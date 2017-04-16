Staunton District Traffic Alerts: April 17-21

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District is comprised of 11 counties: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Work scheduled is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 5.3 to 5, westbound – Right shoulder closure for drainage system repairs, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

(NEW) Mile marker 4 to 7.5, eastbound – Lane closures for paving operations, Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.Estimated project completion May 5.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 8 to 11, eastbound and westbound – Left lane closure in place 24/7 on bridge over Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) for bridge work. Active work zone from noon Tuesday April 18 to 7:30 p.m. Friday April 21.

Mile marker 18 to 20, eastbound – Right lane and shoulder closed for tree removal operations, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through April 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Patching with a mobile operation at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 781 (Rucker Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures to West Virginia state line for Rural Rustic Road project. Lengthy delays possible through April 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic. Right shoulder closures as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion summer 2017.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement. Mobile lane closures as needed for brush cutting and patching. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger controlled single lane traffic, right shoulder closure and occasional brief closures as needed for slope repairs. Work zone is just north of Cascades golf course. Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion May 12.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Big Back Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching between Route 39 (Mountain Grove area) and Highland County line. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Traffic restricted to single lane with temporary signal during Cascades Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion October 30.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for pavement patching. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Single-lane traffic through work zone. Westbound drivers use a median crossover to access the eastbound side of the interstate. After crossing the bridge, westbound drivers follow a second crossover to return to the I-64 westbound mainline. Eastbound traffic limited to the right lane. Speed limit 55 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile, alternating lane closures for pavement patching from 8 p.m. April 17 until 7 a.m. April 18.

Mile marker 175 to 174, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility installation. Weekdays through May 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 193 to 192, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility installation. Weekdays through June 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 60 (29th Street, Buena Vista) – Watch for crews replacing utility pole between Locust Avenue and Ridge Road. April 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for pipe replacement, brush cutting, paving, patching, tree removal, ditching, pothole repairs and tree trimming at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Snakefoot Lane) – Road closed April 17 to May 4 for bridge replacement over South Buffalo Creek. Follow posted detour using Route 612 (Bluegrass Trail).

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through October 31 for Kerrs Creek bridge replacement. Work zone from Route 633 (Rockbridge Alum Springs Road) to Route 629 (White Rock Road).

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for pipe replacement, brush cutting, paving, patching, tree removal, ditching, pothole repairs, grading and tree trimming at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for paving and pothole repairs. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road) – “Stop and proceed” single lane traffic during bridge replacement over Scaffold Run. Work zone between Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) and Route 84 (Mill Gap Highway). Through April 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road North) – Flagger traffic control for paving. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road South) – Flagger traffic control for ditching. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for paving and pothole repairs. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight, alternating mobile lane closures for pothole patching from 8 p.m. April 18 to 7 a.m. April 19.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 206 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight, alternating mobile lane closures for pothole patching from 8 p.m. April 18 to 7 a.m. April 19.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 781 (Bald Rock Road) to Verona Elementary School, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 620 (Spotswood Road) to Route 666 (Lofton Road), from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.

Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) to Route 754 (Badger Road) , from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.

Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Mobile lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work from Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) to Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) , from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound and closed shoulders for bridge painting at I-81overpasses near Staunton. April 16-22.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic shift to temporary bridge over Whiskey Creek. Work zone speed limit is 35 miles an hour. Work zone just east of Route 722 (Vinegar Hill Road). Estimated completion June 2017.

(NEW) Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Lane closures for paving from Route 11 to Route 655 (Walnut Hills Road). Flaggers and pilot truck control traffic. April 19-27, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 340 (Main Street, Waynesboro) – Road closed between East Avenue and Race Avenue for South River bridge replacement. All businesses and residences have traffic access. Through traffic detour is Broad Street (Route 250). Estimated completion late 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 at Route 792 (Laurel Hill Road/Indian Mound Road, Verona) – Flagging and intermittent lane closures Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists are advised to use the alternate Locust Street entrance to access Riverside Drive. Be alert for shoulder closures and construction vehicles moving in and out of the work zone. Estimated completion May 2017.

