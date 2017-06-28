 jump to example.com

Starry lineup for Red Wing Roots Music Festival

Published Wednesday, Jun. 28, 2017, 7:57 am

The fifth annual Red Wing Roots Music Festival takes place July 14-16 at Natural Chimneys Park in Mount Solon. This year’s festival features three-time Grammy winner Steve Earle and the Dukes, Lake Street Dive, The Steel Wheels, West Virginia Music Hall of Fame inductee Tim O’Brien, two-time Grammy winner Sarah Jarosz, and Mandolin Orange, along with many others.

Red Wing Roots Music FestivalThe three-day music festival is a staple for family and outdoor fun in the summer, surrounded by the beauty of Natural Chimneys Park. Four stages and 40 bands provide many outstanding performances from regional and national bands, including a set by students of the Red Wing Academy, a camp held the week prior to the festival. Red Wing is hosted by The Steel Wheels, a nationally-touring band based in Harrisonburg.

The festival features a deep lineup of American roots music, guided hiking and biking tours, fun runs, swimming, morning yoga, two craft beer gardens, and quality food and artisan vendors. There are many free activities, performances and workshops for children, and kids ages 12 and under may enter for free with an adult ticket holder. Teens (ages 13-17) may purchase a 3-day ticket for only $45.

Red Wing Roots has enjoyed a steady growth in ticket sales since its debut in 2013, and has attracted sell-out crowds on Saturday for the past two years. Jeremiah Jenkins, festival co-director, states, “We chose Natural Chimneys Park not only for its beauty and amenities, but also because it has a natural capacity.” The festival can only sell a certain number of tickets each year, and may sell out in advance. Currently, 3-day and single day tickets are on sale, but with very few tickets remaining, organizers encourage patrons to get tickets now. For ticketing and event updates, follow Red Wing Roots Music Festival on Facebook and Twitter.

While on- site camping has been sold out for months, there are a variety of local campgrounds and other lodging options to choose from in the surrounding area.

The Red Wing Roots Music Festival continues to receive tremendous support from attendees and sponsors alike. The mix of a gorgeous outdoor setting, top-level music acts, delicious local food and drink, the family-friendly atmosphere, and fun outdoor activities sets this festival apart.

For tickets, schedule, and more information, visit www.redwingroots.com.

