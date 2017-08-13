Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Aug. 14-18

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 5 to 4, westbound – Right shoulder closure for drainage system repairs through August 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over CSX railway and Dunlap Creek (Route 159) through August 25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 19 to 24, eastbound – Right lane and shoulder closures for removal of dead trees through September 1.

(UPDATE) Exit 21 off-ramp, westbound – Ramp closed for overnight paving Sunday, August 13, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Detours will be in place.

Mile Marker 23 to 21, westbound – Right lane and right shoulder closed 24/7 through mid-September for interchange improvements at exit 21. Westbound off-ramp also has left shoulder closed.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Patching with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Active work zone 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion fall 2017.

Various roads – Pipe replacement with flagger traffic control. Brush cutting and patching with a mobile work zone. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures just north of Alleghany County line for bridge work over Cowpasture River. Through September 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Single lane traffic controlled by flagger and pilot vehicle for guardrail installation, paving and line marking. Work zone between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Highland County line. Be alert for congestion from construction vehicles. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Estimated completion October 28.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through August 18.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road) – Weekday road closures through August 25 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for replacement of several drainages pipes and rural rustic improvements. No detour.

Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Traffic detours onto temporary bridge during Cascades Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion October 30.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through August 18.

Various roads – Patching with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mowing with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through October 31 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

Various roads – Shoulder repairs, patching and pipe replacement with flagger controlled traffic. Mowing and grading with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through August 18.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road) – “Stop and Proceed” traffic using on-site detour August 14 to September 1 for bridge replacement over Siebert Run. Work zone between Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) and Route 84 (Mill Gap Road).

Routes 600 (Upper and Lower Back Creek Roads), Route 612 (Ervin Road), Route 615 (Davis Run Road), Route 622 (Little Mountain Trail) – Flagger traffic control for ditching operations.

Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road) and Route 637 (Maple Sugar Road) – Mobile paving operation. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through August 18.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mike marker 220 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures overnight for bridge work in various locations from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 18.

Mile marker 230 to 227.4 including exit 227 off-ramp, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving. Sundays through Thursdays, through August 14, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Exit 227 off-ramp closed for two nights during this paving work. Detour in place.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Parkersburg Turnpike/Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Lane and shoulder closures as needed for mowing operations from Route 254 to Rockbridge County line. August 14-18, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Flagger controlled traffic for paving operations from Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) to Highland County line. August 14-18, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 612 – Flagger traffic control for paving operations at various locations between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road). August 14 -18, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 636 (Goose Creek Road) – Shoulder closures 24/7 to extend shared use path. Through October 27, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1040 (Chinquapin Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations from Route 624 (Delphine Avenue) to end of state maintenance. August 14-18, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 247 to 248 including Route 33 on-ramp (Harrisonburg area), northbound – Overnight lane closures and occasional ramp closures for bridge work between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. through August 18. Message boards and detour signs in place.

Mile marker 248.5 to 249.5, northbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge work at Route 720 (Smithland Road) overpass bridge through August 18, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 on-ramp to northbound I-81 (Harrisonburg area) – Overnight I-81 bridge work will occasionally close the on-ramp between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., Monday to Thursday through August 18. Message boards and detour signs in place.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail, Elkton) – Alternating lane closures through September 21 for bridge work over Norfolk-Southern railroad and 5th Street. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Route 259 – Flagger traffic control for paving operations from Route 830 (Mauzy Lane) to Route 42 and from Route 912 (Lory Mathias Lane) to Bennies Beach Road. Through September 15, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Route 807 (Koontz Corner Road) – Intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with flagging operations through September 30for Rural Rustic project from Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road) to 1.4 miles south. Road closed to through traffic for short durations; fire, rescue, and landowners will have access.

Route 979 (Stephen Conrad Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic project from Route 829 (Mount Hermon Road) to Route 602 (East Point Road), through August 31, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 1421 (Springbrook Road, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations from Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) to 0.15 miles West of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Weekdays from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated project completion September 15.

Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through September 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 282 to 283, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over Narrow Passage Creek, through August 18, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 297.5, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over B&O railroad, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.through August 18.

Mile marker 299, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over Cedar Creek at Warren County line, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the bridge, with flagger traffic control possible 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Route 667 (Lupton Road) – Closed through August 31 for bridge replacement between Route 668 (French Woods Road) and dead end. Temporary crossing will provide access to property owners and emergency vehicles.

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion Spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Patching and mowing during daylight hours.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 306 to 310, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of guardrail. Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Left lane closed overnight for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

(NEW) Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over North Fork of Shenandoah River and Norfolk-Southern railroad. August 13-18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

(UPDATE) Route 779 (Country Club Circle) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Route 657 (Senseny Road) to Route 779 Intersection through August 18, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 807 (Meade Drive) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Route 1222 (Village Court) to cul de sac through August 18, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 1201 (Oak Ridge Lane) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from dead end to Route 657 (Senseny Road) through August 18, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 1202 (Armstrong Circle) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations in the area of Route 1201 (Oak Ridge Lane) intersections through August 18, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 1216 (Lewis Circle) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Route 779 (Country Club Circle) to the dead end through August 18, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 1217 (Shockey Circle) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from the cul de sac to Route 1201 (Oak Ridge Lane) through August 18, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 1222 (Village Court) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from the dead end to Route 807 (Meade Drive) through August 18, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 1223 (Crest Circle) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Heritage Hills Subdivision cul de sac to cul de sac through August 18, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 1224 (Haven Terrace) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Route 1222 (Village Court) to the cul de sac through August 18, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) 1238 (Idylwood Drive) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from the dead end to Route 1222 (Village Court) through August 18, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 1239 (Dale Court) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Route 1230 (Huntcrest Circle) to the cul de sac through August 18, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Mowing during daylight hours.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 17/50 – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Shenandoah River and Route 622. August 15 -17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17/50 – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Norfolk-Southern railroad. August 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.



INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299, southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Cedar Creek at Shenandoah County line. Through August 18, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 300, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge deck repairs over Water Plant Road. Through August 18, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control from Front Royal town line to Fauquier county line for paving and shoulder work. Monday to Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 25.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.