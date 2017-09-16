State Police cruiser, motorcycle collide in Augusta County

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Augusta County involving a motorcycle and a Virginia State Police vehicle. The crash occurred Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle on Route 262. The motorcycle was traveling east on Route 262 as the trooper was responding to assist with the pursuit. The trooper was traveling west on Route 262 when his patrol vehicle and the motorcycle collided. The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle to run off the road and strike the guardrail.

The motorcyclist, Jeffrey M. Knight, 39, of Edinburgh, Va., was flown to UVA Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The trooper was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.