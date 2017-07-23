Staunton District Traffic Alerts: July 24-28

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.



ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 4 to 2, westbound – Right lane and shoulder closures for asphalt repairs. July 25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 5 to 3, westbound – Right shoulder closure for drainage system repairs through Saturday, July 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 19.8 to 21, eastbound – Right lane and shoulder closures for removal of dead trees. Through July 28, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile Marker 23 to 21, westbound – Right lane and right shoulder closed 24/7 through mid-September for interchange improvements at exit 21. Westbound off-ramp also has left shoulder closed.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Patching with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 781 (Rucker Gap Road) – Flagger-controlled traffic through August 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, between Route 661 (Johnsons Creek Road) and the West Virginia state line for a Rural Rustic Road project. Expect lengthy delays.

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Active work zone 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion fall 2017.

Various roads – Pipe replacement with flagger traffic control. Brush cutting and patching with a mobile work zone. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Single lane traffic controlled by flagger and pilot vehicle for guardrail installation, paving and line marking. Work zone between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Highland County line. Be alert for congestion from construction vehicles. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Estimated completion October 28.

Various roads – Patching with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Traffic detours onto temporary bridge during Cascades Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion October 30.

Various roads – Patching with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 180 to 184, northbound – Alternating lane and shoulder closures overnight during paving operations, Sundaythrough Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday night work is possible if needed due to weather delays. Estimated completion July 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control from Route 608 (South River Road) to Augusta County line for pavement marker maintenance July 25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control from Lexington city limits to Amherst County line for pavement marker maintenance, Friday July 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 501 (Glasgow Highway) – Flagger traffic control from Route 130 (Wert Faulkner Highway) to Amherst County line for pavement marker maintenance, July 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Ditching, patching, pipe replacement and tree removal with flagger controlled traffic. Mowing with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 727 (Stuart Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over Cedar Creek in the Fairfield area through July 27. Follow posted detour.

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through October 31 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

Various roads – Ditching, patching, pipe replacement and tree removal with flagger controlled traffic. Mowing with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control from Route 637 (Dug Bank Road/Maple Sugar Road) to West Virginia line for pavement marker maintenance, July 26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile work zone for pothole repairs and paving work at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road) – Mobile paving operation from Route 618 to Route 619. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Mobile paving operation from Route 617 to Route 619. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 205 to 237 – Overnight, mobile work zones for pavement marker maintenance July 31.

Mike marker 210 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight, alternating mobile, lane closures overnight for bridge work in various locations from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 4.

Mile marker 230 to 227.4 including exit 227 off-ramp, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving. Sundays through Thursdays, through July 31, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Exit 227 off-ramp closed for two nights during this paving work. Detour in place.

(NEW) Mile marker 235 to 234, southbound – Right shoulder closure for tree removal, July 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Flagger traffic control from Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) to Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) for pavement marker maintenance, July 26-27, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic using newly constructed bridge over Whiskey Creek. Occasional daytime lane or shoulder closures as needed during removal of temporary bridge. Work zone speed limit is 35 miles an hour. Estimated completion late summer 2017.

(NEW) Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Lane closure or flagger traffic control from Route 254 (Hermitage Road) to Route 11 (Commerce Road) for pavement marker maintenance, July 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed from Jefferson Highway to Route 625 (Midway Lane) for pavement marker maintenance, July 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed from Route 648 (Christians Creek Road) to Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for pavement marker maintenance, July 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Shoulder closures 24/7 through July 31 for roadway widening project.

(UPDATE) Route 636 (Goose Creek Road) – Shoulder closures 24/7 through October 27 for shared-use path construction.

(UPDATE) Route 638 (Desper Hollow Road) – Flagger traffic control 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 24 and 25 for pipe replacement between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and end of state maintenance.

(NEW) Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control from Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) to I-81 for pavement marker maintenance, July 27 and 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 762 (Grindstone Road) – Road closed through August 4 for bridge work at Thorny Branch near Sangersville. Property owners will have access to their properties on either side of the bridge. Follow posted detours.

