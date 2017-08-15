Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA programs aim to help families

The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA has expanded one program and started another in hopes of better serving local families in the community.

The Y has completely revamped the interior design and strategy of the teen center, hiring Eddie Santiago as teen site supervisor. A native of inner-city New Jersey – and a favorite of kids at the Y – Santiago is passionate about investing in kids after losing his own father early in his teenage years and watching so many peers get caught up in unhealthy lifestyles.

“Eddie has brought a relationship-building approach to the members of our teen center,” said Josh Cole, executive director of the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA. “He is interested in what the students are working on, what is going on in their lives, and what the challenges are in their lives. This has been transformational to our center as the students trust Eddie and our adult role models.”

In addition to the teen center restructuring, the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA opened up a preschool for four-year-olds in the childhood education center. The preschool features:

Weekly onsite swim lessons

Physical education in the gym

Large focus social-emotional development

Investigative, hands-on centers

Self-directed learning opportunities

“It’s important that we get kids ready for school next year,” Cole said. “It’s important that we get them ready for kindergarten, and into physical fitness and education.”