Staunton Augusta Art Center announces art show, classes

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

In collaboration with area K-12th grade schools, the Staunton Augusta Art Center presents the

Annual Juried Youth Art Show.

Opening Sunday, February 26, 1-3pm in the Art Center’s galleries at the R.R. Smith Center for History and Art, 20 S. New Street, in historic downtown Staunton.

The exhibition will run through March 25.

Routine gallery hours are 10-5 M-F and 10-4 Sat.

This exhibit of “the best of the best” is sponsored by Susan and C.K. Polly.

There is no admission charge to visit the galleries.

Art classes

The Staunton Augusta Art Center once again hosts Saturdays-in-March art classes for the next generation of artists, ages 6-10.

Classes are held 10 – Noon every Saturday in March in the R.R. Smith Center for History and Art.

Pre-registration is required by calling the Art Center (540-885-2028).

The cost per class is $15/$13 for members.

All materials are included.

Expand your understanding of color in 2-D artwork. Evan Clough will reveal techniques for creating, mixing, blending color with a variety of mediums. Sign up for one class or all four!

Coloring the Sea, March 4th

By mixing, creating, and coloring with paints, create beautiful seascapes to gain a better understanding of color theory and complementary color.

Lights and Darks, March 11th

Draw your favorite heroes and villains with pastels and charcoal to better understand form and figure, shading and blending.

Pet Pictures, March 18th

Bring in a photo of your favorite pet or animal. Using colored paper and/or markers, depict your favorite animal using colors created through optical blending.

Out in Space, March 25th

Imagine and create landscapes from outer space using mediums such as watercolor, tissue paper, and/or color pencil to learn about layering colors.