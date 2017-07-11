State Police: Woman assaulted on Interstate 64

At 6:14 p.m., Tuesday (July 11), Virginia State Police responded to Interstate 64 at the 101 mile marker in Albemarle County for a report of an injured party.

There they found a woman who had been maliciously assaulted. She has been transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. With the assistance of Albemarle County Police, a suspect vehicle has been located and a male subject detained.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.