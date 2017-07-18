 jump to example.com

Statement from bipartisan governors on U.S. Senate healthcare bill

Published Tuesday, Jul. 18, 2017, 6:04 pm

Governor McAuliffe joined with a bipartisan group of governors to issue the following statement in response to recent developments and proposed changes to the Senate healthcare bill.

healthcare“Congress should work to make health insurance more affordable by controlling costs and stabilizing the market, and we are pleased to see a growing number of senators stand up for this approach. The Senate should immediately reject efforts to ‘repeal’ the current system and replace sometime later.  This could leave millions of Americans without coverage. The best next step is for both parties to come together and do what we can all agree on: fix our unstable insurance markets.  Going forward, it is critically important that governors are brought to the table to provide input, and we stand ready to work with lawmakers in an open, bipartisan way to provide better insurance for all Americans.”

The signatories included:

John R. Kasich
Governor of Ohio

John W. Hickenlooper
Governor of Colorado

Steve Bullock
Governor of Montana

Charles D. Baker
Governor of Massachusetts

Larry Hogan
Governor of Maryland

Tom Wolf
Governor of Pennsylvania

John Bel Edwards
Governor of Louisiana

Phil Scott
Governor of Vermont

Bill Walker
Governor of Alaska

Terry McAuliffe
Governor of Virginia

Brian Sandoval
Governor of Nevada

