 jump to example.com

State Fair seeking blue-ribbon photographers

Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 5:42 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

If you are a talented shutterbug, now’s your chance to shine in the photography division of the State Fair of Virginia’s arts and crafts competition. The entry deadline is Sept. 8.
state fair of virginia“Photography is one of our most popular categories,” said Cheryl English, the fair’s superintendent of arts and crafts and baked goods. “People of all ages get into it, because they can just click that button on their phone. It amazes me the photos that come in; we get some crazy images.
“But when you come down to it, probably our best entries are still from those who are serious about photography as hobby,” she added.
More than 420 people entered the photography competition in 2016, said Stuart Sanders, SFVA special events and educational competition manager. All entries must be from amateur photographers, and there are classes for black and white, color and digitally-manipulated photos. This year’s subject categories are human interest, scenic and architecture, plants and animals.
There are strict guidelines to follow to ensure your entry isn’t disqualified.
“All entries must be 5-by-7 prints and matted in white or off-white,” Sanders said. “That’s to set a level playing field and allow the maximum number of entries to be displayed. The picture must have been taken after Sept. 23, 2016. And this year youth entries will be free. We’re charging $1 per photo for adult entries.”
To read the photography entry guidelines, visit statefairva.org/p/getinvolved/303 and click the link for the adult or youth arts and crafts competition guide. All entry forms must be received by Sept. 8, and the final entries must be delivered either Sept. 22 between noon and 5 p.m. or Sept. 23 between 9 a.m. and noon.
“I have some really good, tough judges on photography. So they know what to look for. If you place first, second or third at the State Fair, or best-in-show, you’re good!” English exclaimed.
Sanders said photography judges “are certified in some way; either they’re a professional in the industry or an experienced art teacher or a certified judge. And we’re always recruiting for new judges.”
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 21-25
Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC endorses Gillespie, Vogel, Adams
Since when did Michael Bloomberg become a great environmentalist?
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 21-25
Kyle Busch takes race number two at Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol
Dash win offensive outburst over Potomac
Dinner Diva: Simplify your meals
Hanger receives national recognition for mental health advocacy
The total solar eclipse: once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
VDOT launches SmarterRoads
McAuliffe: 297 percent school participation increase in child hunger program
Tom Perriello to headline Michele Edwards fundraiser
Women’s soccer: No. 11 Virginia blanks UNCW
Lynchburg outhomers Salem, 2-1
Women’s soccer: VMI Keydets drop season opener to UNC Asheville, 1-0
Bass Pro Shops night race qualifying at Bristol
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 