Route 792 (Indian Mound Road) – Flagger-controlled lane closures through July 27 for bridge work at Lewis Creek between Route 789 (Pleasant Grove Road) and Route 790 (Amber Road). Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 247 to 248 including Route 33 on-ramp (Harrisonburg area), northbound – Overnight lane closures and occasional ramp closures for bridge work between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., Monday to Thursday through August 18. Message boards and detour signs in place.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 at various locations – Mobile work zones for pavement marker maintenance during daylight hours July 31.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder closures for mowing operations between Harrisonburg and Greene County line. Through August 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 33 on-ramp to northbound I-81 (Harrisonburg area) – Overnight I-81 bridge work will occasionally close the on-ramp between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., Monday to Thursday through August 24. Message boards and detour signs in place.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail, Elkton) – Alternating lane closures through September 21 for bridge work over Norfolk-Southern railroad and 5th Street. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Shoulder closures for mowing operations between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 276 (Cross Keys Road). Through August 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 259 – Flagger traffic control for paving operations from Route 830 (Mauzy Lane) to Route 42 and from Route 912 (Lory Mathias Lane) to Bennies Beach Road/Mountain Top Lane. Through September 15, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Shoulder closures for mowing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Augusta County line. Through August 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 – Lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work from I-81 ramp to Creekside Drive. Walton Way will also have a single lane closure/shift during this work. Through July 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 710 (Reservoir Street) – Right turn lane closed at Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) for road-widening operations, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 26.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Route 807 (Koontz Corner Road) – Intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with flagging operations through September 30 for Rural Rustic project from Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road) to 1.4 miles south. Road closed to through traffic for short durations; fire, rescue, and landowners will have access.

Route 979 (Stephen Conrad Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic project from Route 829 (Mount Hermon Road) to Route 602 (East Point Road), through August 31, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for paving operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 649 (Island Ford Road). Monday through Friday, July 24 to August 16, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 – Alternating lane closures from Route 770 (Brown Lane) to Route 718 (Hinton Road) for Dry Run bridge inspection. July 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 340 – Flagger controlled traffic from Route 613 (Strole Farm Road) to Route 650 (Grove Hill River Road) for construction at Cub Run bridge. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Work zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Estimated completion September 2017.

(NEW) Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Estimated completion July 24 to 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through September 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Estimated completion July 24 to 28.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 297.5, northbound and southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge work over B&O railroad, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 4.

Mile marker 299, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over Cedar Creek at Warren County line, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 4.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the bridge, with flagger controlled lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Route 667 (Lupton Road) – Closed through August 31 for bridge replacement between Route 668 (French Woods Road) and dead end. Temporary crossing will provide access to property owners and emergency vehicles.

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion Spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 306 to 310, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of guardrail. Mondays to Fridays 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 4.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Left lane closed overnight for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 656 (Greenwood Road) – Road closed during overnight hours for shoulder repairs through July 21, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Detour routes posted for trucks and cars.

(NEW) Route 659 (Burnt Factory Road) – Flagger RRRoRRoRcontrolled lane closures for paving operations from Route 7 (Berryville Pike) to Route 664 (Jordan Springs Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 26 to July 31.

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

(NEW) Route 704 (Back Creek Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for paving operations from West Virginia state line to Route 617 (Pinetop Road). Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 28.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 255 – Mobile closures as needed for pavement marking operations from Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) to Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 1, eastbound – Alternating lane closures and narrow ramp from I-81 interchange for bridge inspection. July 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 7 to 0, including ramps to I-81, westbound – Alternating lane closures as needed for pavement work from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday through July 28.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Cedar Creek at Shenandoah County line. Through August 4, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 300, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Water Plant Road. Through August 4, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control from Front Royal town line to Fauquier county line for paving and shoulder work. Monday to Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.. July 24 to August 25.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for turn lane construction at Route 626 (Totten Lane). Monday to Friday through July 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 626 (Totten Lane) – Flagger traffic control for turn lane construction at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Monday to Friday through July 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.