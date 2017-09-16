 jump to example.com

State Police cruiser, motorcycle collide in Augusta County

Published Saturday, Sep. 16, 2017, 3:56 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Augusta County involving a motorcycle and a Virginia State Police vehicle. The crash occurred Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at approximately 2:30 a.m.

policeThe Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle on Route 262. The motorcycle was traveling east on Route 262 as the trooper was responding to assist with the pursuit. The trooper was traveling west on Route 262 when his patrol vehicle and the motorcycle collided. The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle to run off the road and strike the guardrail.

The motorcyclist, Jeffrey M. Knight, 39, of Edinburgh, Va., was flown to UVA Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The trooper was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

UVA dominates UConn, wins 38-12

UVA put together its most complete effort to date under second-year coach Bronco Mendenhall, easily dispatching of UConn on Saturday by a 38-12 final.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
UVA D solid in big win over UConn
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Recap of UVA win over UConn
UVA offensive line play keys Cavs’ win
UVA dominates UConn, wins 38-12
U.S. News recognizes MBU among the best in the South
WTJU forging global connections through radio station visit from Ghana
Live Blog: UVA hosts UConn on Football Saturday
Virginia State Police investigating death in Buckingham County
UVA tops Virginia Tech in football: Wait, men’s soccer
Women’s soccer: No. 5 Virginia plays NC State to 0-0 draw in ACC opener
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Sept. 18-22
Virginia Tech, UVA students team up for sustainability
Adopt a teacher, and give them teaching supplies
Deadline for Miss State Fair of Virginia quickly approaching
Now’s a good time to have chimneys, heating units inspected
Route 250 bridge work continues this weekend
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 