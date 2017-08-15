Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA programs aim to help families
Published Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 7:09 am
Front Page » Events » Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA programs aim to help families
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA has expanded one program and started another in hopes of better serving local families in the community.
The Y has completely revamped the interior design and strategy of the teen center, hiring Eddie Santiago as teen site supervisor. A native of inner-city New Jersey – and a favorite of kids at the Y – Santiago is passionate about investing in kids after losing his own father early in his teenage years and watching so many peers get caught up in unhealthy lifestyles.
“Eddie has brought a relationship-building approach to the members of our teen center,” said Josh Cole, executive director of the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA. “He is interested in what the students are working on, what is going on in their lives, and what the challenges are in their lives. This has been transformational to our center as the students trust Eddie and our adult role models.”
In addition to the teen center restructuring, the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA opened up a preschool for four-year-olds in the childhood education center. The preschool features:
- Weekly onsite swim lessons
- Physical education in the gym
- Large focus social-emotional development
- Investigative, hands-on centers
- Self-directed learning opportunities
“It’s important that we get kids ready for school next year,” Cole said. “It’s important that we get them ready for kindergarten, and into physical fitness and education.”
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion