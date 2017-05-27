State Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper C.E. Zenzen is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Friday (May 26) shortly after 4 p.m., in the 1500 block of Scenic Highway/Route 42, less than a mile south of Union Church Road.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Route 42 when it collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck turning into the northbound lane of Route 42 from a private drive.

The motorcyclist, Allen Mattejea, 48, of Staunton, Va., died while being transported to Augusta Health. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Ford F150, a 39-year-old male from Churchville, Va., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.