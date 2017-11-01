Staunton artist Jim Sconyers exhibits work at Bridgewater College

Jim Sconyers, an associate professor of art at Mary Baldwin University, will present “Imago Corporis Impressa” in the Cleo Driver Miller Art Gallery at Bridgewater College Nov. 13 – Dec. 15.

An artist’s reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, with an artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m. Both events will be in the Miller Art Gallery. The talk, reception and exhibition are open to the public at no charge.

The photograph-based mixed-media exhibition includes Gemini lacquer coated CNC (computer numeric control) router-cut rings and panels, graphite chine-collé drawings, digital and platinum/palladium photographs and photography-based sculpture.

According to Sconyers, the images were collected in rose gardens in North Carolina.

“Each flower exhibits a faded beauty with poignancy that penetrated in reflection,” he noted.

Other works by Sconyers include “Transition Memory,” “Contingency” and “May in the Secret Garden.”

In July 2017, Sconyers work, “3H2O,” was selected by juror Francis Thompson to receive the First Place Award in the national juried exhibition, “Celebrate Color & Light,” at the Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts.

He earned his M.F.A. in printmaking, with distinction, from Indiana University’s Henry Radford Hope School of Fine Arts.

The Miller Gallery is located on the second floor of the Alexander Mack Memorial Library. The Gallery is open 8 a.m. to midnight Monday –Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.