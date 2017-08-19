State Fair seeking blue-ribbon photographers

Sept. 8 . If you are a talented shutterbug, now’s your chance to shine in the photography division of the State Fair of Virginia ’s arts and crafts competition. The entry deadline is

“Photography is one of our most popular categories,” said Cheryl English, the fair’s superintendent of arts and crafts and baked goods. “People of all ages get into it, because they can just click that button on their phone. It amazes me the photos that come in; we get some crazy images.

“But when you come down to it, probably our best entries are still from those who are serious about photography as hobby,” she added.

More than 420 people entered the photography competition in 2016, said Stuart Sanders, SFVA special events and educational competition manager. All entries must be from amateur photographers, and there are classes for black and white, color and digitally-manipulated photos. This year’s subject categories are human interest, scenic and architecture, plants and animals.

There are strict guidelines to follow to ensure your entry isn’t disqualified.

“All entries must be 5-by-7 prints and matted in white or off-white,” Sanders said. “That’s to set a level playing field and allow the maximum number of entries to be displayed. The picture must have been taken after Sept. 23, 2016. And this year youth entries will be free. We’re charging $1 per photo for adult entries.”

Sept. 8 , and the final entries must be delivered either Sept. 22 between noon and 5 p.m. or Sept. 23 between 9 a.m. and noon . To read the photography entry guidelines, visit statefairva.org/p/getinvolved/ 303 and click the link for the adult or youth arts and crafts competition guide. All entry forms must be received by, and the final entries must be delivered eitherbetweenorbetween

“I have some really good, tough judges on photography. So they know what to look for. If you place first, second or third at the State Fair, or best-in-show, you’re good!” English exclaimed.

Sanders said photography judges “are certified in some way; either they’re a professional in the industry or an experienced art teacher or a certified judge. And we’re always recruiting for new judges.”