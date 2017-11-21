Staunton city schedules for Thanksgiving holiday

City of Staunton administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Trash & Recycling Pickup

Residential : Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Nov. 23 and 24 will instead be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 22 . Recycled items will not be collected Nov. 22 – 24 . The regular recycling collection schedule will resume the following week. Residents may drop off items for recycling at the City’s remote recycling center, located in Gypsy Hill Park in the parking lot beside Lake Tams. The center is open seven days a week during park hours.

Downtown Central Business District (CBD): CBD customers will receive trash collection on Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 25 as scheduled. Recycling will be collected on Monday, Nov. 20 only.

Library Hours

The Staunton Public Library will be closed on Nov. 23 and 24 and will reopen with regular operating hours on Saturday, Nov. 25. Online services will be available, and the outdoor book drop will be open for returns.

More Info

For more information on trash and recycling schedules, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.

For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902.