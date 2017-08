Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Aug. 28-Sept. 1

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 5 to 4, westbound – Right shoulder closure for drainage system repairs through September 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Exit 10 (Route 60/Route 159 – Callaghan), eastbound – Exit 10 off-ramp closed Monday, August 28 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.for paving operations. Follow posted detour.

Mile marker 21 to 24, eastbound – Right lane and shoulder closures for removal of dead trees through September 1.

(UPDATE) Mile Marker 23 to 21, westbound – Right lane closed 24/7 through Monday, August 28 for interchange improvements at exit 21. Westbound off-ramp also has shoulder closed.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 154 (Craig Avenue, Covington) – Right lane and shoulder closures August 28 to September 1 for painting bridge over Jackson River between Riverview Drive and Lexington Street.

(NEW) Various roads – Daytime lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through September 1.

Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Patching with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Road closed to through traffic between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 618 (Upper Rich Patch Drive) on August 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for pipe replacement. Detour in place.

Frontage Road 198 (Jerrys Run Road) – Watch for crews repairing paved channel along I-64 between mile markers 4.35 and 3. Active work zone 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated project completion fall 2017.

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Active work zone 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion fall 2017.

(NEW) Various roads – Daytime lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through September 1.

Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Pipe replacement with flagger traffic control. Brush cutting and patching with a mobile work zone. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Single lane traffic controlled by flagger and pilot vehicle for guardrail installation, paving and line marking. Work zone between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Highland County line. Be alert for congestion from construction vehicles. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Estimated completion October 28.



SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road) – Weekday road closures through September 8 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for replacement of several drainage pipes and rural rustic improvements. No detour.

Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Traffic detours onto temporary bridge during Cascades Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion October 30.

Various roads – Pavement patching with mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 189 to 188, northbound – On-ramp right shoulder closed for utility work August 30 to August 31 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 203 to 202, southbound – Overnight, left lane and shoulder closed for repairs to unpaved shoulder. Midnight to 4 a.m. August 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mowing with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through October 31 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

Various roads – Shoulder repairs, patching and pipe replacement with flagger controlled traffic. Mowing and grading with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road) – “Stop and Proceed” traffic using on-site detour through September 15 for bridge replacement over Siebert Run. Work zone between Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) and Route 84 (Mill Gap Road).

Routes 600 (Upper and Lower Back Creek Roads), Route 612 (Ervin Road), Route 615 (Davis Run Road), Route 622 (Little Mountain Trail) – Flagger traffic control for ditching operations.

Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road) and Route 637 (Maple Sugar Road) – Mobile paving operation. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 213 to 211, southbound – Nighttime left lane and shoulder closures for repairs to unpaved shoulder. 8 p.m.August 29 to 1 a.m. August 30.

Mike marker 220 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures overnight for bridge work in various locations from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 1.

(NEW) Mike marker 220 to 224, northbound and southbound – Mobile lane closures for survey work at exits 220, 221 and 222. Includes I-81 travel lanes and on- and off-ramps. August 29 to August 31, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Lane and shoulder closures as needed for mowing operations from Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) to Rockingham County line. August 28 to September 1, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 262 – Lane and shoulder closures as needed for mowing operations from I-81 to Route 11 (Commerce Road). August 28 to September 1, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Shoulder closures 24/7 from Route 935 (Expo Road) to Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) for road widening project through October 27.

Route 636 (Goose Creek Road) – Shoulder closures to extend shared use path. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 27.

(NEW) Route 664 (Reeds Gap Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for pipe installation from Route 814 (Love Road) to Beach Grove Road. August 28 to September 1, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 705 (Scott Christian Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement work between Route 703 (Hewitt Road) to Route 706 (North Mountain Road). August 28 to September 1, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement work between Route 876 (Cattleman Road) to Route 876 (Glebe School Road). August 28 to September 1, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 775 (Buttermilk Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement work between Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) to Route 11 (Lee Highway). August 28 to September 1, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 876 (Cattleman Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement work between Route 703 (Hewitt Road) to Route 708 (Glebe School Road). August 28 to September 1, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 915 (Memorial Street/Confederate Street, Verona) – Flagger traffic control for pavement work between Route 11 (North Lee Highway) to Route 11 (South Lee Highway). August 28 to September 1, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1923 (Stuart Street, Verona) – Flagger traffic control for pavement work between Route 11 (Lee Highway) to Route 915 (Confederate Street). August 28 to September 1, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 247 to 248 including Route 33 on-ramp (Harrisonburg area), northbound – Overnight lane closures and occasional ramp closures for bridge work between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. through September 29. Message boards and detour signs in place.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 248.4 to 249.4, northbound – Shoulder closures for soil testing, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 6.

