State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Augusta County rest area

Published Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 10:20 am

virginia state policeVirginia State Police are investigating a non-fatal, officer-involved shooting at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81 that occurred Sunday (Feb. 5, 2017) evening.

The incident began with a suspicious person call to the Virginia State Police Appomattox Field Division about two individuals at the southbound Interstate 81 Rest Area at the 232 mile marker in Augusta County. The male subjects were making comments that alarmed another motorist who had also stopped out at the Rest Area.

A Virginia State Police trooper responded to the Rest Area at 9:46 p.m., Sunday. He approached the two adult males at their vehicle and during the course of talking with them, one of the male subjects fled on foot.

The male subject ran across the southbound lanes, through the median and across to the northbound Rest Area. The trooper ran after the subject on foot. The trooper encountered the male subject at the fence line behind the Rest Area. The male suspect then pulled out a knife and advanced on the trooper. The male suspect was subsequently shot.

The male suspect was flown to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville for treatment of serious injuries.

The second male subject has been detained by State Police for questioning.

The trooper was not injured in the incident. In accordance with Virginia State Police policy, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The incident is being investigated by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.

