State Fair seeking musical talent from the Commonwealth

The State Fair of Virginia will celebrate Virginia music and the artists who produce it during this year’s fair.

In an effort to showcase the best of Virginia, the State Fair will feature Virginia-based music and artists for the concert lineup.

“During the State Fair of Virginia we showcase the very best of Virginia’s agriculture, livestock, food, crops and crafts, and it is time for music to become a part of that,” said Marlene Pierson-Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “Virginia is full of talented musicians, and that’s why this year we are featuring Virginia music and artists on our stages.”

The State Fair is looking for professional performers of all genres of music, including rock, bluegrass, gospel, country and rap.

For those interested in performing, or for more information, contact AO1 Productions atperform2017SFVA@ ao1productions.com.

The 2017 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The fair’s mission is to increase agricultural and natural resource awareness and interest through educational programs, exhibitions and competitions in a fun, family-friendly setting.