Staunton among recipients of $95K in Virginia Main Street grants

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced $95,000 in Virginia Main Street funding for seven projects in the towns of Culpeper, Marion, South Boston, and Wytheville and the cities of Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, and Staunton. In the last five years, designated Main Street communities have generated more than $159 million in private investment in their districts, resulting in a net collective gain of 4,400 jobs across Virginia’s Main Street downtown districts.

“I congratulate these seven localities on receiving these grants and look forward to seeing these projects become a reality,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Community revitalization is key for our Virginia Main Street communities and for our efforts to build the new Virginia economy. By continuing to invest in these downtowns, we are creating a catalyst for economic development, job growth, and additional private investment.”

The Downtown Investment Grants, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), are for design and economic vitality projects targeting areas of specific need in historic downtown neighborhoods located in designated Virginia Main Street communities. These grants are available to designated Main Street organizations to accelerate the economic revitalization of their downtown districts by helping implement innovative strategies, plans, and programs that create an environment for increased private investment.

“The Virginia Main Street program has been working to invigorate local communities since 1985, helping to generate more than $960 million in private sector investment and supporting the creation of nearly 21,000 new jobs in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Through investments of grants and technical assistance, these communities can beautify their districts, educate retailers, and institute new promotional activities to attract more people to live, work, and visit downtown communities.”

In 1985, DHCD adopted the Main Street program for Virginia to help prevent downtown districts across the Commonwealth from economic decline and possible demolition. This unique program works to re-energize economic development of downtown communities, while utilizing their cultural assets and character. This is further accomplished by pooling the resources of their local civic and business leaders who are determined to bring their Main Street communities back to life. The innovative Four-Point Approach program uses design, promotion, economic vitality and organization to reach their goal to help localities build better communities. The Virginia Main Street program is comprised of 28 designated communities and more than 70 Commercial District Affiliates throughout the Commonwealth.

2018 Virginia Main Street Downtown Investment Grants

Organization Project Name Award Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. Walls of Culpeper Mural Project $5,000 Downtown Wytheville, Inc. Downtown Wytheville Project $5,000 Marion Downtown Revitalization Association Marion LOVE Sign $5,000 Destination Downtown South Boston John Randolph Hotel Area Redesign $25,000 Fredericksburg Main Street Branding/Ambassador Program $10,000 Lynch’s Landing Foundation Downtown Lynchburg – A New Brand $25,000 Staunton Downtown Development Association StauntoNites Program $20,000 TOTAL: $95,000