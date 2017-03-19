Staunton District Traffic Alert: March 20-24

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District is comprised of 11 counties: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Work scheduled is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 37, eastbound and westbound – Mobile, alternating lane closures for bridge deck sweeping operations. March 20 to 24, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 5.3 to 5, westbound – Right shoulder closure for drainage system repairs, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 8 to 11, eastbound and westbound – Left lane closure on bridge over Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) for bridge work. Lane closure in place 24/7 from 6:30 a.m. Monday to 6:30 p.m. Friday through March 31.

Mile marker 16 to 18, eastbound left lane and shoulder closed for roadway sweeping. March 17, 8 a.m. to 5p.m.

Mile marker 18 to 20, eastbound – Right lane and shoulder closed for tree removal operations Monday to Friday through March 24, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Patching with a mobile operation at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) Callaghan area – Flagger controlled lane closures on Route 600 at I-64 overpass for bridge work. 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday through March 31.

Route 718 (Rucker Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures to West Virginia state line for Rural Rustic Road project. Lengthy delays through April 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic. Right shoulder closures as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion summer 2017.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement at various locations. Mobile lane closures as needed for brush cutting and patching at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.



SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads –Mobile lane closures as needed for brush cutting and pothole repairs at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 43 to 52, eastbound and westbound – Mobile, alternating lane closures for bridge sweeping. March 20 to 24, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Single-lane traffic through work zone. Westbound drivers use a median crossover to access the eastbound side of the interstate. After crossing the bridge, westbound drivers follow a second crossover to return to the I-64 westbound mainline. Eastbound traffic limited to the right lane. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

(NEW) Mile marker 56, westbound (near I-81/I-64 interchange in Lexington area) – Bridge closed for repairs over Route 763 (Lincoln Road) and Mill Creek beginning 8 p.m. March 20 through March 31. I-81 exit 191 at I-64 will also be closed. I-81 northbound and southbound traffic headed west on I-64 will use I-81 exit 195 and take Route 11 south to I-64. Detour begins March 20 at 8 p.m. and lasts three to six nights, depending on project progress.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 175 to 173.5, northbound and southbound – Nighttime, alternating lane closures for bridge painting at Route 11 crossing I-81at Rockbridge/Botetourt County Line. March 19 to 25, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 178 to 176, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility installation. Weekdays through March 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Exit 191 at I-64 (I-81/I-64 interchange in Lexington area) – Exit closed for bridge repairs beginning 8 p.m. March 20 through March 31. I-81 northbound and southbound traffic headed west on I-64 will use I-81 exit 195 and take Route 11 south to I-64.

Mile marker 191 to 189, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility installation. Weekdays through June 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 203 to 204, northbound – Right lane and shoulder closures for hazmat cleanup from 8 p.m. March 17 to 7 a.m. March 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for brush cutting, pothole repairs, tree removal and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 716 (Mount Atlas Road) – Road closed March 20 through April 13 for bridge replacement over Mouse Run. Work zone is between Route 727 (Stuart Road) and Route 39 (Maury River Road). Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal controlled lane closures March 14 to October 31 for Kerrs Creek culvert replacement. Work zone from Route 633 (Rockbridge Alum Springs Road) to Route 629 (White Rock Road).

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for pipe replacement, brush cutting, pothole repairs, tree removal, ditching and grading at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads –Mobile lane closures as needed for sweeping and brush cutting at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road), near Monterey – “Stop and proceed” single lane traffic during bridge replacement over Scaffold Run. Work zone is between Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) and Route 84 (Mill Gap Highway). March 27 to April 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) near McDowell – Weekday flagger controlled traffic for bridge work over tributary of Bull Pasture River. Drivers will use temporary bridge. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., February 21 to March 24.

Various roads – Mobile lane closures as needed for sweeping and brush cutting at various locations. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 781 (Bald Rock Road) to Verona Elementary School. March 6 to March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 620 (Spotswood Road) to Route 666 (Lofton Road). March 6 to March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 42 – Flagger controlled traffic for shoulder repairs at Rockingham County Line. March 20 to 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work from Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) to Route 613 (Spring Hill Road). March 6 to March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) to Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road). March 6 to March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic shift to temporary bridge over Whiskey Creek. Work zone speed limit is 35 miles an hour. Work zone just east of Route 722 (Vinegar Hill Road). Estimated completion June 2017.

(UPDATE) Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger controlled work zone for shoulder repairs from Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) to Route 42. March 20 to 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 340 (Main Street, Waynesboro) – Road closed between East Avenue and Race Avenue for South River bridge replacement. All businesses and residences have traffic access. Through traffic detour is Broad Street (Route 250). Estimated completion late 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 at Route 792 (Laurel Hill Road/Indian Mound Road, Verona) – East entrance to Riverside Drive closed for reconstruction through March 27. Use alternate Locust Street entrance to access Riverside Drive. Flagging and intermittent lane closures Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Be alert for shoulder closures and construction vehicles moving in and out of the work zone. Estimated completion May 2017.

(UPDATE) Route 636 (Goose Creek Road) – Mobile, intermittent lane closure for utility work from Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) to Medical Park Drive. March 20 to 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Mobile, alternating lane closure as needed for utility work from Riverheads High School to Route 613 (Old Greenville Road). March 6 to 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 912 (Hodge Street) – Flagger traffic control as needed for utility work from Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) to Route 660 (Lake Road). March 21 to 24 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Right shoulder closures 24 hours a day and occasional flagger-controlled lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work at North River between Route 727 (Airport Road) and Route 694 (Contentment Lane). Estimated completion July 2017.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder closures and right turn lane closure for traffic signal work at Route 981 (Rockingham Pike), March 20 to 23 from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

NEW) Route 643 (Waterloo Mill Lane, McGaheysville area) – Road closed for bridge replacement March 20 through March 31. Work zone is between Route 641 (White Rose Road) and Route 644 (Mount Olivet Church Road). Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 701 (Silver Lake Road, Dayton area) – Closed to through traffic March 23 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 736 (Swope Road) for pipe replacement. Through traffic will follow posted detours.

(UPDATE) Route 824 (Bennetts Run Road) – Road closed March 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work 2.75 miles from the dead end. There is no detour.

(UPDATE) Route 981 (Rockingham Pike) – Shoulder closures and right turn lane closure for traffic signal work at Route 33 (Spotswood Trail), March 20 to 23 from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 – Bridge work at Cub Run. Intermittent flagging Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Work zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Estimated completion September 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures scheduled.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Exit 279 (Edinburg), northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures and narrow lanes for bridge inspections at on- and off-ramps. March 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction. Northbound traffic will follow median crossovers on both ends of the work zone. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the new bridge, with flagger controlled lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 309 to 311, northbound and southbound – Motorists should be alert for trucks entering and exiting work zone during interchange reconstruction project. Speed limit 60 mph through work zone. Estimated project completion May 2017.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Left lane closed overnight for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

(NEW) Route 37 at ramp from Route 11– Alternating lane closures for bridge inspection. March 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 37 at I-81 Exit 310 (Kernstown Interchange Project), northbound and southbound – New ramps at Route 37/I-81 and Route 37/Route 11 are open. Right and left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 35 mph. Estimated project completion May 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction. Northbound traffic will follow median crossovers on both ends of the work zone. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road): Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to .03 miles (A. S. Rhodes Elementary School) west of 340/522. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of new travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Brief nighttime lane closures during delivery of bridge beams through March 2017. Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.