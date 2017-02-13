Staunton Police Department offering Citizens Police Academy

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The Staunton Police Department is offering its 17th Citizens Police Academy beginning on Tuesday, March 28.

Participants will gain insight on how to be a police officer, while experiencing similar conditions. Those taking part will also gain knowledge in many topics such as criminal law, criminal investigation, and illegal drugs.

The academy includes hands-on training with firearms and emergency driving. All courses are taught by certified law enforcement and civilian instructors.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and must pass a criminal history check. Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday nights starting March 28 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. There will also be two Saturday classes both dates requiring approximately four hours of hands-on training.

Participants will be required to complete a four-hour ride along with any unit in the department.

The Academy class is limited to fifteen participants; applications can be obtained online at stauntonpolice.org or at the Staunton PD and are due by March 7th.

If you have questions please Officer Jennifer Stevens at the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3852.