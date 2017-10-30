State Health Commissioner conditionally approves cooperative agreement

State Health Commissioner Marissa J. Levine signed the order to conditionally approve the application for a Cooperative Agreement between Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance.

In recognition of the unique healthcare challenges in southwest Virginia, in 2015, the General Assembly enacted House Bill 2316, which amended Virginia law to provide authority for cooperative agreements among hospitals and health systems to foster improvements in the quality of health care, moderate increases in cost, improve access to needed services, and enhance the likelihood that smaller hospitals in the region would remain open in beneficial service to their communities.

The amended Virginia law authorizes the State Health Commissioner to approve or deny an Application for a Cooperative Agreement following receipt of a recommendation for approval of the application by the Southwest Virginia Health Authority.

The order can be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov/ licensure-and-certification/ cooperative-agreement.