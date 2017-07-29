Staunton District Traffic Alerts: July 31-Aug. 4

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 5 to 4, westbound – Right shoulder closure for drainage system repairs through August 5, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 10 to 11, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over CSX railway. July 31 to August 25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 19 to 21, eastbound – Right lane and shoulder closures for removal of dead trees. Mondays to Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 25.

Mile Marker 23 to 21, westbound – Right lane and right shoulder closed 24/7 through mid-September for interchange improvements at exit 21. Westbound off-ramp also has left shoulder closed.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Patching with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 781 (Rucker Gap Road) – Flagger-controlled traffic through August 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, between Route 661 (Johnsons Creek Road) and the West Virginia state line for a Rural Rustic Road project. Expect lengthy delays.

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Active work zone 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion fall 2017.

Various roads – Pipe replacement with flagger traffic control. Brush cutting and patching with a mobile work zone. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures just north of Alleghany County line for bridge work over Cowpasture River. July 31 to September 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Single lane traffic controlled by flagger and pilot vehicle for guardrail installation, paving and line marking. Work zone between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Highland County line. Be alert for congestion from construction vehicles. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Estimated completion October 28.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Traffic detours onto temporary bridge during Cascades Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion October 30.

Various roads – Patching with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 180 to 184, northbound – Alternating lane and shoulder closures overnight during paving operations, Sundaythrough Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday night work is possible if needed due to weather delays. Estimated completion July 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mowing with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 641 (Jacktown Road) – Road closed August 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Route 638 (Stillhouse Drive) and Route 642 (House Mountain Road)

for pipe replacement. Variable message signs will be in place to inform drivers of closures.

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through October 31 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

(UPDATE) Various roads – Shoulder repairs, patching and pipe replacement with flagger controlled traffic. Mowing and grading with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Routes 600 (Upper and Lower Backcreek Roads), Route 614 (Davis Run Road), Route 612 (Ervin Road), Route 622(Little Mountain Trail) – Flagger traffic control for ditching operations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 637 (Maple Sugar Road) and Route 600 (Upper Backcreek Road) – Mobile paving operation. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 237 – Overnight, mobile work zones for pavement marker maintenance July 31.

Mike marker 210 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight, alternating mobile, lane closures overnight for bridge work in various locations from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 4.

Mile marker 230 to 227.4 including exit 227 off-ramp, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving. Sundays through Thursdays, through July 31, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Exit 227 off-ramp closed for two nights during this paving work. Detour in place.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic using newly constructed bridge over Whiskey Creek. Occasional daytime lane or shoulder closures as needed during removal of temporary bridge. Work zone speed limit is 35 miles an hour. Estimated completion late summer 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Shoulder closures 24/7 through July 31 for roadway widening project.

Route 636 (Goose Creek Road) – Shoulder closures 24/7 to extend shared use path. Through October 27, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 638 (Desper Hollow Road) – Flagger controlled alternating lane closures for paving operations from Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) to end of state maintenance. July 31 to August 4, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 762 (Grindstone Road) – Road closed through August 4 for bridge work at Thorny Branch near Sangersville. Property owners will have access to their properties on either side of the bridge. Follow posted detours.

(UPDATE) Route 792 (Indian Mound Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures through August 3 for bridge work at Lewis Creek between Route 789 (Pleasant Grove Road) and Route 790 (Amber Road). Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1040 (Chinquapin Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations from Route 624 (Delphine Avenue) to end of state maintenance. July 31 to August 4, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 245 to 247 (Harrisonburg area), northbound – Overnight right lane closure for overhead sign repairs. Friday, July 28, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning.

Mile marker 247 to 248 including Route 33 on-ramp (Harrisonburg area), northbound – Overnight lane closures and occasional ramp closures for bridge work between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., Monday to Thursday through August 18. Message boards and detour signs in place.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Mobile work zones in various locations for pavement marker maintenance during daylight hours July 31.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder closures for mowing operations between Harrisonburg and Greene County line. Through August 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 33 on-ramp to northbound I-81 (Harrisonburg area) – Overnight I-81 bridge work will occasionally close the on-ramp between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., Monday to Thursday through August 18. Message boards and detour signs in place.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail, Elkton) – Alternating lane closures through September 21 for bridge work over Norfolk-Southern railroad and 5th Street. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Shoulder closures for mowing operations between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 276 (Cross Keys Road). Through August 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Route 259 – Flagger traffic control for paving operations from Route 830 (Mauzy Lane) to Route 42 and from Route 912 (Lory Mathias Lane) to Bennies Beach Road/Mountain Top Lane. Through September 15, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Shoulder closures for mowing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Augusta County line. Through August 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

(NEW) Route 789 (Andrick Mill Road) – Road closed for bridge work between Route 881 (Orchard Drive) and Route 790 (Getz Drive), August 7 to 11. Follow posted detour.

Route 807 (Koontz Corner Road) – Intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with flagging operations through September 30for Rural Rustic project from Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road) to 1.4 miles south. Road closed to through traffic for short durations; fire, rescue, and landowners will have access.

Route 979 (Stephen Conrad Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic project from Route 829 (Mount Hermon Road) to Route 602 (East Point Road), through August 31, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1421 (Springbrook Road, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations from Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) to 0.15 miles West of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Weekdays from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated project completion September 15.

(NEW) Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 211 – Mobile alternating lane closures for utility work through July 30, 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 340 – Traffic using new Cub Run bridge between Route 613 (Strole Farm Road) and Route 650 (Grove Hill River Road). Occasional lane or shoulder closures possible during removal of old bridge. Estimated completion September 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through September 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 297.5, northbound and southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge work over B&O railroad, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 4.

Mile marker 299, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over Cedar Creek at Warren County line, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 4.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

(NEW) Various roads – Lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through August 4.

(NEW) Various roads – Mowing during daylight hours.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the bridge, with flagger traffic control possible 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Route 667 (Lupton Road) – Closed through August 31 for bridge replacement between Route 668 (French Woods Road) and dead end. Temporary crossing will provide access to property owners and emergency vehicles.

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion Spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

(NEW) Various roads – Lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through August 4.

(NEW) Various roads – Patching and grading during daylight hours.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 306 to 310, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of guardrail. Mondays to Fridays 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Left lane closed overnight for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

(NEW) Various roads – Shoulder work and patching during daylight hours.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Both shoulders closed between Route 799 (Shane Lane) and Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) for sign installation. August 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 659 (Burnt Factory Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for paving operations from Route 7 (Berryville Pike) to Route 664 (Jordan Springs Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., through July 31.

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

(NEW) Various roads – Mowing, grading and pipe cleaning during daylight hours.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 255 – Mobile closures as needed for pavement marking operations from Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) to Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 12.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Cedar Creek at Shenandoah County line. Through August 4, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 300, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Water Plant Road. Through August 4, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control from Front Royal town line to Fauquier county line for paving and shoulder work. Monday to Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 25.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.