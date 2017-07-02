Staunton District Traffic Alerts: July 3-7

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Fourth of July travel from noon Monday, July 3, to noon Wednesday, July 5.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 6 to 5, westbound – Shoulder closures for drainage system repairs, Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

(NEW) Mile Marker 16 to 15, westbound – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for paving operations. Also be alert for construction vehicles. Work zone active 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17.

Mile marker 19 to 21, eastbound – Right lane closure for removal of dead trees. Through July 28, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Mile Marker 22 to 24, eastbound – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for paving operations. Also be alert for construction vehicles. Work zone active 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17.

Mile Marker 23 to 21, westbound – Right lane and shoulder closures 24/7 through mid-September for interchange improvements at exit 21. Westbound off-ramp has left shoulder closed through July 15.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Patching with a mobile work zone at various locations. Wednesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 781 (Rucker Gap Road) – Flagger-controlled traffic July 5 through August 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, between Route 661 (Johnsons Creek Road) and the West Virginia state line for a Rural Rustic Road project. Expect lengthy delays.

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic. Right shoulder closures as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion summer 2017.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Pipe replacement with flagger traffic control. Brush cutting and patching with a mobile work zone. Wednesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Single lane traffic controlled by flagger and pilot vehicle for guardrail installation, paving and line marking. Work zone between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Highland County line. Be alert for congestion from construction vehicles. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Estimated completion October 28.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Patching with a mobile work zone at various locations. Wednesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Traffic detours onto temporary bridge during Cascades Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion October 30.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Patching with a mobile work zone at various locations. Wednesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Single-lane traffic during Maury River bridges rehabilitation project. Speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 180 to 184, northbound – Alternating lane closures overnight during paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday night work is possible if needed due to weather delays. Estimated completion August 4.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Ditching, patching, pipe replacement and tree removal with flagger controlled traffic. Mowing with a mobile work zone at various locations. Wednesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 717 (McClung Road) – Road closed Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, July 10 to July 21, for pipe replacement as part of a Rural Rustic Road project. Follow posted detour during work hours.

(NEW) Route 727 (Stuart Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over Cedar Creek July 10 through July 27. Follow posted detour.

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through October 31 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

(UPDATE) Various roads – Ditching, patching, pipe replacement and tree removal with flagger controlled traffic. Mowing with a mobile work zone at various locations. Wednesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zone for pothole repairs and paving work at various locations. Wednesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road) – Mobile paving operation from Route 618 to Route 619. Wednesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Mobile paving operation from Route 617 to Route 619. Wednesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mike marker 210 to 235, northbound and southbound – Mobile lane closures overnight for bridge work in various locations from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 21.

(NEW) Exit 213, northbound on- and off-ramps – Right shoulder closed for shoulder repairs. July 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic using newly constructed bridge over Whiskey Creek. Occasional daytime lane or shoulder closures as needed during removal of temporary bridge. Work zone speed limit is 35 miles an hour. Estimated completion late summer 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Flagger controlled traffic July 5-7, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day, between Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) and Route 935 (Expo Road) for pipe installation as part of road widening project. Shoulders closed 24/7 through July 31.

(NEW) Route 620 (Newport Road) – Road closed July 5 to July 7 for bridge work at Moffatts Creek between Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) and Route 726 (Dutch Hollow Road/Beard Road). Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Route 762 (Grindstone Road) – Road closed July 10 to August 4 for bridge work at Thorny Branch near Sangersville. Property owners will have access to their properties on either side of the bridge. Follow posted detours.

(UPDATE) Route 792 (Indian Mound Road) – Flagger-controlled lane closures July 10 to July 27 for bridge work at Lewis Creek between Route 789 (Pleasant Grove Road) and Route 790 (Amber Road). Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 251 to 252.5, northbound – Overnight milling and patching. Monday to Thursday through July 14, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulders closed 24/7 and occasional flagger-controlled lane closures Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work at North River between Route 727 (Airport Road) and Route 694 (Contentment Lane). Estimated project completion July 2017.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail), eastbound – Left lane closure from Route 9563 (Blazer Drive) to 0.6 mile east for turn lane installation. July 10 to July 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail, Elkton) – Alternating lane closures July 10 to September 21 for bridge work over Norfolk-Southern railroad and 5th Street. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Route 259 – Flagger traffic control for paving operations from Route 830 (Mauzy Lane) to Route 42 and from Route 912 (Lory Mathias Lane) to Bennies Beach Road/Mountain Top Lane. Through August 4, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 668 (Timber Ridge Road) – Closed through July 7 for bridge replacement. Work zone between Route 672 (Mill Creek Church Road) and Route 828 (Stoney Lick Road). Follow posted detour.

Route 727 (Airport Road) – Periodic flagger traffic control between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for road improvements from 698 (Wise Hollow Road) to Route 696 (Kiser Road). Estimated project completion November 6.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 – Flagger controlled traffic from Route 613 (Strole Farm Road) to Route 650 Grove Hill River Road for construction at Cub Run bridge. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Work zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Estimated completion September 2017.

(NEW) Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Estimated completion July 14.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through September 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

(NEW) Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Estimated completion July 14.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 264 to 299 including ramps, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management. July 5-6 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight bridge cleaning operations with mobile lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion July 14.

(NEW) Mile marker 275 to 283, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures overnight for pavement patching. July 5 and July 6, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following mornings. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control in some locations.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 286 to 294, northbound – Alternating lane closures overnight for pavement work. Includes ramps at exit 291. Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., through July 28.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 297.5, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over B&O railroad, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 14.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 299, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Cedar Creek near Warren County line, through July 21, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

(NEW) Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Estimated completion July 14.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the bridge, with flagger controlled lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Route 667 (Lupton Road) – Closed through August 31 for bridge replacement between Route 668 (French Woods Road) and dead end. Temporary crossing will provide access to property owners and emergency vehicles.

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion Spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

(NEW) Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Estimated completion July 14.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Mowing, patching, grading, ditching, pipe cleaning and dust control at various locations. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 306 to 310, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving, pavement marking operations and guardrail work, Monday to Thursday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Left lane closed overnight for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

Route 50 (Gore area) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work east of Harmony Hollow Lane. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 7.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones for line painting during daylight hours through July 14.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday

Various roads – Mobile work zones for line painting during daylight hours through July 14.

Various roads – Grading, ditching, shoulder work, pipe cleaning and mowing at various locations.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking operations from Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) to Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 7.

(NEW) Route 255 – Mobile closures as needed for pavement marking operations from Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) to Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 7.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Mowing. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 14.5 including ramps, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management. July 6 to 7 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 6.6 to 0, including ramps to I-81, westbound – Alternating lane closures as needed for pavement work from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Estimated completion July 7.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 299, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Cedar Creek near Shenandoah County line. Through July 21, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 299.8, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Water Plant Road. Through July 14, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for turn lane construction at Route 626 (Totten Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through July 21.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Route 626 (Totten Lane) – Flagger traffic control for turn lane construction at Route 55 (Strasburg Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through July 7.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Mowing, pipe replacement and dust control. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.