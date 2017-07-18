Statement from bipartisan governors on U.S. Senate healthcare bill

Governor McAuliffe joined with a bipartisan group of governors to issue the following statement in response to recent developments and proposed changes to the Senate healthcare bill.

“Congress should work to make health insurance more affordable by controlling costs and stabilizing the market, and we are pleased to see a growing number of senators stand up for this approach. The Senate should immediately reject efforts to ‘repeal’ the current system and replace sometime later. This could leave millions of Americans without coverage. The best next step is for both parties to come together and do what we can all agree on: fix our unstable insurance markets. Going forward, it is critically important that governors are brought to the table to provide input, and we stand ready to work with lawmakers in an open, bipartisan way to provide better insurance for all Americans.”

The signatories included:

John R. Kasich

Governor of Ohio

John W. Hickenlooper

Governor of Colorado

Steve Bullock

Governor of Montana

Charles D. Baker

Governor of Massachusetts

Larry Hogan

Governor of Maryland

Tom Wolf

Governor of Pennsylvania

John Bel Edwards

Governor of Louisiana

Phil Scott

Governor of Vermont

Bill Walker

Governor of Alaska

Terry McAuliffe

Governor of Virginia

Brian Sandoval

Governor of Nevada