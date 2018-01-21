Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Jan. 22-26

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 10 to 11, eastbound and westbound – Lane closures for bridge inspections over CSX railroad tracks west of Covington. January 24, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mowing and shoulder repairs at various locations with mobile work zones. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Occasional flagging operations as needed near Route 1101 (Winterberry Avenue) and I-64 for intersection improvements. Estimated project completion summer 2018.

Various roads – Pipe replacement and slope repairs with flagger traffic control. Patching with mobile work zones. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Alternating lane closures for brush removal between Route 648 (Michelltown) and Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) through February 2, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mowing and pavement patching at various locations with mobile work zones. Flagger-controlled traffic for ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Alternating lane closures for bridge work on I-81 overpass bridges between Route F-879 (Bares Woods Lane) and Route 819 (Robin Lane). Through January 26, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching, brush cutting, shoulder repairs and pipe replacement. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching, brush cutting, grading, shoulder repairs and pipe replacement. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching, brush cutting, tree trimming and pothole repairs. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 212 to 214 including exit 213, northbound and southbound – Shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvement project. Use caution in this congested area. Estimated completion March 2018.

(UPDATE) Exit 220 – Northbound off-ramp to Route 262 closed 8 p.m. January 23 to 10 a.m. January 24 for maintenance of median barricade.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Right shoulder closures for work on I-64 bridges over Route 250. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 25.

(UPDATE) Route 254 (New Hope Road, Staunton) – Flagger-controlled traffic for maintenance of bridge over I-81. Through February 2, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 262 – Northbound off-ramp from I-81 at exit 220 closed 8 p.m. January 23 to 10 a.m. January 24 for maintenance of median barricade.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Road closed to through traffic 24/7 Monday to Friday between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Route 660 (Lake Road) for roadway and utility work. Route 912 and Route 660 will serve as detour routes through spring 2018. Residents and school buses will have access to Route 610 with flagger traffic control.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge replacement. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion February 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed to all traffic (including pedestrians and bicycles) south of Route 257 during bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion February 2018.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Through April 30, 2018.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Old Valley Pike, Mount Jackson) – Alternating lane closures from Route 720 (Wissler Road) to Route 743 (Shenandoah Street) for bridge work over North Fork Shenandoah River. Through January 26, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed to through traffic just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures as needed. Daylight hours Monday – Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 863 (Tyson Drive) – Road closed 24/7 January 22-24 between Route 661 (Welltown Road) and Route 861 (McGhee Road) for water line installation. Message boards and flaggers will direct traffic.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures as needed. Daylight hours Monday – Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures as needed. Daylight hours Monday – Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 624 (Happy Creek Road/Morgan Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control for soil testing between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 689 (Shannon Woods Drive). January 22-24, 8 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road scheduled to reopen mid-morning on January 22. Two-lane bridge over Shenandoah River is complete, but drivers should expect occasional flagger-controlled traffic through June 2018 due to related construction activities. Restriction on trucks over 30 feet in length remains in place between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road).

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures as needed. Daylight hours Monday – Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.