(NEW) Route 619 (Purple Cow Road) – Pipe replacement at intersection with Route 340 (Eastside Highway). Flagger traffic control. April 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 620 (Spotswood Drive) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 919 (Old Providence Road) to Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway). Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 620 (Spottswood Road) – Flagger-controlled lane closures from Route 919 (Old Providence Road) to Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) for pavement work. April 17-21 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 636 (Goose Creek Road) – Intermittent lane closures for utility work from Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) to Medical Park Drive. Through April 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 637 (Barterbrook Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 608 (Tinkling Springs Road) to Route 635 (Ramsey Road). Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 652 – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) to end of cul-de-sac. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 659 (Peyton Hill Road) to Route 656 (Offliter Road). Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 666 (Lofton Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) to Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway). Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 671 (Almo Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 620 (Spottswood Road) to Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway). Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures from Route 693 (Bethel Green Road) to Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) for paving operations. April 17-19, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Mobile lane closure as needed for utility work from Riverheads High School to Route 613 (Old Greenville Road). Through April 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Pavement work from Route 693 (Cedar Green Road) to Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway). April 17-21from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 717 (Stagecoach Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between northern and southern intersections with Route 11. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 876 (Glebe School Road) – Pavement work from Route 602 (Summerdean Road) to Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road). April 17-21 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 891 (Newport Lane) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) to end of state maintenance. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 892 (Oak Ridge Lane) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 717 (Stagecoach Road) to end of state maintenance. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 898 (Pine Chapel Lane) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment from Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) to end of cul-de-sac. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 919 (Old Providence Road) – Flagger-controlled lane closures from Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) to Route 620 (Spotswood Road) for pavement work. April 17-21 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route T1117 (Quarry Road, Craigsville) – Road closed April 24 through May 12 for bridge replacement work over tributary of Little Calfpasture River. Follow posted detours. Property owners will be able to access their property.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Right shoulder closures 24 hours a day and occasional flagger-controlled lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work at North River between Route 727 (Airport Road) and Route 694 (Contentment Lane). Estimated completion July 2017.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder closures for traffic signal replacement at Route 981 (Rockingham Pike). April 17 to 20, 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Possible lane closures from Route 738 (Dry River Road) to Route 1314 (Countryside Drive) for installation of temporary signals and mobilization of construction equipment. April 16-23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 641 (White Rose Road) – Road closed for bridge repairs between Route 643 (Waterloo Mill Lane) and Route 644 (Mount Olivet Church Road) through April 28. Follow posted detours.

(UPDATE) Route 727 (Airport Road) – Periodic flagging from Route 698 (Wise Hollow Road) to Route 696 (Kiser Road) for road improvements. April 17 to 21, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 738 (Dry River Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures as needed at Route 257 (Ottobine Road) for installation of temporary signals and mobilization of construction equipment. April 16-23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 823 (Overly Hollow) – Right shoulder closures and short delays for slope repairs between Route 865 (Bergton Road) and West Virginia state line. Through April 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Partially blocked road at bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River. Flagger controlled traffic April 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 981 (Rockingham Pike) – Shoulder closures for traffic signal replacement at Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). April 17 to 20, 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 340 – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for pipe work from town of Luray to Warren County line, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 21.

Route 340 – Bridge work at Cub Run. Intermittent flagging Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Work zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Estimated completion September 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through September 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 286 to 294, northbound – Nighttime lane closures for paving operations. Includes ramps at exit 291. Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., through June 8.

(NEW) Mile marker 298 to 299, northbound and southbound – Nighttime lane closures for bridge inspection over Route 11 (Exit 298 interchange). April 18, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Beginning the week of April 17, northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control soft spot repairs. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the bridge, with flagger controlled lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion Spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and grading. Monday to Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 309 to 311, northbound and southbound – Motorists should be alert for trucks entering and exiting work zone during interchange reconstruction project. Speed limit 60 mph through work zone. Estimated project completion May 2017.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Left lane closed overnight for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

(NEW) Route 37 – Alternating lane closures for bridge inspection over Winchester & Western Railroad. April 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 37 at I-81 Exit 310 (Kernstown Interchange Project), northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for pavement work on Route 37 east of I-81. Tuesday, April 18, to Friday, April 21, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Ramps at Route 37/I-81 and Route 37/Route 11 are open. Right and left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 35 mph. Estimated project completion May 2017.

Route 50, Gore area – Alternating lane closures for pavement work. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 19.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Fauquier County/Clarke County line to Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 19.

(UPDATE) Route 255 – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) to Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway). Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 19.

(NEW) Various roads – Pavement repairs at various locations. Monday to Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Patching, brush cutting and scraping. Monday to Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 6.6 to 0 (including I-81 ramps), westbound – Lane closures as needed for paving operations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Estimated completion June 16.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 614 (Rogers Mill Road) and Shenandoah County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion May 31.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road): Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to .03 miles (A. S. Rhodes Elementary School) west of 340/522. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Various roads – Patching at various locations. Monday to Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.