 jump to example.com

‘States of Grace’ screening at Wayne Theatre on April 6

Published Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2017, 7:04 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

states of grace wayne theatreA screening of the emotionally-charged “States of Grace” will be screened on Thursday, April 6, at the Wayne Theatre as part of the On-Screen/In-Person documentary series.

Co-director Mark Lipman will be on hand at the Wayne for the screening and for an audience Q-and-A afterward.

The screening begins at 7 p.m.

“States of Grace” intimately captures the transformation of a revered physician, pioneering AIDS specialist Dr. Grace Dammann, and her family in the wake of a life-changing accident. After seven weeks in a coma and a dozen surgeries, Dammann awakened with her cognitive abilities intact, though her body was left shattered.

The film follows her return home to the Buddhist community, where she and her partner, Nancy “Fu” Schroeder, live with their teenage daughter, Sabrina.

“This film is an extraordinary look into what happens when your life changes literally in an instant,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

Lipman has worked as a documentary filmmaker for 30 years, exploring a wide range of subjects, ranging from domestic violence to human sexuality to affordable housing and community organizing.

He has produced media for non-profit organizations throughout New England including the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, where he documented the creation of new artwork by internationally renowned artists-in-residence. As a freelance editor, he has worked for the “NOVA” series at WGBH/Boston and for many other Boston-area companies.

Lipman has an MFA in filmmaking from the Massachusetts College of Art and a BA in psychology from Harvard.

His appearance in conjunction with the On-Screen/In-Person film series is through a program of the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation made possible through the generous support of the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Wayne Theatre was one of 10 sites selected to present the series. On Screen/In Person is designed to bring some of the best new independent American films and their respective filmmakers to communities across the Mid-Atlantic region. The filmmakers will tour with their films and work with the host sites to develop community activities that provide audiences context and greater appreciation for their respective work and the art of film.

Admission for the films and discussion are $10 for adults or $7 for students.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org.

More info on film online at statesofgracefilm.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Hearing loss: You are not alone
Trump order on climate change rollback: Reckless folly?
Three mistakes to avoid when naming your new company
An infrastructural business model for the 21st Century
Community services boards, local health departments provide rescue medication for opioid overdoses
John Lee: Iran lobby coming to defense of Iran appeasement policy supporters
Listen: Chris Graham talks Final Four, Wrestlemania on 1560-The Fan
McAuliffe amendment would restore Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law
House Republican leaders comment on McAuliffe Medicaid expansion proposal
Congressman Gerry Connolly endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
McAuliffe introduces budget amendment to pursue planning for Medicaid expansion
UVA baseball game at VCU moved to Wednesday
‘Chicken Parm Guy’ to fulfill dreams of serving dish
Wayne Theatre: April 2017 concerts, movies, programs, more
Discovery may help patients beat deadly pneumonia
25th House candidate Angela Lynn backs McAuliffe on charter school bill veto
Shenandoah University professor awarded PAEA research grant
EMU Common Grounds coffeehouse student-managers find their niche
Three agricultural leaders recognized at VFBF Spring Conference
Unearned runs the difference as VMI falls, 4-2
McDyre has four hits, but Liberty falls to Charleston Southern, 11-4
Atlantic Core Building Products to invest $3 million to establish manufacturing operation in Chesapeake
No. 16 UVA tops Duke, 13-6, to take weekend series
Liberty’s CIT run ends at UMBC
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 