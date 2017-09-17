Staunton District Traffic Alert: Sept. 18-22

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 5 to 4, westbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage system repairs through September 23, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 14 to 31, eastbound and westbound – Nighttime mobile lane closures for pothole patching September 29, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Mile marker 22 to 24, eastbound – Right lane and right shoulder closed for tree removal through September 29, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures September 18 to 22 for bridge painting over Dunlap Creek near I-64 interchange.

Various roads – Mowing and shoulder repairs at various locations with mobile work zones. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Active work zone 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion fall 2017.

Various roads – Pipe replacement and slope repairs with flagger traffic control. Mowing and patching with a mobile work zones. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for paving operations September 18 through October 28 . Work zone between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Highland County line. Be alert for congestion from construction vehicles.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road) – Weekday road closures through September 22 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for replacement of several drainage pipes and rural rustic improvements. No detour.

Various roads – Pavement patching and mowing at various locations with mobile work zones. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 54 to 55 – Watch for soil testing crews in the median September 18 to 22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 206, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pothole patching. September 20 to 22.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 174 to 206, northbound and southbound – Overnight left-lane closures for mowing September 19 to 22, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Northbound mobile shoulder closures for mowing, litter pickup and weed-eating September 16 to 20, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control as needed for shoulder repairs, patching, ditching, paving, tree trimming/tree removal, brush cutting and pipe replacement. Mowing with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 641 (S. Sugar Creek Road) – Road closed September 18 to 28 for bridge replacement over Sugar Creek. Detour using Route 672 (Enfield Road) to Route 251 (Collierstown Road) and then to Route 676 (Toad Run).

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through October 31 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

(NEW) Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control as needed for shoulder repairs, patching, ditching, paving, tree trimming/tree removal, brush cutting and pipe replacement. Mowing with a mobile work zone at various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 620 (Spring Run Road) – Flagger traffic control for ditching. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Box culvert replacement over tributary of Bullpasture River between Route 624 (Jack Mountain Road) and Route 619 (Botkin Hollow Road). “Stop and Proceed” traffic pattern 24/7 September 20 to October 25, with flagger traffic control as needed during daylight hours through September 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for patching a various locations. Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight, mobile lane closures for pothole patching. 8 p.m.September 19 to 7 a.m. September 20.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 205.6 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching, September 19 to 20 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., and September 22 from midnight to 7 a.m. Overnight, mobile alternating left lane and left shoulder closures for mowing operations through September 18, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mike marker 220 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures overnight for bridge work in various locations from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 29.

(NEW) Mike marker 221 to 224, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for bridge inspections. September 20 to 21, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Mike marker 228 to 230, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for bridge inspections. September 17 to 19, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Mike marker 231.5 to 227, southbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for guardrail installations. Sundaythrough Sunday, September 17 to October 1, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mike marker 236 to 236.5, northbound – Left lane and shoulder closures for guardrail maintenance, September 18 to 21, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Shoulder closures 24/7 from Route 935 (Expo Road) to Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) for road widening operations. Through October 27.

Route 636 (Lifecore Drive, Fishersville) – Shoulder closures between Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) and Village Creek Drive to extend shared use path. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 27.

(NEW) Route 693 (Sinking Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control from Route 726 (Dutch Hollow Road) to Route 662 (Stover School Road) for rural rustic improvements. September 18 to 22, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads (Fishersville and Mint Springs areas) – Shoulder closures at various locations for mowing operations September 18-22, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Bridge cleaning operations with lane or shoulder closures. Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 237 to 243, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs. September 19 to 21, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 242 to 244 (Harrisonburg), northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. September 19 to 5 a.m. September 20.

Mile marker 247 to 248 including westbound Route 33 on-ramp (Harrisonburg area), northbound – Overnight lane closures and occasional ramp closures for bridge work between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. through November 10. Message boards and detour signs in place as needed.

(NEW) Mile marker 258, northbound – Guardrail maintenance September 18 to 21, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for paving and pavement marking operations from Riven Rock Road to Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road) through October 6, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail, Elkton) – Alternating lane closures through September 21 for bridge work over Norfolk Southern railroad and 5th Street. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Eastbound traffic-lane shift for drainage work and sidewalk construction between Holly Avenue and Park Avenue. September 18 to 22 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 257 – Overnight lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Valley Pike) to I-81 ramp. Through October 6, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Route 259 – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking from Route 830 (Mauzy Lane) to Route 42 and from Route 912 (Lory Mathias Lane) to Bennies Beach Road. Through October 6, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures for bridge work at North Fork Shenandoah River. Through September 29, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 340 – Alternating lane closures for bridge work over Naked Creek at Page County line. Through September 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 720 – Soil testing in area of Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Smithland Road. September 18 to 22, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Route 807 (Koontz Corner Road) – Intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with flagging operations through September 30 for Rural Rustic project from Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road) to 1.4 miles south. Road closed to through traffic for short durations; fire, rescue, and landowners will have access.

Route 979 (Stephen Conrad Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic project from Route 829 (Mount Hermon Road) to Route 602 (East Point Road), through September 29, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 – Flagger controlled traffic during bridge inspections over Pass Run and Norfolk-Southern Railroad. September 22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340 – Occasional flagging operations at Cub Run bridge between Route 613 (Strole Farm Road) and Route 650 (Grove Hill River Road). September 28-29, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through November 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile Marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Mowing, weed-eating and litter removal. Overnight mobile left-lane closures September 24 to 25 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Daytime shoulder closures September 18 to 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the bridge, with flagger traffic control possible 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 306 to 310, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of rumble strips. Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 22.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 – Flagger-controlled paving operations between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Winchester city limit. Monday to Friday, through September 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Left lane closed overnight for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Flaggers and Virginia State Police will perform 10-minute traffic stop on all lanes on Tuesday, September 19, between 9: 30 a.m. and 10 a.m. for utility line crossing Route 340.

(NEW) Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Lane and shoulder closures for shoulder widening activities near Route 50 intersection. September 18 to 22, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 13 – Mobile shoulder closures for vegetation control to improve sight distance eastbound and westbound. September 19 to 21, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound – Lane and shoulder closures as needed for inspection of I-66 bridge over Crooked Run. September 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Route 638 (Blue Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 688 (Mountain Lake Road) and Route 603 (Howellsville Road). Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 27.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.