Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Feb. 27-March 3

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District is comprised of 11 counties: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Work scheduled is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 18 to 20, eastbound – Right lane and shoulder closed for tree removal operations Monday to Friday through March 24, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Alternating lane closures for brush cutting. February 27 and 28, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Patching with a mobile operation at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic. Right shoulder closures as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion summer 2017.

(NEW) Route 781 – Grading, soil stabilization, tar/gravel seal at various locations for Rural Rustic Roads project. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 781 (Rucker Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures as needed for pipe replacement between Johnsons Creek Road and West Virginia state line. Weekdays through March 3, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement at various locations. Mobile lane closures as needed for brush cutting and patching at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.



SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Various roads –Mobile lane closures as needed for brush cutting and pothole repairs at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Single-lane traffic through work zone. Westbound drivers use a median crossover to access the eastbound side of the interstate. After crossing the bridge, westbound drivers follow a second crossover to return to the I-64 westbound mainline. Eastbound traffic limited to the right lane. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 184 to 190, northbound and southbound – Right and left mobile shoulder closures for bridge deck sweeping. February 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mile marker 189 to 191, southbound – Shoulder closures for utility installation. Weekdays through March 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 39 (Maury River Road, Goshen Pass area) – Daytime flagger controlled lane closures Monday through Saturdayfor slope work. Work zone is 3.2 miles east of Route 601(Millard Burke Memorial Highway) and 2.6 miles west of Route 621(Farm House Road). February 27 to March 10.

(NEW) Various roads –Mobile lane closures as needed for pipe replacement, brush cutting, pothole repairs, tree removal and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for pipe replacement, brush cutting, pothole repairs, tree removal, ditching and grading at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Various roads –Mobile lane closures as needed for sweeping and brush cutting at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) near McDowell – Weekday flagger controlled traffic for bridge work over tributary of Bull Pasture River. “Stop and Proceed” traffic begins March 6 through March 24. Drivers will use temporary bridge. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., February 21 to March 24.

(NEW) Various roads –Mobile lane closures as needed for sweeping and brush cutting at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 206 to 207, northbound – Shoulder closures for slope repairs and guardrail replacements. February 27 to March 1, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 781 (Bald Rock Road) to Verona Elementary School. February 27 to March 3. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 620 (Spotswood Road) to Route 666 (Lofton Road). February 27 to March 3. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work from Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) to Route 613 (Spring Hill Road). February 27 to March 3. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) to Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road). February 27 to March 3. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic shift to temporary bridge over Whiskey Creek. Work zone speed limit is 35 miles an hour. Work zone just east of Route 722 (Vinegar Hill Road). Estimated completion June 2017.

Route 340 (Main Street, Waynesboro) – Road closed between East Avenue and Race Avenue for South River bridge replacement. All businesses and residences have traffic access. Through traffic detour is Broad Street (Route 250). Estimated completion late 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 at Route 792 (Laurel Hill Road/Indian Mound Road, Verona) – Periodic lane and shoulder closures with flagger traffic control for intersection work. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be alert for construction vehicle traffic. Estimated completion May 2017.

Route 639 (Wayne Avenue), Stuarts Draft – Road closed February 21 to March 3 for culvert replacement between Route 635 (Mount Vernon Road) and entrance to Stuarts Draft wastewater treatment plant. Follow posted detours. Homeowners will have access to their property during closure.

(UPDATE) Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Mobile, alternating lane closure as needed for utility work from Riverheads High School to Route 613 (Old Greenville Road). February 27 to March 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Right shoulder closures 24 hours a day and occasional flagger-controlled lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work at North River between Route 727 (Airport Road) and Route 694 (Contentment Lane). Estimated completion July 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 717 – Intermittent lane closures as needed for utility work. February 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 824 (Bennetts Run Road) – Road closed for bridge work 2.75 miles from the dead end, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 – Bridge work at Cub Run. Intermittent flagging Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Work zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Estimated completion September 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Lane and shoulder closures as needed for brush cutting operations. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Estimated completion March 3.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 272, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge repairs. February 20 to March 3, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 299, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., February 20 to March 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 55 (King Street, Town of Strasburg) – Single lane closure with traffic shift for utility work between Lemley Street and Route 11. February 27 to March 3. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the new bridge, with flagger controlled lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Ditching and grading. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 309 to 311, northbound and southbound – Motorists should be alert for trucks entering and exiting work zone during interchange reconstruction project. Speed limit 60 mph through work zone. Estimated project completion May 2017.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight lane closures begin February 27 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated completion of project December15, 2017.

Route 37 at I-81 Exit 310 (Kernstown Interchange Project), northbound and southbound – New ramps at Route 37/I-81 and Route 37/Route 11 are open. Right and left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 35 mph. Estimated project completion May 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures begin February 27 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated completion of project December15, 2017.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Various roads – Ditching and brush cutting. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., February 20 to March 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Brief nighttime delays at Route 55/340/522 intersection during delivery of bridge beams from January to March 2017. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control. Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road): Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to .03 miles (A. S. Rhodes Elementary School) west of 340/522. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of new travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Brief nighttime delays at Route 340/522/55 intersection during delivery of bridge beams from January to March 2017. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control. Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 (Milldale Road/Red Gate Road) north and turn right on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511 and at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Dial 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.