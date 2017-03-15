 jump to example.com

State Fair awards $16,235 in youth scholarships

Published Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2017, 8:00 am

Twelve youth who exhibited beef cattle, sheep, meat goats or swine in the 2016 State Fair of Virginia 4-H and FFA youth livestock program were awarded scholarships from the fair’s Applied Youth Livestock Scholarship Program. A total of $16,235 in scholarships was awarded, which was $3,555 more than last year.

Judging was based on applicants’ State Fair participation, as well as on leadership and community service activities and an essay. Scholarships were offered in three age groups: Juniors (9-12), Intermediate (13-15) and Seniors (16 and older). Funds allocated for the scholarships represent a portion of proceeds from the Sale of Champions benefit auction, held Oct. 1, 2016.

The winners are:

Senior

  • Platinum: Sarah-Jane French of Cumberland County, $2,595
  • Gold: Caleb Boden of Frederick County, $1,950
  • Silver: William Lohr of Rockingham County, $1,300
  • Bronze: Cody Johnson of Hanover County, $650

Intermediate

  • Platinum: Ryan Borer of Botetourt County, $1,950
  • Gold: Chet Boden of Frederick County, $1,460
  • Silver: Zachary McCall of Augusta County, $975
  • Bronze: Hunter May of Rockingham County, $485

Junior

  • Platinum: Shelby Jones of Culpeper County, $1,950
  • Gold: Kennedy Whetzel of Shenandoah County, $1,460
  • Silver: Sidnie Saville of Montgomery County, $975
  • Bronze: Jordan Kelly of Clarke County, $485

“The young people who earned the applied youth livestock scholarships represent the future of Virginia agriculture and have demonstrated a commitment to that future,” said M.L. Everett, president and chairman of the State Fair board. “We’re proud to invest in these winners’ respective futures, and we’re excited about the growth of the fair’s youth livestock scholarship program.

“The Sale of Champions benefit auction has boosted our ability to encourage young agriculture and agribusiness participants, and we are grateful for the enthusiastic support of 2016 sale sponsors and buyers.”

Since 2013 the State Fair has awarded more than 800 scholarships and has dedicated more than $282,000 to youth education. The fair offers up to $70,000 each year in scholarship money through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions and specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

The 2017 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The fair’s mission is to increase agricultural and natural resource awareness and interest through educational programs, exhibitions and competitions in a fun, family-friendly setting.

