Staunton District Traffic Alert: Nov. 6-10

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge work over Route 661. Through December 1, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mowing and shoulder repairs at various locations with mobile work zones. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed November 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Route 621 (Roaring Run Road) and Route 620 (Watahala Lane) for drainage pipe replacement. Follow posted detours.

Various roads – Pipe replacement and slope repairs with flagger traffic control. Mowing and patching with mobile work zones. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mowing and pavement patching at various locations with mobile work zones. Flagger-controlled traffic for ditching at various locations. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 46 to 53, eastbound – Right lane and shoulder closures for pavement repairs. November 6-7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 54 to 55, eastbound – Watch for vehicles entering and leaving median during geophysical testing. November 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 55 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work. November 9, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.



PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through November 2017 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe replacement. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching, brush cutting and dust control. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 205.6 to 222, northbound – Right and left shoulder closures for brush cutting operations. November 6-11, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 212 to 214, northbound and southbound – Overnight closures of right lane and on-ramps from Route 11 at exit 213 (Greenville) for interchange improvements. Follow posted detours. Closures in place from 8 p.m. November 6 through 7 a.m. November 7. Shoulder closures in effect 24/7. Estimated project completion late 2017.

Mile marker 222 to 237, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations. Through November 4, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 230 to 227, southbound – Overnight lane closures for inspection of Middle River bridge, 8 p.m. November 5 through 5 a.m.November 6.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway, Afton) – Right shoulder closures for bridge work at I-64, Monday to Thursday from 6 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. through November 22.

(UPDATE) Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Alternating lane closures as needed from Route 771 (Moss Lane) to Route 276 (Keezletown Road) for equipment installations. Through November 9, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads (Verona area) – Shoulder closures for brush cutting operations. November 6-9, 8 a.m.-.4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Road closed to through traffic 24/7 Monday to Friday between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Route 660 (Lake Road) for roadway and utility work. Route 912 and Route 660 will serve as detour routes through spring 2018. Residents and school buses will have access to Route 610 with flagger traffic control.

(NEW) Various roads (Verona area) – Shoulder closures for brush cutting operations. November 6-9, 8 a.m.-.4:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 247 to 248 including westbound Route 33 on-ramp (Harrisonburg area), northbound – Overnight lane closures and occasional ramp closures for bridge work over County Club Lane. Through November 10, 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Message boards and detour signs in place when needed.

(NEW) Mile marker 254 to 257, northbound – Mobile right shoulder closure for shoulder repairs. November 6-9, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger-controlled lane closures at exit 257 for bridge deck repairs on I-81overpass bridge. Through November 10, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger-controlled lane closures from Harrisonburg northern city limit to I-81 ramps (near Route 259) for guardrail installation, through November 10, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger-controlled lane closures from Harrisonburg city limits to Route 721 (Fellowship Road) for paving, line-painting and guardrail installation, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. through December 2.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures for bridge work over I-81 at exit 257. Through November 10, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Occasional lane closures with flagger traffic control for pipe installation and sidewalk construction between Holly Avenue and Park Avenue, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. through November 18.

Route 257 (Friedens Church Road/Dinkel Avenue) – Occasional flagger-controlled lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail installation from I-81 to Bridgewater town limits. Through December 2, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 614 (Mechanicsville Road) – “Stop and Proceed” traffic pattern from Route 881 to Route 791 for bridge replacement at Honey Run. Through November 17. Work zone active daily from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Route 718 (Minnie Ball Road) – Flagger-controlled lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail installation from east of Harrisonburg city limits to Route 717 (Indian Trail Road). Through December 2, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) – “Stop and Proceed” traffic pattern 24/7 November 6 – 29 during bridge repairs just north of Route 211 intersection. Vehicle widths restricted to 11 feet.

(UPDATE) Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through December 1 from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 621 (Keystone Road) – Flagger-controlled painting operations in area of Nauman Lane. November 3-17, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. weekdays.

(NEW) Route 622 (Judy Lane Extended) – Flagger-controlled paving operations from Route 638 (Honeyville Road) to Route 624 (Pine Grove Road). November 3-17, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays.

(UPDATE) Route 638 (Honeyville Road) – Flagger-controlled paving operations in area of Route 621 (Keystone Road). November 6-17, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger-controlled traffic for paving operations from Route 841 (Grover Road) to Route 682 (Lambert Drive). Through November 10, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

(NEW) Various roads – Brush cutting, ditching, shoulder work and spot mowing at various locations.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 301 to 302, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for crossover repairs. November 7-9, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Mile marker 308 to 309, northbound and southbound – Overnight, alternating lane closures for bridge work at Opequon Creek. Through November 10, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 312 to 316, northbound and southbound (Winchester area) – Brief “slow rolls” Sunday morning, November 5, between 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. for utility work across the interstate between exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) and exit 315 (Route 7). Each slow-roll delay is expected to last 10-12 minutes.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 313 to 314, including ramps – Possible mobile shoulder closures during survey work November 6-10, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight left lane closure for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sundaythrough Thursday nights, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

(UPDATE) Route 17/50 (Millwood Pike) – Possible mobile shoulder closures during survey work from Apple Bossom Drive to Tulane Drive, including Tulane Drive intersection. November 6-10, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Westbound lane closure for bridge work at Hogue Creek between Routes 614 and 615. Monday-Friday through November 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), eastbound – Nighttime right shoulder closures from Route 635 (Moose Road) to Route 660 (Honey Lane) for equipment repairs. November 6 – 10, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) –Nighttime, right shoulder closures in Route 623 (Gaylord Lane) area for equipment repairs. November 6 – 10, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Eastbound and westbound left-lane closures possible during construction of turn lane at intersection with Route 50. Through November 10, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.



INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour.

Route 55 (West Strasburg Road) – Closed just west of intersection with Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue) through mid-November 2017. Traffic will use Quadrant Road as detour route. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. West of Quadrant Road intersection, expect delays for paving on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue) – Lane closures on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for paving in area of South Fork Shenandoah River bridge and intersection with Route 55/Strasburg Road. Significant delays are possible. Motorists should consider using John Marshall Highway (Route 55 East) between Interstate 66 and Front Royal. Paving and related work expected to continue through mid-November 2017.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/MilldaleRoad) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 638 (Blue Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 688 (Mountain Lake Road) and Route 603 (Howellsville Road). Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. through November 10.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Pipe work, ditching and grading at various locations.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger-controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

