Staunton Creative Community Fund welcomes new executive director

The Staunton Creative Community Fund introduced Kathy Deacon as its new executive director.

Deacon brings a unique balance of mission focus, analytical depth, and steadiness to SCCF. Adaptable in changing environments and experienced in working with diverse stakeholders in the business sector, Deacon will lead SCCF into its 10th year of operations and oversee its vision to increase economic vibrancy in Staunton and in the greater Central Shenandoah Valley.

Deacon shared the following as a brief introduction to her excitement for his new role:

“I moved from the Washington, D.C., area to the dynamic city of Staunton, Virginia nearly two years ago to be closer to some of my family members who live in Bridgewater, Virginia. I could have moved anywhere in the Shenandoah Valley, but, I intentionally chose Staunton as my new home. I was drawn in by the cultural amenities that Staunton offers and was made to feel at home by its laid-back, welcoming atmosphere and the generosity of spirit and commitment to community building held by its people.

“It is a deep honor to join SCCF and to have the privilege to serve the people and communities here in Staunton and in the greater Central Shenandoah Valley. I welcome the opportunity to work with SCCF’s amazing staff and Board of Directors to broaden and deepen the transformative work that SCCF is already doing through its programming which supports, funds, and inspires the entrepreneurs who are responsible for creating and expanding businesses in the area.”



Deacon is a serial entrepreneur and a business development and marketing professional with over 30 years of experience. For many years, she served in senior business development positions for several government contracting firms in Washington, D.C.

In 2014, she established her own consulting firm and provided business development and marketing advisory services to a wide range of local, state, and federal agencies as well as private sector for-profit and non-profit organizations. Deacon’s past development work resulted in over $2 billion of new funding for her employers and clients.

For more information on SCCF’s vision, mission, funding opportunities, and services, visit www.stauntonfund.org.