State Police: Woman assaulted on Interstate 64

Published Tuesday, Jul. 11, 2017, 8:31 pm

At 6:14 p.m.Tuesday (July 11), Virginia State Police responded to Interstate 64 at the 101 mile marker in Albemarle County for a report of an injured party.

interstate 64There they found a woman who had been maliciously assaulted. She has been transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. With the assistance of Albemarle County Police, a suspect vehicle has been located and a male subject detained.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