Mile marker 248.5 to 249.5, northbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work at Route 720 (Smithland Road) overpass bridge through September 1, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 253 to 247, southbound – Mobile work zone with shoulder closures for shoulder repairs. August 29 to 31, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking operations from Riven Rock Road to Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road). August 28 to September 22, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail, Elkton) – Alternating lane closures through September 21 for bridge work over Norfolk-Southern railroad and 5th Street. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Daytime lane and shoulder closures as needed beginning September 5 for drainage work and sidewalk construction between Forest Avenue and Route 340.

(NEW) Route 257 – Overnight lane closures for paving and pavement marking from Route 11(Valley Pike) to I-81 ramp. August 24 to September 1, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

(NEW) Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures for bridge work at North Fork Shenandoah River. August 28 to September 29, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 259 – Flagger traffic control for guardrail installation from Route 830 (Mauzy Lane) to Route 42 and from Route 912 (Lory Mathias Lane) to Bennies Beach Road. August 26 to 27, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 259 – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking from Route 830 (Mauzy Lane) to Route 42 and from Route 912 (Lory Mathias Lane) to Bennies Beach Road. Through September 15, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340 – Alternating lane closures for bridge work over Naked Creek at Page County line. August 28 to September 15, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 710 (Reservoir Street) – Flagger controlled traffic between Route 895 (Fieldale Place) and Route 851 (Isaac Lane) for pipe work. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 1.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Route 807 (Koontz Corner Road) – Intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with flagging operations through September 30 for Rural Rustic project from Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road) to 1.4 miles south. Road closed to through traffic for short durations; fire, rescue, and landowners will have access.

Route 979 (Stephen Conrad Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic project from Route 829 (Mount Hermon Road) to Route 602 (East Point Road), through September 29, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 – Alternating lane closures for bridge work over Naked Creek at Page/Rockingham County line. August 28 to September 15, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through November 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over North Fork Shenandoah River through September 8, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 285 to 294, northbound – Overnight, alternating lane closures for pavement marking through August 31, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 299, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over Cedar Creek at Warren County line, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 8.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

(NEW) Various roads – Daytime lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through September 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the bridge, with flagger traffic control possible 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

(NEW) Various roads – Daytime lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through September 1.

Various roads – Patching and drainage work during daylight hours.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 306 to 310, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of guardrail. Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Left lane closed overnight for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

[UPDATE] Route 779 (Country Club Circle) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from Route 657 (Senseny Road) to Route 779 through August 31, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[UPDATE] Route 807 (Meade Drive) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from Route 1222 (Village Court) to cul de sac through August 31, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[UPDATE] Route 864 (Bedford Drive – Bedford Village) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from Route 657 (Senseny Road) to cul de sac through August 31, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[UPDATE] Route 1201 (Oak Ridge Lane) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from dead end to Route 657 (Senseny Road) through August 31, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[UPDATE] Route 1202 (Armstrong Circle) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking in the area of Route 1201 (Oak Ridge Lane) intersections through August 31, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[UPDATE] Route 1216 (Lewis Circle) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from Route 779 (Country Club Circle) to the dead end through August 31, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[UPDATE] Route 1217 (Shockey Circle) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from the cul de sac to Route 1201 (Oak Ridge Lane) through August 31, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[UPDATE] Route 1222 (Village Court) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from the dead end to Route 807 (Meade Drive) through August 31, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[UPDATE] Route 1223 (Crest Circle) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from Heritage Hills Subdivision cul de sac to cul de sac through August 31, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[UPDATE] Route 1224 (Haven Terrace) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from Route 1222 (Village Court) to the cul de sac through August 31, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[UPDATE] Route 1236 (Foxbury Lane -Windsor Hill Estates) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from Route 657 (Senseny Road) to Route 1237 (Abbey Road) through August 31, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[UPDATE] Route 1238 (Idylwood Drive) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from Route 1222 (Village Court) to dead end through August 31, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[UPDATE] Route 1239 (Dale Court) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from Route 1230 (Huntcrest Circle) to the cul de sac through August 31, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 7 to 11, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Shenandoah Shores Road and Morgan Ford Road. August 31 to September 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 9 to 0, westbound – Mobile work zone with shoulder closures for shoulder repairs. August 29 to 31, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 299, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Cedar Creek at Shenandoah County line. Through September 8, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 300, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Water Plant Road. Through September 8, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Overnight, flagger traffic control from Front Royal town line to Fauquier county line for pavement marking. Monday to Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 31.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Route 638 (Blue Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 688 (Mountain Lake Road) and Route 603 (Howellsville Road). Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 15.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.