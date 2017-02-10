 jump to example.com

How to start a moving company even if you don’t have lots of money

Published Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 12:31 pm

A lot of people are desperate to start their own business, yet they’re scared because they don’t have any valuable skills. Starting a moving company is the perfect solution because you only need to know how to lift things. It also has the potential to turn into a huge success even though there isn’t anything technical about it. If you’re interested in learning how to start up your own company without spending too much money, let’s look at some important things you’ll need to know.

 

Rent A Truck Or Van

When starting out you don’t need to have a large fleet of vehicles like Strathmore movers and other similar companies. In fact, you don’t have to buy a secondhand vehicle when you’re getting started. You can easily rent a cheap truck or van instead. As you grow you’ll eventually be able to buy something. This is also great because it lets you save money while you build up your marketing skills.

 

You Must Have Insurance

This is the second most important thing you’ll need after a vehicle. We’ve talked about starting a business without much capital, so you might think this is a waste of money. Don’t take any chances because accidents do happen. Imagine if you were driving in the middle of a Canadian winter blizzard and slid off the road. You’d end up in a lot of trouble and will lose much more than any insurance would ever cost you.

 

Build Your Own Website

When researching MightyMoving Strathmore residents must feel confident in the company because the website looks so good. A Facebook page isn’t going to cut it, so you’ll need to build a website too. Luckily it’s easy and there are lots of free templates out there. Your new business will look a lot more professional and trustworthy. Don’t worry about making it look perfect.

 

Look For Your First Customers

Now you have the basics set up, so all you have to do is bring your first customers through the door. Thanks to the website you’ll have somewhere to send people to when reaching out to them. Hit up every single person you know and ask if they have any friends moving home. You essentially just need to hustle as much as possible. If you work hard enough it’s inevitable you’ll eventually find some work.

 

Leave A Lasting Impression

I’m sure you’ve heard people say it’s easier to retain a customer than to acquire a new one. Although this doesn’t really work in the moving business because nobody moves every month, it’s still crucial to leave a lasting impression. That is because word-of-mouth marketing can do wonders for your business. After you’ve impressed your customers ask them directly for referrals because it works.

 

Watch Your Business Grow

Remember, this is only a simple way you can start a moving company without spending much money. There is a lot more you could do, but you can clearly see the steps we’ve touched on is enough for anyone without any special skills to own their very own business. The only question you have to ask yourself now is if you have what it takes. Fortunately you can test this out in your spare time if you’re currently employed.

