closures for vegetation management. June 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

(NEW) Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Mobile lane and shoulder closures for vegetation management. June 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various Roads – Mowing. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Headley Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 657 (Mason Road) to Route 11 (Old Valley Pike). Monday to Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

(UPDATE) Route 663 (Artz Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from US 11 (Old Valley Pike) to east of US 11. Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 21.

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the bridge, with flagger controlled lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 664 (Moose Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 664 (Town of Woodstock) to end of state maintenance. Monday to Friday ,6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 667 (Lupton Road) – Closed through August 31 for bridge replacement between Route 668 (French Woods Road) and dead end. Temporary crossing will provide access to property owners and emergency vehicles.

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion Spring 2018.

Route 680 (Coffmantown Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 682 (Lambert Drive) to Route VA 42 (Senedo Road). Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

Route 795 (Sawmill Lane) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) to dead end. Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

Route 842 (Park Lane) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) to dead end. Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

Route 865 (Black Bear Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 654 (Zion Church Road) to end of state maintenance. Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

from Route 11 to dead end. Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

Route 1501 (Hillcrest Drive, Toms Brook) – Flagger controlled alternating lanes closures for surface treatment from Route 11 (north entrance) to Route 11 (south entrance). Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

Routes 1520, 1521, 1522, 1523 and 1524 (Toms Brook) – Flagger controlled alternating lanes closures for surface treatment. Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mowing, pipe cleaning and patching at various locations. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Water Plant Road. Through June 30, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 306 to 310 and Exit 307 (Stephens City/Route 277), northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations June 12 to June 23 with overnight ramp closures June 12 and June 15. Follow posted detours.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Left lane closed overnight for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

Route 50 (East Harmony Hollow Lane, Gore area) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 16.

Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Daytime work for bridges over primary or secondary roads. Nighttime work for bridges over I-81. Estimated completion June 16.

(NEW) Various roads – Line painting on various roads/locations.

(NEW) Various roads – Mowing at various locations.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 628 (Middle Road) to Route 621 (Jones Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 636 (Canterburg Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 735 (Salem Church Road) to Route 640 (Grim Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 640 (Refuge Church Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 636 (Canterburg Road) to Route 641 (Double Church Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 21.

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

(NEW) Route 672 (Hopewell Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 661 (Welltown Road) to Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike). Monday to Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 709 (Ridings Mill Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 636 (Huttle Road) to 1.4 mile north of Route 636 (Huttle Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 710 (Virginia Drive) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 641 (Double Church Road) to Route 849 (West Street). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from 0.54-mile east of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) to Clarke County line. Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 849 (West Street) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 641 (Double Church Road) to Route 849 (West Street). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 1125 (Whitfield Circle) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 641 (Double Church Road) to Route 849 (West Street). Monday to Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 21.

Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Daytime work for bridges over primary or secondary roads. Nighttime work for bridges over I-81. Estimated completion June 16.

(NEW) Various roads – Line painting on various roads/locations.

(NEW) Various roads – Grading, patching and mowing at various locations.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Fauquier County line to Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 16.

Route 255 – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) to Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mowing. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 6.6 to 0, including I-81 ramps, westbound – Lane closures as needed for paving operations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Estimated completion July 7.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Cedar Creek near Shenandoah County line. Through June 30, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Overnight lane closures for pavement work from Front Royal eastern town limits to Fauquier County line. Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 11 to June 23.

(NEW) Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for turn lane construction at Route 626 (Totten Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through July 7.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 614 (Rogers Mill Road) and Shenandoah County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion June 30.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 603 (Howellsville Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 643 to Route 638 (Blue Mountain Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

(NEW) Route 626 (Totten Lane) – Flagger traffic control for turn lane construction at Route 55 (Strasburg Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through July 7.

(NEW) Route 630 (Thompson Hollow Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 643 to Route 638. Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

Route 631 (Gooney Manor Loop) – Road closures for slope repairs at intersections with Route 613 (Bentonville Road) and Thaddeus Lane. Variable message boards will direct traffic. Through June 13 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 638 (Howellsville Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 603 to Route 638 (River Isle Lane/Clarke County line). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

(NEW) Route 658 (Rockland Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for surface treatment from Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard) to Route 658 (Sugar Hill Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 14.

Various roads – Mowing and patching at various locations. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.