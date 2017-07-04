State Police investigating fatal Orange County crash
Published Tuesday, Jul. 4, 2017, 4:33 pm
The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday, July 3, at approx 6:15 pm in the 14000 Block of Cox Mill Road in Orange County.
The single vehicle crash involved a 2001 Honda motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on Cox Mill Road when the motorcyclist lost control and ran off the roadway to the right and struck a fence. The motorcyclist died at the scene as the result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The motorcyclist is identified as Christopher W. Bruce, age 31 of Springfield Va.
The crash was investigated by Trooper S. W. Burgett, who was assisted by the Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office and local fire and rescue units.
Speed appears to be a factor. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
