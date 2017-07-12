State Fair of Virginia advance tickets now available online

Advance online ticket sales are open at StateFairVa.org for this year’s State Fair of Virginia, and fairgoers who like to plan ahead can enjoy blue-ribbon savings on Oct. 3 with the fair’s new Twofer Tuesday deal.

Online ticket buyers can purchase two fair tickets for $12 and two Unlimited Ride Wristband vouchers for $20 through July 25. The two-for-one tickets and wristbands can be used on Tuesday, Oct. 3, only.

“We hear from many, many families who plan their State Fair visits in advance, including people who prefer to visit the fair on a weekday. We’re pleased to offer Twofer Tuesday this year, and all advance ticket purchases will save you time and money,” said Marlene Pierson-Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “We’re also pleased to expand premium parking for customers who want the convenience of parking on the north side of state Route 30, on asphalt.”

Advance-price online ticket sales will run through Sept. 28. Regular-price fair tickets can be purchased online Sept. 29 through Oct. 8. Starting Aug. 30, advance tickets and discounted ride wristband vouchers also will be available through Sept. 28 at participating Walgreens locations in Virginia. Regular-price fair tickets and ride wristband vouchers will be available at Walgreens Sept. 29 through Oct. 8.

Advance tickets—$12 for adults and $8 for youth 5-12 and seniors 60 and older—represent a savings of $3 each. They can be used any day during the fair. Children 4 and younger will be admitted free with a paid adult admission.

Season passes good for all 10 days of the fair are $40 and can be purchased online through Sept. 26.

A Premium Weekday Parking pass, good on Monday through Thursday, is $10, and a Premium Weekend Parking pass, good Friday through Sunday, is $20.

Rides are not included in fair admission, but ticket buyers can save $5 online on advance-purchase vouchers for Unlimited Ride Wristbands. The advance wristbands are $20.

Fairgoers who wish to tour the stately Meadow Hall mansion while at the fair may purchase a Saturday or Sunday tour ticket for $5. Meadow Hall houses a collection of rare Secretariat and Meadow Stable memorabilia. Tour proceeds will help support restoration of The Meadow Event Park’s historic barns, which are on state and national historic landmark registers.

Discount-priced military admission—$11—will be available at the fair’s Ticket Plaza for active-duty service members and retirees with a current military ID. The discount does not apply to others in service members’ and retirees’ parties.

For information on the fair’s group sales program for parties of 20 or more, call 804-994-2891 or email groupsales@statefairva.org.

The 2017 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The fair’s mission is to increase agricultural and natural resource awareness and interest through educational programs, exhibitions and competitions in a fun, family-friendly setting.