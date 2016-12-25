Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Dec. 26-30

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District is comprised of 11 counties: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Work scheduled is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic. Right shoulder closures as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion summer 2017.

(NEW) Route 600 – Flagger traffic control as needed for repairs at I-64 bridge over Route 600 and Johnsons Creek. January 3 to 6, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Brush cutting and ditching with mobile lane closures. Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Brush cutting, ditching and grading with mobile lane closures. Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Single-lane traffic through work zone. Westbound drivers use a median crossover to access the eastbound side of the interstate. After crossing the bridge, westbound drivers follow a second crossover to return to the I-64 westbound mainline. Eastbound traffic limited to the right lane. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 173 to 202, southbound – Mobile, alternating shoulder closures for utility work. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 12 to January 27, 2017.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile lane closures for shoulder repairs, brush cutting, ditching, patching, pipe replacement, tree removal and grading. Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile lane closures for brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.



INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 207 to 206 – Right shoulder closures for utility work. December 26 to January 13, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Intermittent, alternating lane and shoulder closures for utility work from Route 758 (George Waltons Road) to Route 760 (Bunker Hill Road). December 19 to January 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (West Craig Street, Craigsville) – Intermittent lane and shoulder closures for utility work between Cemetery Lane (Route 1108) and Hancock Street (Route 1104). December 26 to January 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Mobile, alternating lane closures for utility work from Route 42 (Scenic Highway) to Route 722 (Vinegar Hill Road), December 26 to January 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic shift to temporary bridge over Whiskey Creek. Work zone speed limit is 35 miles an hour. Work zone just east of Route 722 (Vinegar Hill Road). Estimated completion June 2017.

(UPDATE) Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Mobile, alternating lane closures for utility work from Staunton city limits to Buffalo Gap. December 26 to January 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 340 (Main Street, Waynesboro) – South River bridge replacement. Road closed between Constitution Park and East Avenue. Through traffic detours to Broad Street (Route 250). All businesses and residences have traffic access. Estimated completion late 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 – Single lane closures with flaggers for bridge repairs over Lewis Creek. Work zone between Route 790 and Route 789. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion January 20.

Route 612 at Route 792 (Laurel Hill Road/Indian Mound Road, Verona) – Periodic lane and shoulder closures with flagger traffic control for intersection work. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be alert for construction vehicle traffic. Estimated completion May 2017.

(UPDATE) Route 641 (Fishersville Road) – Water line work with intermittent lane and shoulder closures. Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) to Route 1360 (Westminster Drive). Monday to Friday. Estimated completion December 30.

(UPDATE) Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Mobile, alternating lane closure as needed for utility work from Riverheads High School to Route 613 (Old Greenville Road). December 26 to January 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Bridge work from Route 727 (Airport Road) to Route 694 (Contentment Lane) over North River. Traffic shifts onto portion of new bridge. Estimated completion July 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 – Bridge work at Cub Run. Intermittent flagging Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Work zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Estimated completion September 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the new bridge, with flagger controlled lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Various roads – Closures as needed for brush cutting, pothole patching and grading. Monday to Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 309 to 311, northbound and southbound – Motorists should be alert for trucks entering and exiting work zone for interchange reconstruction project. Speed limit 60 mph through work zone. Estimated project completion May 2017.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 37 at I-81 Exit 310 (Kernstown Interchange Project), northbound and southbound – New ramps at Route 37/I-81 and Route 37/Route 11 are open. Right and left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 35 mph. Estimated project completion May 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Grading, brush cutting and pothole patching. Monday to Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Various roads – Grading, brush cutting and pothole patching. Monday to Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures scheduled.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to .03 miles (A. S. Rhodes Elementary School) west of 340/522. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of new travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 (Milldale Road/Red Gate Road) north and turn right on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 637 (Guard Hill Road) – Flagger controlled lane and shoulder closures for guardrail installation from Route 340 intersection to approximately 0.5 miles north of intersection. December 27 and 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Brush cutting, pothole patching and grading. Monday to Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511 and at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Dial 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.