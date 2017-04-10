 jump to example.com

State Fair seeking musical talent from the Commonwealth

Published Monday, Apr. 10, 2017, 7:11 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The State Fair of Virginia will celebrate Virginia music and the artists who produce it during this year’s fair.

In an effort to showcase the best of Virginia, the State Fair will feature Virginia-based music and artists for the concert lineup.

“During the State Fair of Virginia we showcase the very best of Virginia’s agriculture, livestock, food, crops and crafts, and it is time for music to become a part of that,” said Marlene Pierson-Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “Virginia is full of talented musicians, and that’s why this year we are featuring Virginia music and artists on our stages.”

The State Fair is looking for professional performers of all genres of music, including rock, bluegrass, gospel, country and rap.

For those interested in performing, or for more information, contact AO1 Productions atperform2017SFVA@ao1productions.com.

The 2017 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The fair’s mission is to increase agricultural and natural resource awareness and interest through educational programs, exhibitions and competitions in a fun, family-friendly setting.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Why gender equality is good for the world
Proper precautions prior to digging keeps family farms safe
Paint Staunton Quick Draw Art Competition and Wet Paint Sale set for April 29
No. 14 UVA falls to No. 20 UNC on Sunday, 15-12
VMI falls to Wofford in series finale
Avoid the introduction, spread of invasive species
Special events at Shenandoah National Park to mark National Park Week
To help map their environment, bats wiggle their noses and ears
VDOT to lift lane closures Easter weekend
Liberty completes sweep of Radford with 13-3 thrashing
Late Lynchburg rally falls short in 4-3 loss
No. 18 UVA downs Pitt, 4-3, to sweep weekend series
Men’s tennis: No. 4 UVA tops No. 11 North Carolina, 4-3
Spring freeze took its toll on 2016 honey production in Virginia
Hartford righty guides Goats to series split with Squirrels
Kaine: Trump must seek approval from Congress for use of military force
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 