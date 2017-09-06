 jump to example.com

State Fair fare to dish up a big helping of deliciousness

Published Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017, 12:04 am

The State Fair of Virginia has fare for every palate, and this year visitors can pair it with craft beer from around the state.

state fair of virginiaGreat food and good craft beer are just one yummy part of this year’s fair, which will open Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 8.

Some of the new gastronomical delights include embellished Tater Tots from Fun Time Foods. The country-style tots are covered with sausage gravy and topped with bacon; the poutine variety are smothered with cheese curds and gravy.

For those with a giant sweet tooth, Little Miss Whoopie is offering the Super Villain Whoopie Pie. This treat is made with an oatmeal cookie on one side and chocolate cake on the other, stuffed with marshmallow fluff and embellished with vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate and cinnamon toast crunch.

Adventurous eaters may also want to try Swift Concessions’ new peanut butter bacon hot dog topped with spicy pepper jelly, or Hog Wild Barbecue’s redneck nachos. Back by popular demand is Big Drew’s fried chicken on a stick—capped with a full-size flaky biscuit.

Returning favorites include Porky’s pork parfaits, O’Brien’s turkey legs and Pelican Joe’s soybean-based mini donuts.

For a perfect date-night meal, you can buy tickets to Barn Appetit, which will be held Oct. 6. The farm-to-fork dinner features locally sourced foods and craft libations. A Barn Appetit ticket also includes admission to the fair and a free ride on the giant Ferris wheel.

Fairgoers interested in liquid refreshment will have the chance to participate in the inaugural Blue Ribbon Craft Beer Fest, which will be held 2-7 p.m. Oct. 6-8. Attendees will receive a souvenir tasting glass and enjoy unlimited 4-ounce tastings from more than 30 Virginia craft breweries.

For those who simply want to enjoy some local craft beverages, beer vendors throughout the fair will serve craft beers daily, including the fair’s signature beer, Virginia Midway.

Discounted admission tickets to the fair are available at StateFairVa.org and at participating Walgreens stores through Sept. 28. Tickets for Barn Appetit and the craft beer fest also are available online.

The 2017 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The fair’s mission is to increase agricultural and natural resource awareness and interest through educational programs, exhibitions and competitions in a fun, family-friendly setting.

