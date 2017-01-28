Staunton District Traffic Alert: Jan. 30-Feb. 3

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District is comprised of 11 counties: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Work scheduled is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 0 to 40, eastbound and westbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for brush removal, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. January 30 to February 3.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures on bridge over Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) for bridge repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, through February.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 18 (Indian Valley Road), northbound – Alternating lane and right shoulder closures as needed for ditch cleaning from Covington city limits to Route 783 (Oneida Trail). January 30 to February 3, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Brush cutting and shoulder repairs with mobile lane closures. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Road closed to through traffic. Right shoulder closures as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion summer 2017.

(UPDATE) Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) Callaghan area – Flagger controlled full closures lasting 5 to 10 minutes will occur multiple times daily on Route 600 under the I-64 bridge for bridge repairs. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through late February.

(NEW) Various roads – Brush cutting and shoulder repairs with mobile lane closures. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Brush cutting and pothole repairs with mobile lane closures. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Single-lane traffic through work zone. Westbound drivers use a median crossover to access the eastbound side of the interstate. After crossing the bridge, westbound drivers follow a second crossover to return to the I-64 westbound mainline. Eastbound traffic limited to the right lane. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2017.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 176 to 200, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for bridge deck patching at various locations. January 23 to February 3 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly.

(NEW) Mile marker 183 to 187 southbound – Shoulder closures for utility installation. January 30 to March 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Pipe replacement, brush cutting, pothole repairs, tree removal and ditching with mobile lane closures. Mondayto Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Pipe replacement, brush cutting, pothole repairs, tree removal, ditching and grading with mobile lane closures. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Various roads – Mobile lane closures for brush cutting. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile lane closures for brush cutting. Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.



INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 781 (Bald Rock Road) to Verona Elementary School. January 30 to February 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Churchville Avenue) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 250 to Route 725. January 30 to February 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work from Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) to Route 613 (Spring Hill Road). January 30 to February 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for utility work from Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) to Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road). January 30 to February 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic shift to temporary bridge over Whiskey Creek. Work zone speed limit is 35 miles an hour. Work zone just east of Route 722 (Vinegar Hill Road). Estimated completion June 2017.

NEW) Route 340 (Rosser Avenue, Waynesboro) – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for bridge deck repairs over I-64 at exit 94. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. January 30 to February 10.

Route 340 (Main Street, Waynesboro) – Road closed between East Avenue and Race Avenue for South River bridge replacement. All businesses and residences have traffic access. Through traffic detour is Broad Street (Route 250). Estimated completion late 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 – Single lane closures with flaggers for bridge repairs over Lewis Creek. Work zone between Route 790 and Route 789. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion February 24.

Route 612 at Route 792 (Laurel Hill Road/Indian Mound Road, Verona) – Periodic lane and shoulder closures with flagger traffic control for intersection work. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be alert for construction vehicle traffic. Estimated completion May 2017.

(UPDATE) Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Mobile, alternating lane closure as needed for utility work from Riverheads High School to Route 613 (Old Greenville Road). January 30 to February 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Right shoulder closures 24 hours a day and occasional flagger-controlled lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work at North River between Route 727 (Airport Road) and Route 694 (Contentment Lane). Estimated completion July 2017.

(NEW) Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control during installation of upgraded chevron signs will impact the four-mile area between Laurel Woods Lane and the West Virginia state line. Delays are expected to be 20 to 30 minutes. February 1 to 22, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each weekday.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder closures for traffic signal work at Route 981 (Rockingham Pike). January 30 to February 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 – Bridge work at Cub Run. Intermittent flagging Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Work zone speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Estimated completion September 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 269, northbound – Overnight lane and shoulders closures on exit ramp to Route 730 (Caverns Road) for bridge deck repairs. January 16 to February 10, 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. nightly.

(NEW) Mile marker 298, southbound – Overnight lane and shoulders closures for bridge deck repairs over Route 11. January 30 to February 1, 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. nightly.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures as needed for utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday. January 30 to February 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the new bridge, with flagger controlled lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Various roads – Closures as needed for drainage work and brush cutting. Monday to Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 309 to 311, northbound and southbound – Motorists should be alert for trucks entering and exiting work zone during interchange reconstruction project. Speed limit 60 mph through work zone. Estimated project completion May 2017.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 37 at I-81 Exit 310 (Kernstown Interchange Project), northbound and southbound – New ramps at Route 37/I-81 and Route 37/Route 11 are open. Right and left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 35 mph. Estimated project completion May 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Closures as needed for brush cutting. Monday to Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Closures as needed for brush cutting. Monday to Friday.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Brief nighttime delays at Route 55/340/522 intersection during delivery of bridge beams from January to March 2017. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control. Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road): Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to .03 miles (A. S. Rhodes Elementary School) west of 340/522. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Changes in effect through summer 2017 for construction of new travel lanes. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Brief nighttime delays at Route 340/522/55 intersection during delivery of bridge beams from January to March 2017. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control. Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. 18th street is open to traffic, with left turn restrictions until summer 2017. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 (Milldale Road/Red Gate Road) north and turn right on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511 and at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Dial 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.